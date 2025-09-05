Iconic Key West 'Southernmost Point' Buoy Removed for Restoration

One of Florida's most photographed tourist attractions has gone MIA. Key West's Southernmost Point buoy, which purportedly designates the southernmost point in the continental United States, was removed earlier this week for restoration.
For the foreseeable future, if you find yourself strolling along the seawall at the corner of South and Whitehead streets, your view of the water will be blocked by a chainlink fence covered in green tarp and signs reading, "Danger: Construction Area. Keep Out." A live shot from the world-famous Southernmost Webcam offers a glimpse behind the fence: The top of the buoy can be seen painted white, but surrounded by plywood.
So, will Instagram experience a drought of Southernmost Point selfies in its absence? Not exactly.
The popular attraction dates back to the early '70s, when a wooden sign designated the supposed southernmost point in the U.S. — the actual southernmost point in Florida is on Ballast Key, southwest of Key West. But the legend stuck, and in 1983, 42 years ago this month, the city placed the concrete buoy at Southernmost Point Plaza, spawning a photo tradition dating back well before the social media age.