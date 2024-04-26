Edgewater’s First Cocktail Bar, the Canvas Bar, Opens With Arcade and Hidden Speakeasy

The first proper, late-night cocktail bar in Edgewater has finally arrived, and it's a dream come true for any cocktail connoisseur who lives near Morningside, Edgewater, or Omni in Miami. This is because those who reside in these areas have had to go to Wynwood to get a proper cocktail from a bar — that is, until now.
The Graspa Group, which owns Segafredo, Spris Pizza, Salumeria 104, and Osteria, has opened the Canvas Bar at 1600 NE First Ave. in the heart of Edgewater.
The long overdue neighborhood bar will serve elevated comfort foods, handcrafted cocktails, craft beers, and even global wines with retro entertainment, including vintage arcade games, billiards, and foosball. Therefore, this spot has all the fixings to become a local favorite. Plus, it doubles as a sports bar and a tropical speakeasy. We're not kidding.
Inside the Canvas Bar, you'll find the Kaona Room, a “speak-tiki” (modern-day speakeasy with a twist) that is located behind a secret door in the back. The Kaona Room was inspired by the tiki cultural craze that began in the 1930s, and guests can expect Polynesian vibes complete with a creative cocktail menu with exotic mixed drinks and rum flights, alongside island-inspired food and desserts. The hidden retreat that feels like you're somewhere in the Pacific plays swanky jazz tunes and even has a tiki-tchotchke design throughout the space.
"We're eager to play a role in the area's ongoing development, particularly with the construction of more residential buildings, it's evident that there's a need for a neighborhood hub — a place where everyone can unwind over good food and drinks in a relaxed setting," says general manager Giuseppe Castiello. "While Miami is known for its upscale venues, we noticed a yearning among locals for a more approachable atmosphere, which is why we created the Canvas Bar — a hang-out haven where everyone is welcome.”
The Canvas Bar has a foodie-ready menu, including savory appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, salads, and authentic Roman-style flatbreads (known as pinsas). Some appetizers we're excited about are the pulled pork bao buns served with a hot honey sauce and the fried mozzarella pearls topped with marinara sauce. As for burgers and sandos, the Angus burger with bacon, tomato, lettuce, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and gochujang sauce sounds great, as well as the "Canvas Breaded Chicken Sandwich" topped with a ricotta-basil aioli, crispy parmesan chips, and marinara sauce. There are also truffle mushroom ricotta flatbreads, prosciutto flatbreads, and even baby back ribs to share.
Of course, expect some classic cocktails, as well, such as the "Clover Club" made with gin, egg white, fresh lime juice, and raspberry purée; and the "Mojito Passion" made with Bacardi rum, mint, lime, passion fruit, and soda water.
The Canvas Bar will also provide party packages for social gatherings.
The Canvas Bar. 1600 NE First Ave., Miami; thecanvasbar.miami. Open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.