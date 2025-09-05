 Two Iconic Miami Spots Suddenly Close on Calle Ocho | Miami New Times
Two Iconic Miami Spots Suddenly Close on Calle Ocho

After their huge comeback in Miami, two legendary Calle Ocho spots have suddenly closed on Calle Ocho to the shock of fans.
September 5, 2025
Image: A vintage neon sign on a restaurant
Founded in 1985, Taquerias El Mexicano and Los Altos upstairs have suddenly closed for good Taquerias El Mexicano photo
Two legendary Miami spots in Little Havana have shuttered their doors without a trace. Taquerias El Mexicano, winner of New Times' Best Tacos 2025, and its upstairs mezcal lounge and speakeasy, Los Altos, appear to have closed in recent days. Calls to the legendary restaurant's listed number do not connect, the website does not load, and social media for both spaces have been inactive for months.

A representative for the restaurant and bar told New Times, "We unfortunately don't have any other details to share at this time and can confirm both venues are currently closed." The reps did not mention whether either location will reopen again.
click to enlarge A room with colors
The colorful dining room from the former Taquerias El Mexicano
Mad Room Hospitality photo

Founded in 1985, Taquerias El Mexicano Was An Institution

The closures come about 18 months after a celebrated return. Taquerias El Mexicano reopened on February 8, 2024, after more than two years away following the city's revocation of its certificate of use and a lengthy legal fight. Los Altos followed on March 5 with a week of late-night events, launching popular nights like "Secret Fridays" and "Rumba Saturdays." Mad Room Hospitality, which took over both spaces in 2017, led the revival, keeping the focus on familiar hits. Crowds returned for tacos and margaritas downstairs and mezcal with DJs at Los Altos.

Most people might not know this, but Taquerias El Mexicano's story stretches nearly four decades. The restaurant first opened in 1985, founded by cousins Guillermo and Mario Martinez as an homage to the taquerias they knew growing up in Chicago’s Mexican Lower West Side. The dining room leaned colorful and unfussy, with sombrero lights and a wall of spices.

Tacos led the menu, including al pastor, carne asada, birria, carnitas, camarón, and tuna habanero. Burritos, enchiladas, chile rellenos, chilaquiles, sopas, quesadillas, nachos, and warm chips with house salsa filled out the spread. Margaritas and other Mexican cocktails were staples.
click to enlarge A dining room with couches
The mezcal and tequila-focused speakeasy is unlike any other in Miami, with its inconspicuous bouncer stationed on the sidewalk who directs guests to the entrance.
Mad Room Hospitality photo

Behind the Bodega Door

Los Altos debuted in 2019 by Mad Room Hospitality right next to Taquerias El Mexicano. Guests entered past a bouncer into a candy‑stocked bodega, then up to a moody, 3,000-square-foot lounge dressed with repurposed church doors, stained glass, sugar skulls, and banquettes.

The bar focused on tequila and mezcal cocktails and served simple bites from the taqueria downstairs, such as guacamole and pastor quesadillas.

While there's no word yet on what happened to both places, New Times will keep you up to date on what will open next in the iconic space.
Image: Olee Fowler
Olee Fowler
