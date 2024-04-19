 Best New U.S. Cocktail Bars: Medium Cool in South Beach Makes New List | Miami New Times
This South Beach Bar Was Named One of Best New Spots for Cocktails in the U.S.

South Beach's Medium Cool bar is about to upgrade from "medium cool" to "very cool" thanks to this new prestigious award.
April 19, 2024
This year, Medium Cool in South Beach has been named one of the top ten best new U.S. bars. Medium Cool photo
South Beach's cool new bar, Medium Cool, has just been given one of the most internationally prestigious recognitions any bar can receive.

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation has just announced the regional top ten honorees for the 18th annual Spirited Awards, which honor excellence in the drinks industry.

This year, Medium Cool in South Beach has been named one of the top ten best new bars in the United States.

“The Spirited Awards is crucial to our industry, not only as an award but also as an appreciation for every Regional Top 10 Honoree’s hard work and effort, which eventually motivates them to reach higher,” explains Symphony Loo, Spirited Awards Asia Pacific co-chair.
click to enlarge A neon sign inside a bar
Medium Cool photo
Located in the subterranean space once occupied by the dear-departed Rec Room (ah, nostalgia!), Medium Cool oozes sophisticated '70s Miami glam.

Once guests make it past the velvet rope, they are escorted downstairs into a dark bar illuminated by a disco ball and a roving spotlight or two. Banquettes line the room, and there are plenty of places to rest your drink if you're of a mind to dance. A handful of Miami's best-known bar veterans (Dan Binkiewicz, David Martinez, Josh Harris, and Naren Young) created Medium Cool as a place for those who seek the night-owl clubbing vibe without the hassle and cover charge.

Table reservations are allowed, but you're not compelled to buy bottle service. Looking to drink with a crew? Opt for a large-format cocktail served tableside, just like bottle service. There's also a jazz night and fun guest DJs.

Full list of Best New U.S. Bars, in alphabetical order:

Bartley Dunne’s — New York, NY
Curean — Greenville, SC
Equal Measure — Boston, MA
Jac’s On Bond — New York, NY
Medium Cool — Miami Beach, FL
Papi Portland — Portland, ME
Paradise Lost — New York, NY
Pretty Decent — Louisville, KY
Superbueno — New York, NY
The Portrait Bar at the Fifth Avenue Hotel — New York, NY

The awards celebrate individuals, products, establishments, media, and industry luminaries from across the world who continue to inspire the global cocktail community.

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation will celebrate the Spirited Awards during the Tales of the Cocktail conference, taking place in New Orleans from July 21 through 26.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
