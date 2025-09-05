 Beloved Pompano Beach Italian Festival Ends After 41 Years | Miami New Times
Beloved Pompano Beach Italian Festival Ends After 41 Years

Beloved Broward County event, St. Coleman Italian Festival, will end after 41 years of food, rides, and music due to costs.
September 5, 2025
Image: The beloved Pompano Beach St. Coleman Italian Festival will end after 41 years of food, rides, and music due to rising costs and a lack of volunteers.
The beloved Pompano Beach St. Coleman Italian Festival will end after 41 years of food, rides, and music due to rising costs and a lack of volunteers.
After over four decades of bringing South Florida families together for delicious Italian food, live music, and plenty of attractions and wild rides, the St. Coleman Italian Festival has announced it won't return in 2026.

"Rising costs and the challenge of maintaining the large volunteer base required to host such a major event led St. Coleman to make the very difficult decision to bring this chapter to a close," organizers shared in a statement on the festival's website. "Instead of raising prices or reducing the quality of the experience, the parish and school will now focus on creating smaller, more cost-effective events that continue to foster community spirit and tradition."
click to enlarge
The St. Coleman Italian Festival will end after 41 years, according to a statment from the festival
St. Coleman Catholic Church photo

Longtime Attendees and Church Goers Are Shocked

The festival also shared the news on Instagram and Facebook, where many mourned the loss of the long-time event. "It's so sad but understandable. No one wants to volunteer much anymore, and the effort it takes to execute this event is massive," one commenter lamented.

Another commenter shared: "This is incredibly sad news. My family has looked forward to the Italian Festival every year — it's been such a special tradition for us. The food, the music, the sense of community — it's all meant so much over the years. I can’t tell you how disappointed my kids will be to hear it’s not happening anymore."
click to enlarge
Longtime attendees are upset, and some believe more could have been done to raise funds for the festival
St. Coleman Catholic Church photo
Others wrote, "This is crazy. You guys should have raised your prices to match the economy instead of ending a huge Pompano tradition," and "No way. This is a totally abrupt measure. Traditions over profit. Traditions are what make our institutions great. Let’s make the Italian festival again. Go, St. Coleman Go! There are many wishing to help."
click to enlarge
St. Coleman Italian Festival started off as a spaghetti dinner event to raise funds in 1984
St. Coleman Italian Festival photo

From Spaghetti Dinners in 1984 to World-Class Rides in 2025

Spearheaded by St. Coleman Catholic School, the event started as a simple spaghetti dinner in 1984. Taking place in mid-February, over the years, it slowly grew in size, eventually ballooning to a three-day event with a myriad of food options, carnival rides, live music, and raffles. The 2025 event also included a VIP tent, indoor arcade, silent auction, and vendor marketplace.

The Kirk Family Foundation and Anthony's Clam House and Grill in Fort Lauderdale supported the festival. "Though this tradition ends, the spirit of St. Coleman is alive and strong," organizers wrote on Instagram.
Image: Jose D. Duran
