Trick Daddy's New Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Opens to Much Fanfare

The restaurant officially opened this past weekend, on Saturday, August 30, just in time for brunch. According to the Miami Herald, it drew a line of more than 200 excited people. Trick Daddy, born Maurice Young, arrived in a red Tesla Cybertruck and spent time greeting fans outside before heading in to check on the kitchen.
Fans lined up for hours, absolutely ecstatic about the opening. Videos of the line outside to enter the restaurant went viral on TikTok and Instagram over the weekend.
@thebrowardscene Sunday’s Eatery grand opening in Sistrunk is packed! 🔥🔥 📍2010 NW 6th St, Fort Lauderdale Follow me for more new openings in Fort Lauderdale & Broward County 🌴 #fortlauderdale #ftlauderdale #broward ♬ Use me - rokko_island
Camera crews filmed the entire opening, with people waiting in line for the famous fried ribs while admiring the cool decor inside.
A Menu Built on Sunday DinnersSunday’s Eatery is known for serving food that is meant to feel like the kind of spread families put on the table after Sunday church. The Fort Lauderdale menu mirrors the Miami Gardens original and is divided into sections like "Take It 2 Da House," "Protein Only," and "Dinner Sides."
Proteins take center stage, from baked turkey wings and whole wings to T-bone steak. Pork chops come fried, grilled, or smothered in a bacon-shallot cream sauce. Conch and catfish are staples, joined by grilled snapper fillets and deep-fried Cornish hens. Trick’s most famous item, fried pork ribs, is tenderized overnight in vinegar, coated in flour, dusted with his proprietary Sunday’s Seasoning, and fried until crisp, a blend he told the Sun Sentinel works on just about everything.
Plates are rounded out with options like mac and cheese, collard greens, pigeon peas and rice, candied yams, string beans, steamed corn, and French fries, with every meal coming with a warm cornbread muffin. Portions are purposely generous, with at least two pieces of meat per order, a practice that has been part of Sunday’s since its start. Desserts include banana pudding and velvet cake dyed in the restaurant's signature blue, while drinks range from sweet tea and tropical "paradise" punch to its popular "Blue Lemonade."
@vibinwithleesha Sunday’s Eatery in Fort Lauderdale was a 10 out of 10 🔥🔥 #foodtok #foodie #food #FortLauderdale #broward ♬ original sound - Leesha
Trick Daddy in the KitchenPart of Sunday’s Eatery's appeal is Trick Daddy’s own presence. He has described himself as a daily fixture, often calling out orders when the kitchen is slammed and then moving to the dining room to take photos with fans, he told the Sun Sentinel. He has said the restaurants are meant to capture the spirit of the Sunday dinners he grew up with in Liberty City, food that reminded him of family gatherings and home cooking.
Trick’s food projects extend past the restaurants. He is certainly no stranger to cooking and continues to host "B!tch, I Got My Pots," a cooking show streamed on social media. The series features Southern comfort dishes prepared alongside celebrity guests like Rick Ross, Trina, and CeeLo Green, mixed with the same humor and irreverence he brings to his music.
Sunday's Eatery. 2010 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; sundayseatery.com.