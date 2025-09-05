Two Iconic Miami Spots Suddenly Close on Calle Ocho

A representative for the restaurant and bar told New Times, "We unfortunately don't have any other details to share at this time and can confirm both venues are currently closed." The reps did not mention whether either location will reopen again.
Founded in 1985, Taquerias El Mexicano Was An InstitutionThe closures come about 18 months after a celebrated return. Taquerias El Mexicano reopened on February 8, 2024, after more than two years away following the city's revocation of its certificate of use and a lengthy legal fight. Los Altos followed on March 5 with a week of late-night events, launching popular nights like "Secret Fridays" and "Rumba Saturdays." Mad Room Hospitality, which took over both spaces in 2017, led the revival, keeping the focus on familiar hits. Crowds returned for tacos and margaritas downstairs and mezcal with DJs at Los Altos.
Most people might not know this, but Taquerias El Mexicano's story stretches nearly four decades. The restaurant first opened in 1985, founded by cousins Guillermo and Mario Martinez as an homage to the taquerias they knew growing up in Chicago’s Mexican Lower West Side. The dining room leaned colorful and unfussy, with sombrero lights and a wall of spices.
Tacos led the menu, including al pastor, carne asada, birria, carnitas, camarón, and tuna habanero. Burritos, enchiladas, chile rellenos, chilaquiles, sopas, quesadillas, nachos, and warm chips with house salsa filled out the spread. Margaritas and other Mexican cocktails were staples.
Behind the Bodega DoorLos Altos debuted in 2019 by Mad Room Hospitality right next to Taquerias El Mexicano. Guests entered past a bouncer into a candy‑stocked bodega, then up to a moody, 3,000-square-foot lounge dressed with repurposed church doors, stained glass, sugar skulls, and banquettes.
The bar focused on tequila and mezcal cocktails and served simple bites from the taqueria downstairs, such as guacamole and pastor quesadillas.
While there's no word yet on what happened to both places, New Times will keep you up to date on what will open next in the iconic space.