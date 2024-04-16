25 Miami Restaurants Recognized for Exceptional Wine Lists

Restaurants have the Michelin Guide. Bars have the World’s 50 Best Bars list, and chefs have Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs list. The average consumer wouldn't know this, but wine connoisseurs certainly do — there's a list that spotlights restaurants and bars around the world that serve exceptional wine!
Launched in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2017, this coveted list is called the Star Wine List and it's officially made its way to Miami. The guide covers more than 40 countries and features the top restaurants and bars that have fabulous wine lists and wine offerings.
For a while, Miami had not been synonymous with outstanding wine programs. However, within the past ten years, a lot has changed both on the culinary and beverage fronts. This is why when it came to selecting a new city to represent in the guide, Star Wine List’s founder and publisher Krister Bengtsson felt it was Miami’s wine to shine. "Miami was always a great city to visit. Now, we hope it will be even more appreciated by wine lovers coming from around the world," says Bengtsson.
In order for a restaurant to make the list, the process is a tedious one as each venue is hand-selected by top wine professionals from around the world. For the Miami list, Star Wine List tapped local wine professional Jacqueline Coleman as its official Miami ambassador. “It's very exciting to have Star Wine List in Miami, and I'm honored to represent my city within the organization. There are so many ways for restaurants and chefs to be recognized globally, which is great, but this is something very specific to those who put their heart and soul into building the best wine program for their restaurants. And wine is very important to the overall experience for many of us,” says Coleman.
In the first edition of the list, readers will find local favorites like Boia De, Vinya Wine & Market, Amara at Paraiso, and Macchialina. Also present are some some transplants' impressive wine lists like Cote, Delilah, the Surf Club Restaurant by Thomas Keller, and Bouchon Bistro.
The full Star Wine List - Miami, listed in alphabetical order:
- Allocation Room
- Amara at Paraiso
- Ariete
- Boia De
- Bouchon Bistro
- Casa Tua Restaurant
- Cote Miami
- Delilah Miami
- Doma
- Fiola Miami
- Hakkasan Miami
- Klaw Restaurant
- L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon Miami
- Le Jardinier Miami
- Los Felix
- Macchialina
- Michael's Genuine
- Sexy Fish
- Silverlake Bistro
- The Surf Club Restaurant by Thomas Keller
- Uchi
- Vinya Table
- Vinya Wine
- Walrus Rodeo
- Water Lion Wine + Alchemy
Star Wine List taking notice of Miami's impressive wine scene is a major turning point for the wine community of South Florida. “I think the recognition of being part of a global wine community is important for Miami," adds Coleman. "I hope this encourages our beverage leaders to keep up the great work with our top wine programs, and I hope to see more great wine lists pop up around the city. I also hope folks see Star Wine List as a valuable resource for discovering new wines and restaurants around our city and the world.”
The project promises to be an evolving one where more restaurants will be added or removed each year.