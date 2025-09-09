Miami Denny's Takes Heat After Firing Waitress of 20+ Years

Now, after more than two decades of serving Miami with bottomless coffee, late-night mozzarella sticks, and endless kindness, the 70-year-old grandmother of two has been fired. The news stunned Avalos, as well as her slew of regulars, many of whom grew up with her as a steady presence in their lives. "I found out she got fired because some of my friends went to Denny's last Thursday night, and when I woke up, they called me saying, 'Yo, Cathy got fired,' so I reached out immediately and called her to ask what happened,'" he tells New Times.
New Times reached out to the Denny's on Bird Road for comment, where a manager informed New Times they have "no comment." New Times is waiting to hear back from Denny's corporate.
The Heart of the Bird Road Denny's for Over 20 YearsFor Avalos and countless Miamians, the Bird Road Denny's wasn't just a spot for late-night milkshakes, mozzarella sticks, or chicken tenders. It was the place you went to at 2 a.m. when you were 18 years old with your first car, as it was always the only place that would welcome you and your friends when every other door in the city was closed. And at the center of that universe wasn't the laminated menus or the bottomless coffee. It was Cathy.
"It's rare for a single person to outshine an entire institution, but that's exactly what Cathy has done," says Avalos. "Cathy has been the heart of Bird Road Denny's for decades. She's made me more milkshakes than I could count, refilled more pitchers of water than I could ever drink, and kept the mozzarella sticks and chicken tenders flowing." For decades, Cathy has been the heart of Bird Road Denny's, refilling pitchers of water, serving late-night snacks, and offering comfort when life was messy, funny, or heartbreaking.
Avalos explains, "Cathy has been there for birthdays, for heartbreaks, for the messy, beautiful moments of life. She's offered hugs on drunken nights, gentle advice when the world felt like it was crumbling, and a kind of motherly reassurance that everything would be okay."
It's rare for a server to outshine the institution itself, but that's what Cathy did. Ask anyone who has passed through the Bird Road Denny's at two in the morning, and chances are they'll tell you the same story Avalos did: Cathy wasn't just a server. She was family. "At the end of the night, no one I know says, 'Let's go to Denny's.' We always say, 'Let’s go see Cathy.'"
Cathy Depends on Her Employment to Support her FamilyNow, after more than 20 years, Cathy has been fired. She is 70 years old, a grandmother of two, and still working to support her family. For someone who poured her life into keeping Miami fed, hydrated, and cared for, the sudden loss of her job is detrimental to her.
Avalos' post, which has over 1,500 shares and over 5,000 likes, has sparked an outpouring of support. Former customers, late-night regulars, and even people who only knew of Cathy through friends have flooded the comments, offering solidarity, stories, and memories of the woman who turned a corporate diner into a neighborhood refuge. "I've known her since I was 18, and I've always felt like we've had a special connection, but it's so incredible to see that she's had this impact on so many hundreds of other people," Avalos tells New Times. "Every couple of minutes, there's a new comment sharing a new memory, like 'I grew up with Cathy and she's seen my kids grow.'"
How to Support Her (And Some Good News)A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help Cathy during this uncertain time. Avalos encouraged followers to contribute or share the post: "If Cathy has ever made you laugh, comforted you on a hard night, or simply handed you the best milkshake in Miami, please share this post. Every little bit makes a difference." So far, the GoFundMe fundraiser has raised over $4,000 and counting.
And there's even better news: The manager of a nearby Denny's commented on the Instagram post, "Hey brother, we own the Denny's on Bird Road and 137th, and we have a few stores around the area. Hit me up, and I promise you we will hire her on the spot, and I'll personally take care of her myself." His comment received over 800 likes, and it already seems like he has followed through. According to Avalos and to an Instagram story by Cathy herself (yes, you can follow her right now at @catherine.labella.58), she may get the new job at this Denny's sooner than expected. She writes in her Instagram story, "[Thank you] everyone [for the] love and support, I am hoping I get the job at 137th and Bird Road. I will make sure to let you know. I love each and every one of you."
For more than two decades, Cathy gave Miami her warmth, her laughter, and her care. Now, the city is being asked to return the favor. Because to so many, Cathy isn't just a server — she's Miami's abuela. And Miami always takes care of its abuelas.