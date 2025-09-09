 Sex Tape of Popular Miami Influencer and Colombian Singer Surfaces | Miami New Times
Sex Tape of Popular Miami Influencer and Colombian Singer Surfaces

Beéle and Isabella Ladera are caught in a sex tape leak. Ladera seems to confirm it's real.
September 9, 2025
Image: A man performing on stage with dancers and a Spotify logo in the back.
Beéle performing last month at Verano Forever. Photo courtesy of Spotify
Miami-based Venezuelan influencer Isabella Ladera has accused her ex-partner, Colombian singer Beéle, of leaking a private sex video without her consent. The clip began circulating late on the night of Saturday, September 7, sparking online speculation over whether it was fake or AI-altered. But on Monday afternoon, Ladera appeared to confirm its authenticity in a statement she posted to Instagram.

"I am profoundly devastated. An intimate and private moment was leaked without my consent, an act that represents one of the cruelest betrayals I've lived," Ladera wrote. "That video was only in the hands of two people: the other person and me. A person who lied to me from the start, who saw how I suffered painful consequences because of him, and still never stepped up to protect me."

She alleged that Beéle intentionally leaked the video at a time when she was "stable and in the process of reconstruction" following their split in July 2024. "This act doesn't just put my privacy at risk, it also goes against my dignity and has caused immense pain to me and my family," she added, describing the leak as a form of violence against women.
The incident underscores how men can weaponize women's sexuality against them, turning private intimacy into a public act of humiliation and control. By exposing her in this way, Ladera suggested, Beéle not only betrayed her trust but also reinforced a broader cycle of misogynistic abuse.

Ladera said the hardest part has been receiving "mockery, hate, and judgment while the real person responsible remains silent." She emphasized that she will not let the incident destroy her: "I am not the first, nor the only one. I am not the one to be ashamed in this story. The shame falls on the person who betrayed me. I am here, standing tall, with my head held high. For me. For my family. And for all the women who have been victims of a narcissist."

Late Monday, Ladera's legal team, SONUS, issued a formal statement on Instagram. Writing in Spanish, the attorneys emphasized that Ladera did not release the content herself, nor was it part of a marketing strategy, calling any suggestion to the contrary "completely false" and "a direct attack against her."

The lawyers characterized the leak as a "grave violation" of Ladera's fundamental rights to privacy, honor, and dignity, emphasizing the deep psychological, social, and professional harm caused by the nonconsensual distribution of intimate material.
"Isabella Ladera, through her legal team, will pursue all appropriate legal and criminal actions to ensure that the events are investigated, those responsible are identified, and the corresponding penalties are imposed," the statement reads in part. SONUS also urged media outlets and digital platforms to refrain from spreading the video or sensationalizing the situation, warning that doing so could carry legal consequences.

At the time of writing, Beéle has not publicly addressed the accusations or the circulating video. Meanwhile, Ladera has continued posting to her Instagram Stories, signaling to her followers that she will not be silenced and promising that more will be heard from her soon.
Image: Osvaldo Espino
Osvaldo Espino is an entertainment writer who focuses primarily on music. He graduated from the University of Miami's School of Communications, where he studied film and journalism. He is also a former staff writer for the school's paper, the Miami Hurricane
