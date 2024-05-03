 Perricone’s Marketplace & Café to Close Miami Location Permanently | Miami New Times
Perricone’s Marketplace & Café to Close After Nearly 30 Years in Miami

Beloved Miami restaurant Perricone’s Marketplace & Café is permanently closing after over 27 years in Brickell and the Roads.
May 3, 2024
Owner Steven J. Perricone inside of Perricone's Marketplace and Café's original location in Brickell.
Owner Steven J. Perricone inside of Perricone's Marketplace and Café's original location in Brickell. Photo by CandaceWest.com
After over 27 years, Perricone’s Marketplace & Café, one of Miami’s most beloved restaurants, is permanently closing its doors on Thursday, May 16.

The announcement was made on Friday, May 3. Perricone’s Marketplace & Café was one of Brickell’s most popular restaurants for over two decades. For generations, the restaurant hosted countless family gatherings, milestone birthdays, showers, anniversaries, graduations, and retirement parties in its garden setting in Brickell. Plus, the front porch bar was a legendary after-work watering hole for professionals in Brickell.

“We are tremendously sad to say goodbye to our loyal customers after nearly three decades, but we are also very proud that our restaurant was the setting for so many of their special memories. It was a privilege that we never took lightly,” says owner and founder Steven Perricone.

Perricone spoke to New Times about the tough decision he had to make. He didn't necessarily want to close, but he knew deep down it was time. “It was a very tough decision for me,” Perricone tells New Times. I came close to closing during COVID given all of the restraints on the restaurant side, and I obviously didn’t. But now, it’s time for me to do it — for no one reason. It’s been just shy of 28 years that I’ve been open in the two locations.”
click to enlarge An old photograph of an old building next to trees
A photo from Steven Perricone's personal archives of Perricone's Marketplace & Café's opening day in Brickell on October 16, 1996.
Photo by Steven Perricone
Perricone’s first opened its doors on October 16, 1996, in the heart of Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. It was adjacent to a city park in a setting inspired by New York City’s Tavern on the Green in Central Park. The rustic-looking restaurant and gourmet market opened at a time when office buildings dominated the landscape and the neighborhood hadn’t yet gentrified. “Everyone thought I was crazy, especially when we opened for dinner. Friends warned me that I would lose my shirt on this venture,” recalls Perricone. “Somehow, in my heart, I knew a sense of community was growing in Brickell.”

And he was right. The emerging community he felt in the late '90s grew into his loyal fanbase, and equally as loyal employees, who have stood by him for the past nearly three decades. “I’ve had long-term employees — some wonderful people working with me. And I’ve had several of those people be with me long enough that they gave me notice that they were leaving and retiring,” says Perricone with a laugh.

“I never asked anyone to do anything that I wouldn’t do,” explains Perricone about the restaurant's longevity. “I had some wonderful people that were able to run the business along with me in the way that I wanted it to be. I always wanted it to feel like a small family place. The guests were always taken care of. That was the best part of my 28 years — the people that I got to know and the friends that I got to make over the years.”

Perricone is one of the last true restaurateurs to work day in and day out at his own restaurant, serving all of his guests directly. He also built the former Brickell location restaurant from scratch, sourcing wood panels from his 200-year-old Vermont barn back in the ‘90s. “We lived by the cliche, ‘Never say no,’ so, we made special orders, we made things happen, and we tried to be very accommodating,’” he says. “I wanted everyone to be professional, but also nice. I introduced myself to everyone at the table. We tried to create a great meal at reasonable prices. I tried to lead with that mindset.”
click to enlarge A dining room with seating
Perricone’s Marketplace & Café has been a Miami staple for nearly three decades.
Steven Perricone photo
In 2018, Perricone sold the legendary rustic Brickell property to a hotel developer. In 2019, he announced the restaurant and market would close its iconic space and move to a new location in the Roads. The modern space in the Roads is where Perricone's has stood until this day.

Perricone plans on staying in Miami and looks forward to spending more quality time with his two daughters, although they tell him they will miss the restaurant.

Perricone's last day of service will be on Wednesday, May 15, which he hopes will give his regulars and die-hard fans one last chance to say hello and order one of their favorite menu items.

“One of our regulars just told me, ‘It sucks for us, but I’m happy for you,’ and that made me feel good. I don’t want to just disappear. I want to give people enough time to come in, have a meal, and order one of their favorite dishes.'"
