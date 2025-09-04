Florida Could Nix Children Vaccine Mandates. Officials Offer Dire Takes.

Are we losing our minds? This is getting ridiculous and pathetic. Are we trying to kill millions of innocent children? Childhood vaccines save lives.



Abolishing them is INSANITY.



Governor DeSantis must either remove Joseph Ladapo as Surgeon General or have him resign. pic.twitter.com/JznbC40EZC — Rep. Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) September 3, 2025

We require vaccines because they keep all kids, schools, and communities safe.



Florida has seen spikes in infectious diseases like measles, diseases we had virtually eliminated before Ladapo took office. This decision is reckless and makes Floridians less safe. https://t.co/EsJGAQtITo — Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) September 3, 2025

Hey my Senate colleagues- you’ve been quiet today. Any thoughts (or prayers) about this horror show? Remember when you ALL voted to confirm him after you knew he lied on scientific studies (amongst all the other quackery). Why don’t we stand together and not let this happen to… https://t.co/X1uf7ou5sC — State Senator Tina Polsky (@TinaPolsky) September 3, 2025

Fla @SenRickScott - former GOP gov - says the state doesn't need to wipe out its immunization requirements. "Florida already has a good system that allows families to opt out based on religious and personal beliefs, which balances our children's health and parents' rights." — Gary Fineout (@fineout) September 3, 2025