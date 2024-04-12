 Miami Natives Create Zero-Proof Wine CannaVinus For 4/20 and Cannabis | Miami New Times
Miami Natives Launch Zero-Proof Sparkling Wine Just in Time for 4/20

Non-alcoholic wine CannaVinus, founded by two Miamians, is the perfect pairing for the wine and cannabis lover.
April 12, 2024
CannaVinus' founders say this new non-alcoholic sparkling wine is the perfect pairing for cannabis.
CannaVinus' founders say this new non-alcoholic sparkling wine is the perfect pairing for cannabis. CannaVinus photo
Non-alcoholic cocktails have been popping up in restaurants and supermarket shelves for quite a while now, but consumers typically haven't seen cannabis and wine together. However, Miami natives Henry and Gino Santos, cofounders of Premium Blend, a wine-based liquor and liqueur alternatives brand, are out to change that with CannaVinus.

“CannaVinus was born out of a vision to offer consumers the perfect zero-proof sparkling wine pairing for cannabis users that can uplift their mood in social settings and enhance the overall experience,” says Gino Santos. The concoction undergoes a specialized process where ingredients like mint and elderberry are added, as they contain terpenes like limonene, caryophyllene, and pinene, which are naturally occurring mood-boosting compounds. Though terpenes are secreted in the same glands that create cannabinoids like THC and CBD, the product is surprisingly devoid of either. It focuses less on the psychoactive properties of cannabis and more on the sensory-enhancing components of the plants.
They describe it as "the perfect pairing for indulging in cannabis," and CannaVinus' creators promise it does not interfere with the effects of cannabis. Therefore, they add, the beverage is for wine aficionados, too. “Our expert winemakers developed CannaVinus using a base of Spanish sparkling wine and put it through a de-alcoholization process. Because the wine has been de-alcoholized, the product provides a unique opportunity for consumers to purchase without any restrictions,” explains Henry Santos. CannaVinus also sells a low-ABV variety with six percent alcohol by volume made with Moscato, elderberry, and mint, which the founders say is perfect when you don’t want the full buzz but still want the uplifting aspects.

The founders recommend consumers make two cocktails for 4/20: a mule made with CannaVinus sparkling wine (one and a half ounces of Klir Red, a vodka alternative; a half ounce of lime; and mint leaves). Or, try an agave pomegranate mimosa made with CannaVinus sparkling wine (one ounce of orange juice; one ounce of pomegranate juice; one and a half ounces of El Guitarron 24 percent; and a splash of lime).

This 4/20, when you’re indulging in a thing or two and preparing for the munchies to roll in, get out your fanciest wine glass and pour some CannaVinus for a new kinda wine pairing. Because, fun fact: CannaVinus is also said to fend off the dreaded cotton mouth. (However, New Times can't attest to this.)

To purchase CannaVinus, visit cannavinus.com.
