Best Sports Bars in Miami: Where to Watch the Dolphins Week 1

For those looking for a spot to post up for the upcoming Miami Dolphins game on Sunday, September 7, when the 'Fins play against the Indianapolis Colts, or for the upcoming Miami Hurricanes game on Saturday, September 6, against Bethune-Cookman, consider this your guide.
From iconic, wing-slinging institutions like Sports Grill and Flanigan's to hipper joints like Batch Gastropub and sneaker-clad Grails, the 305 is stacked with spots where you can catch every touchdown with an ice-cold beer in hand. Without further ado, here are the 11 best sports bars in Miami to catch your favorite local team on the big screen, listed alphabetically, because we love all our local teams (and beers) equally.
American Social690 SW First Ct., Miami
786-706-8256
americansocialbar.comAmerican Social in Brickell is a sports bar that knows how to do game day right, with sweeping views of the Miami River and a lively crowd that feels like one giant tailgate. The atmosphere during Dolphins or Hurricanes games is electric, with fans packing the space to cheer, toast, and snack on elevated bar bites like doughnut holes and deviled eggs. Between its scenic setting, rowdy watch parties, and not-so-typical sports bar amenities (yes, even the bathrooms are immaculate), it's one of the best spots in the city to catch the game.
305 Sports Bar919 Brickell Ave., Miami
786-382-0577
305sportsbar.comIf you're looking to watch upcoming Miami Hurricanes or Miami Dolphins games, look at another spot on this list. While you can watch almost any game at 305 Sports Bar in Brickell, soccer is what dominates the screens here. On game days, expect to hear plenty of hinchas on fire — a term often used to describe passionate enthusiasts and 305 Sports Bar's seemingly unofficial motto. Celebrate winning goals with the bar's robust bottle and draft beer selection, while a food menu offers all the usual sports bar suspects, from wings to burgers. For Latin-fare fans, there's also a wide array of dishes that represent the flavors of South America to Mexico, with appetizers like tequeños and salchipapa to arepa sandwiches and entrées like Venezuelan pabellón or Colombian pibe.
Batch Gastropub30 SW 12th St., Miami
305-808-5555
batchgastropub.com
Whether it's 11:30 a.m. at Sunday Brunch or 11:30 p.m. on Ladies Night, expect a full house at this American gastropub. Equal parts sports bar, lounge, and restaurant, Batch is the place to be for football touchdowns, soccer games, NBA playoffs, and boxing matches. The restaurant offers delicious bar eats, from Buffalo chicken nachos to pork belly potstickers, that pair perfectly with a lengthy drink list, which features a wide range of beers, wines, and creative cocktails. Happy hour — Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. — is also a can't-miss.
Black Market MiamiLocations Across Miami
305-400-8023
blackmarketmia.com More than 30 4K TV monitors and a dozen beers on draft — and a few dozen more in bottles and cans — await you at Black Market Miami and its new location at Bayside Marketplace. The original location's sports bar in the heart of downtown Miami is the place to be on game day. The menu includes a variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, and wings tossed in a choice of sauces. Black Market offers a weekday two-for-one happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m., while the Bayside location is equipped with more than 40 TV monitors — many of them located outdoors — and an open-air bar overlooking the nearby marina. The Bayside location is also steps away from Kaseya Center, making it an excellent place to meet friends before Heat games.
Flanigan'sLocations across Miami-Dade and Broward
flanigans.netAsk nearly anyone in Miami, and they're likely to tell you that their favorite place to have an unpretentious round of drinks, delicious food, and to watch a game is at Flanigan's. Joe "Big Daddy" Flanigan opened the first Flanigan's in 1959 in Pompano Beach, and it's still a family-run restaurant chain to this day. The original nautical-themed bar was such a hit for its ice-cold beer, fresh seafood, and legendary baby back ribs that there are now 24 locations across Florida. Each restaurant's walls are lined with memories of family and friends playing in their natural nautical element – fishing, diving, beaching, and boating. And, oh yeah, those legendary baby back ribs were made for watching a sports game.
Grails Sports Bar2800 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-870-4313
grailsmiami.com Sneaker-themed Grails has all the fixings you need for a memorable game day, from daily drink specials to live music, gourmet comfort food, and more than 70 TV screens. Order a cocktail served inside a ceramic drinking vessel that looks like a sneaker, and gather around a screen broadcasting the game of your choice. (There are enough monitors to broadcast them all.) The space offers seating for about 70 indoors, about 120 on the covered patio, and about 100 outside. The menu ranges from chicken wings made with pasture-raised birds to black-truffle fries and Buffalo cauliflower.
Mike's at Venetia555 NE 15th St. (ninth floor), Miami
305-374-5731
mikesmiami.com Every neighborhood needs a no-frills sports bar that offers high-quality food, friendly service, and great value. Downtown Miami has one in Mike's. This long-running establishment hidden in the Venetia condo building at the foot of the Venetian Causeway has maintained its local charm for years. Take the elevator to the ninth floor and discover its appeal. The bar offers 20-plus TV sets, pool tables, daily specials, breezy Miami views, and the satisfaction of having found yourself a veritable hidden gem.
Old Tom's Miami5001 NW 36th St., Miami Springs
305-888-6022
oldtomsmiami.com It can be tough being a Miami Dolphins fan, but you can find friends with the same taste in teams at Old Tom's. This dark watering hole next to Miami International Airport is always packed with locals and tourists who want to enjoy a pitcher of beer in a chill setting. Watch NFL games as you indulge in sports bar classics such as the award-winning chicken wings. Trivia contests, karaoke, and musical entertainment are also on tap if the game gets too painful to watch.
Ray's Hometown Bar2727 Indian Creek Dr., Ste. 11, Miami Beach
raysbarnyc.comRay's Hometown Bar is the ultimate Miami Dolphins hangout spot, where every game is shown with sound so you don't miss a single play. Tucked inside the Freehand Hotel on Indian Creek Drive, the laid-back bar is within walking distance of some of Miami Beach's most iconic hotels and nightclubs, making it a perfect pre- or post-game stop. With late-night hours, a full kitchen, and a true hometown vibe, it's the kind of place where fans can cheer on the 'Fins like family.
Sandbar Sports Grill3064 Grand Ave., Miami
786-359-4510
sandbargrove.comThis beach-themed establishment might look like an ordinary bar from the outside, but step inside and you're hit with the sort of mayhem you'd find at a frat house on game day — right down to the college kids and cheap beer. Sandbar's food offerings are solid, from the fish tacos to the five-pound burrito, and the drinks are in a category of their own. Try the hurricane, made with Captain Morgan spiced rum, Myers's dark rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine, and you'll see why this Coconut Grove staple can weather any storm.
Sports GrillLocations across Miami
sportsgrill.com
Founder Eric Haas met his wife, Lori, and together, they opened the original Sports Grill on Sunset Drive in 1987. Since then, they've expanded to locations across Miami, and for good reason. Sports Grill serves the meatiest and tastiest wings in town. They come smothered in your choice of special, Buffalo, barbecue, garlic, glazed teriyaki, or Miami Heat sauce. Add a nice mix of craft brews, a welcoming atmosphere, and consistently excellent service, and you've got a winning spot for Heat games, 'Fins action, Panthers games, and 'Canes pride.