City Forces Coral Gables Cuban Spot to Close Indefinitely

According to the South Florida Business Journal, the restaurant filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice on August 28, confirming that 28 of its 77 employees will be permanently laid off. According to the notice, signed by Centurion Restaurant Group (CRG) executive Milciades Pachas, the cuts were scheduled in two rounds: the first effective August 24 and the second by August 31. The remaining employees will be reassigned to other CRG restaurants, including Bulla Gastrobar, Beehive Kitchen, and Pisco y Nazca.
Closure Comes After a Failed Inspection over the SummerThe shutdown comes after the Coral Gables Development Services Department ordered Havana Harry’s to close on August 21. Larry Carrino of Brustman Carrino Public Relations, representing CRG, confirmed the closure to the media outlet but did not provide details on the specific violations that prompted the city’s decision. A timeline for reopening has not been announced, though CRG says it will consider rehiring the laid-off staff if operations resume.
For now, a recorded message on the restaurant's phone line claims Havana Harry's is "closed for renovations." The statement echoes earlier controversy. In June, New Times reported that the restaurant had been shut down by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) after inspectors discovered a roach infestation. At the time, the restaurant posted a sign saying it was "closed for repairs," but WPLG Local 10's Jeff Weinsier revealed that the state-mandated closure notice was being obscured. Havana Harry’s reopened days later after passing two follow-up inspections.
Longtime Customers Are ConcernedCRG insists that the city-ordered closure is unrelated to the prior DBPR violation from this summer. Still, the timing raises concerns for loyal customers who have long flocked to the Coral Gables landmark for oversized plates of Cuban-American comfort food like ropa vieja, vaca frita, and flan so rich it drew praise from the Michelin Guide, which listed Havana Harry's among Miami’s best Cuban restaurants in 2024.
In an Instagram post shared by Havana Harry's on August 22, the restaurant released the following statement:
Havana Harry’s is temporarily closed as we complete important interior upgrades. These include plumbing and kitchen improvements, along with other facility enhancements — all designed to ensure the highest standards of comfort, safety, and experience for our guests and team.This prompted customers to voice their concerns. One commented on the post, "This is looking really bad. I used to go there constantly but..." while another commented, "Papo, what’s going on over there? This used to be the spot for Cuban food in Miami. Ponse las pilas!" Others remain hopeful for a comeback. "It needed upgrades hella bad! Can’t wait to see the finished product!"
We’re working closely with the city and local authorities to move this process forward as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to welcoming you back very soon.
Thank you for your patience and continued support! Please stay tuned for updates on our reopening. — Your Havana Harry’s Family
Since opening in 1995, Havana Harry's has been more than just a restaurant; it's been a gathering place for Coral Gables residents, visitors, and generations of Miami families. The restaurant was even named New Times' Best Cuban Restaurant 2020. This is why news of its sudden closure has raised concerns for so many of its devoted customers.
Havana Harry's. 4612 S. Le Jeune Rd., Coral Gables; 305-661-2622; havanaharrys.com. Temporarily closed until further notice.