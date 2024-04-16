 Fort Lauderdale Beach Nubé Rooftop Bar and Lounge Opens | Miami New Times
Oceanfront Rooftop Bar Nubé Opens on Fort Lauderdale Beach

The owners of Giselle, Rosa Sky, and Yolo have opened Nubé, an oceanfront rooftop bar and lounge in Fort Lauderdale.
April 16, 2024
The picturesque wraparound balcony at Nubé rooftop on Fort Lauderdale Beach.
The picturesque wraparound balcony at Nubé rooftop on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Photo by Ruben Pictures
As if out of thin air, Fort Lauderdale Beach has a dreamy, rooftop bar located up in the clouds — and Fort Lauderdale residents are already on cloud nine.

On Friday, Apri 12, Nubé rooftop opened on the 26th floor of the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, making it Fort Lauderdale Beach's first and only rooftop bar and lounge. Nubé blends lounge vibes with elevated dining, making it a "lounge-aurant" (AKA a lounge-restaurant hybrid) found usually in Miami. A recent Reel posted on the bar's official Instagram account quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of views, with female commenters tagging friends with enthusiasm.

This dream-like rooftop lounge is thanks to hospitality group the Restaurant People, AKA the group behind trendy rooftop (and ground-level) spots in Miami and Fort Lauderdale like Yolo, Rooftop @1WLO, S3, Boatyard, Rosa Sky, and Giselle. “We cannot wait to share our latest rooftop concept with unbelievable ocean views and the hospitality that the Restaurant People is known for, all with an exciting Nubé twist,” says Tim Petrillo, CEO and cofounder of the Restaurant People.

Nubé encompasses 4,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor lounge and bar seating, plus a wraparound balcony with foliage that already sounds perfect for scoring plenty of Instagram and TikTok content with an oceanfront view. The space even features handmade emerald and white floor tiles and a giant hand sculpture to take photos of (or in front of).
click to enlarge A hand sculpture and cocktails
The giant hand sculpture at Nubé rooftop in Fort Lauderdale
Photo by Ruben Pictures
The cocktail menu ranges in cocktails from $15 to $20, with tropical concoctions like a spicy margarita called the 'Sea-ñorita," the "Smoke Cloud" made of Patrón reposado tequila, orange bitters, peach bitters, toasted coconut, lemon, lime, Demerara sugar, and smoke treatment, and the "Crystal Clear Colada" made of Ron Zacapa rum, plantation pineapple rum, John D. Taylor's Velvet Falernum liqueur, lime, coconut, Demerara sugar, and a milk wash. Another fun cocktail is the "Sky is the Limit," made with Havana Club aged rum, Havana Club blanco rum, banana, and lime.

For vodka lovers, cocktails like the "Ocean Escape" made with Ketel One vodka, blueberry, lavender, and lemon, or the "Staring into the Sea" cocktail made of E11even vodka, Red Bull coconut berry, and citrus are for you.

Plenty of white, red, and rosé wines are also on the menu with options to order either by the glass or the bottle.
click to enlarge A cocktail with smoke
A smoky cocktail at Nubé in Fort Lauderdale
Photo by Ruben Pictures
The food menu features contemporary American and South Florida-inspired coastal cuisine served in Instagram-worthy bowls, with plenty of sharable plates that will allow guests to sip and savor their way from golden hour to late evenings on the rooftop.

Some of the photo-worthy menu items include the "Caviar in the Clouds," which is composed of Imperial Caviar, airy manchego cheese foam, and gaufrette-style potato chips; a shrimp coconut ceviche served in a coconut bowl over crushed ice; and the "Caesar's Hand" dip, which is a play on a hand-held Caesar salad with the dressing being the dip for the prosciutto lettuce wraps. Talk about the perfect amount of extra.

"Fair warning — once you visit Nubé and take in the sky-high vibes, you may never want to come down,” says Petrillo coyly. “And that’s what we hope for.”

Reservations are not required, but highly recommended to guarantee seating. Valet at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort is $10 for up to three hours with validation from the rooftop bar. Nubé will also feature a rotating schedule of live entertainment.

Nubé Rooftop. 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-6823; nuberooftop.com. Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight (kitchen closes at 11 p.m.); Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. (kitchen closes at midnight); and Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight (kitchen closes at 11 p.m.).
Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
