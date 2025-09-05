Beloved Pompano Beach Italian Festival Ends After 41 Years

"Rising costs and the challenge of maintaining the large volunteer base required to host such a major event led St. Coleman to make the very difficult decision to bring this chapter to a close," organizers shared in a statement on the festival's website. "Instead of raising prices or reducing the quality of the experience, the parish and school will now focus on creating smaller, more cost-effective events that continue to foster community spirit and tradition."
Longtime Attendees and Church Goers Are ShockedThe festival also shared the news on Instagram and Facebook, where many mourned the loss of the long-time event. "It's so sad but understandable. No one wants to volunteer much anymore, and the effort it takes to execute this event is massive," one commenter lamented.
Another commenter shared: "This is incredibly sad news. My family has looked forward to the Italian Festival every year — it's been such a special tradition for us. The food, the music, the sense of community — it's all meant so much over the years. I can’t tell you how disappointed my kids will be to hear it’s not happening anymore."
From Spaghetti Dinners in 1984 to World-Class Rides in 2025Spearheaded by St. Coleman Catholic School, the event started as a simple spaghetti dinner in 1984. Taking place in mid-February, over the years, it slowly grew in size, eventually ballooning to a three-day event with a myriad of food options, carnival rides, live music, and raffles. The 2025 event also included a VIP tent, indoor arcade, silent auction, and vendor marketplace.
The Kirk Family Foundation and Anthony's Clam House and Grill in Fort Lauderdale supported the festival. "Though this tradition ends, the spirit of St. Coleman is alive and strong," organizers wrote on Instagram.