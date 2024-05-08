Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed April 2024

In April, Miami went wild over highly anticipated restaurant openings, including Elastika, which opened at the Moore building in the Miami Design District, and Ecuador's La Pata Gorda, which opened its first U.S. location in Coral Gables. Fans of Jamaican patties also buzzed over the opening of Juici Patties, marking the popular restaurant chain's first U.S. location. Also exciting in April was the opening of three new bars, the Canvas Bar in Edgewater, the Key in Little River, and Nubé Rooftop in Fort Lauderdale.
Here's a look at what opened and closed this past month in the Magic City and what's coming next to Miami's booming culinary scene.
OpeningsBar Luca: 2925 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-639-8829; barluca.com
The Canvas Bar: 1600 NE First Ave., Miami; thecanvasbar.miami
The Collab: At the Thesis Hotel, 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; 305-667-6766; thecollabmiami.com
Elastika: 191 NE 40th St., Miami; 305-209-3100; elastikamiami.com
Felice Brickell: 1450 Brickell Ave., Miami; felicerestaurants.com
Juici Patties: 5830 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, 754-254-7045; juicipattiesusa.com
The Key: 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/thekey_miami
La Birra Bar: 250 NW 24th St., Miami; labirrabarusa.com
La Causa: 3301 NE First Ave., Ste. 107, Miami; 305-323-6515
La Pata Gorda: 232 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-963-8171; instagram.com/lapatagordaus
Nubé Rooftop: 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-6823; nuberooftop.com
Osumi Cocktail & Sushi Bar: 110-112 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-684-8110; osumisushibar.com
Piegari: 137 NW 26 St., Miami; instagram.com/piegariusa
Say Tea & Smile: 8545 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest; 786-963-8073; instagram.com/sayteasmile
Sumak: 908 71st St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8900; sumakrestaurants.com
ClosedIcebox Cafe: Once home to the most famous cake in America, thanks to Oprah Winfrey, Icebox Cafe in Miami Beach has closed after 25 years.
Joliet: South Beach seafood restaurant by Lost Boy & Co. Joliet has suddenly closed down after only one year in business, making it the second seafood restaurant to do so this month.
Prime Fish: After a decade of serving high-end seafood Prime Fish has closed down. Renowned restaurateur Myles Chefetz announced he struck an under-market deal to lease the restaurant space to Charlie Levy, owner of the popular Mediterranean restaurant chain, Motek. By late 2024, Motek will debut at the space.
Union Beer Store: The craft brew bar and bottle shop closed down after seven years on Calle Ocho. At Union Beer Store, you'd find coolers upon coolers filled with beers to please every taste bud.
Coming SoonBig Chicken Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre
BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza dual concept coming to Miami Worldcenter
Buccan Palm Beach's popular modern American bistro will make its Miami debut in Coral Gables in 2025
Call Me Gaby The Miami Beach date night spot is opening a location inside of Aventura Mall
Earl's Kitchen & Bar Coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Felice Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in Brickell in April
Ghee Indian Kitchen The Downtown Dadeland Indian restaurant is opening a Wynwood location this fall
Itamae Ao The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant
Juvia Miami staple with rooftop views coming to Miami Worldcenter
Mai-Kai Beloved Polynesian-themed tiki bar and restaurant reopening in the future
Marina Village Vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location
Maple & Ash Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
Miami Dumpling Shop Contactless dumpling shop coming to Miami Worldcenter
Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe Opening in Hallandale Beach this April
Motek The Mediterranean restaurant is opening in South Beach where Prime Fish used to be
Mother Wolf Award-winning chef Evan Funke is opening his highly acclaimed Italian restaurant in Miami fall 2024
No Man's Land Fort Lauderdale bar and restaurant opening a Miami location
Pamplemousse Miami Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building
Piegari Opening in Wynwood in April
Prince Street Pizza Opening in Miami Beach this fall 2024
Pubbelly Sushi Expanding with several new locations
Serafina NYC-based Italian restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter
Serendipity3 The Miami Beach hot spot is coming back in 2024
Shiso New restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
Sixty Vines Vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter
Shoma Bazaar Hialeah Doral food hall opening a second location
Sra. Martinez Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
Stalk & Spade Plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
Sushi by Boū NYC-based omakase restaurant headed for Arlo Wynwood
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Third South Florida location coming to Miami Worldcenter
Sweetwaters New restaurant from Rusty Pelican owners headed for Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale
Thomas Keller The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
Twin Peaks Mountain-themed "breastaurant" sports bar opening in Doral
Torno Subito Massimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry's
Whole Foods Market New locations planned for Edgewater and Sunset Harbour
Zuri Mediterranean restaurant with Moroccan flair coming to Wynwood