 Miami Store Is Selling Jeffrey Epstein's Sweatshirt for Some Reason | Miami New Times
You Can Buy Jeffrey Epstein's Shirt at a Miami Store if You Are Awful

"1of1 worn JEFFREY EPSTEIN quarter zip museum piece fr...straight from Mar A Lago," the store's Instagram post reads.
September 5, 2025
Image: Jeffrey Epstein looking at the camera wearing the blue quarter zip sweatshirt with red monogrammed initials
Jeffrey Epstein wears the sweatshirt in question at Hotel QT in 2005. Photo by Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan Company
Vintage and memorabilia stores sell plenty of wild things: serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's prison glasses, O.J. Simpson's Florida driver's license, Abraham Lincoln's blood-stained gloves, and President Donald Trump's 2005 wedding cake.

But one item available for sale at a Miami shop is downright disturbing. A Miami clothing store identified as @restricted.lifestyle on Instagram appears to be selling a navy blue quarter zip sweatshirt that once belonged to convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"1of1 worn JEFFREY EPSTEIN quarter zip museum fr...straight from Mar A Lago," the post reads. "This piece is very controversial and iconic. 100 percent authentic size M."

The navy sweatshirt is personalized with Epstein's monogrammed initials "JEE" (Jeffrey Edward Epstein), and an American flag patch on the left arm sleeve. Epstein wore the sweatshirt for a Radar Magazine launch party at Hotel QT on May 18, 2005, in New York City. He was frequently photographed wearing his monogrammed quarter-zips over the years. A photo of the sweatshirt's collar included in the Instagram post appears to show that the sweatshirt is from Sports Authority, the sporting goods retailer that went out of business in 2016.
click to enlarge Screenshot of Instagram post selling Jeffrey Epstein quarter zip sweatshirt. The sweatshirt is hanging on a hanger.
The store claims that the sweatshirt is 100 percent authentic.
Screenshot via Instagram/@restricted.lifestyle
Social media users flooded the Instagram post, wanting to know how the shop acquired this controversial item. Others were curious about more morbid details, including whether the sweatshirt was analyzed under UV light.

"How did you get this lmao," one comment reads.

Another added, "How does one even procure this"

One wrote, "Hell nah how the hell did you even acquire that😭."

A user noted, "Sources from Trumps personal collection."

It appears streetwear designer, model, and founder of Sickö Born From Pain, Ian Connor, is interested in the item. He wrote on the post, "Dm" with a moneybag emoji.

According to the store's Instagram account, the store is only open by appointment. Of course, cryptocurrency payments are accepted. Photos from the Instagram account appear to show that the store is inside a Miami apartment. New Times is awaiting word from the shop to learn more about how exactly it acquired this item.

"Best luxury shopping experience with vintage curation," the profile reads.

Over the last few months, the Trump administration has faced mounting pressure to release the highly sought-after Epstein files, which Trump claimed are merely a "Democratic hoax." More than a dozen victims of Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislane Maxwell hosted a rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, demanding that Congress force the release of all unclassified records related to Epstein.

"To be clear, the only motive for opposing this bill would be to conceal wrongdoing," survivor Anouska De Georgiou said. "You have a choice. Stand with the truth or with the lies that have protected predators for decades."
