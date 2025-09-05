 13 Best Coffee Shops in Miami to Lock In | Miami New Times
13 Best Miami Coffee Shops to Lock In

From Panther Coffee to Emissary and Macondo, here are the 13 best coffee shops in Miami to "lock in" and get work done.
September 5, 2025
Image: If you want to lock in for the rest of the year, Surry Hills is one of the best coffeehouses in Miami to get work done at
If you want to lock in for the rest of the year, Surry Hills is one of the best coffeehouses in Miami to get work done at Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
It seems like everywhere you scroll on social media these days, it's "lock in season." The buzzy new phrase, also known as the "Great Lock In of 2025," is taking over social media by storm. It's all about hunkering down, cutting out distractions, and grinding toward your goals before the year ends. Forget waiting until January to get your life together — this is about absolutely crushing the last few months of 2025 with laser focus. And in a town like Miami, that is known for its distractions, there's no better place to map out your goals in peace than at the city's best coffee shops. The right café or coffeehouse can make all the difference between spiraling on your phone and actually sending that email, finishing that project, or outlining the plan that changes everything.
From the unexpectedly chill Surry Hills Coffee in Little River/MiamiShores (where you somehow feel cooler just by being there) to the ever-reliable Café at Books & Books in Coral Gables, these spots are designed for maximum productivity and minimum distraction. Whether it's Brewing Buddha Cafe & Arthouse in Pinecrest with its house-roasted beans and art-gallery energy, Grou Coffee + Cowork for the coworking warriors, or classics like Panther Coffee and Pasión del Cielo, these are the places where Miamians can settle in, sip strong, and get serious. Consider this your guide to the best coffee shops in Miami to lock in and finish the year like a boss.
There's no better place in Pinecrest to work at than at Brewing Buddha Cafe & Arthouse
Brewing Buddha Cafe & Arthouse

8219 SW 124th St., Miami
786-842-3342
brewingbuddha.com
Brewing Buddha in Pinecrest is part coffee shop, part art gallery, and part zen den, making it one of the most unexpectedly inspiring places to hunker down with a laptop. The brothers behind it roast their own beans and even craft their own syrup flavors, so your coffee always feels one-of-a-kind. It's a true locals-only gem, perfect for when you need peace, creativity, and caffeine to flow all at once.
Browsing the book selection in the library is one of the perks of working at the Café at Books & Books in Coral Gables
The Café at Books & Books

265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables
305-448-9599
booksandbooks.com
Tucked inside Miami's most beloved indie bookstore, the Café at Books & Books is where productivity meets romance-novel vibes. Between the historic Coral Gables setting, the divine menu (hello, grilled cheese and tomato soup), and the low hum of book lovers around you, it's a lock-in dream. You'll leave with your work done and a new stack of books to distract you later.
Cafe Demetrio is not only the oldest coffeehouse in Miami, but it's a great place to work
Café Demetrio

300 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables
305-448-4949
cafedemetrio.com
As Miami's oldest coffeehouse, Café Demetrio is basically a masterclass in how to create an atmosphere that keeps you glued to your seat, with its beautiful wooden interiors, tall windows, and charming courtyard. The extensive coffee menu runs from no-nonsense espresso to caramel lattes, giving you plenty of fuel for your focus. Add in decadent brunch options like huevos rancheros or a Monte Cristo, and suddenly "locking in" feels like self-care.
Crema Gourmet in Wynwood is a little crowded, but other locations, like the ones in Pinecrest or Coconut Grove, are quieter for working
Crema Gourmet

Locations Across Miami
cremagourmet.com
Crema is where locking in meets convenience, with locations around Miami and an all-day breakfast and coffee menu that never misses. The vibes are clean, modern, and bustling, but not overwhelming, which makes it easy to stay on task while people-watching between sips. Plus, the Wi-Fi is reliable, and the matcha latte will keep you in the zone long after your cold brew runs out. (Warning: this spot can get busy, so if you have ADD, look elsewhere on this list.)
Emissary is one of the best coffeehouses in Miami to lock in
Emissary

3308 Mary St., Miami
emissarycafe.com
This Coconut Grove newcomer brews Counter Culture coffee that's so smooth, it makes tackling spreadsheets almost enjoyable. The space itself is airy, mellow, and modern, the kind of environment where you forget time exists until you realize you've finished half your to-do list. Between the breakfast sandwiches on Flour & Weirdoughs brioche and the Grove locals drifting in after yoga, you'll feel locked in and like part of the neighborhood.
Grou Coffee + Cowork is one of the best coffeehouses in Miami to focus
Grou Coffee + Cowork

Locations in Coral Gables
786-703-9183
groucommunity.com
Grou doubles as both a specialty coffeehouse and a coworking space, which means it's literally designed for lock-in season. Powered by locally roasted Per'La beans and fueled with fresh-baked pastries instead of sad prepackaged muffins, the caffeine hits harder and the snacks taste better. Bonus points: the affogato is a reward-worthy treat once you've crossed that last item off your list.
Macondo Coffee Roasters in Little Havana is a great place to work at
Macondo Coffee Roasters

820 SW 20th Ave., Miami
786-860-5515
macondocoffee.com
On Calle Ocho, Macondo Coffee Roasters is pure Little Havana soul, a neighborhood staple where the beans are roasted in-house and the vibe is as rich as the cafecito. The café feels like a love letter to Colombian coffee culture, making it an inspiring spot to sit, sip, and lock in. Between the strong espresso and the energy of Calle Ocho outside, you'll feel fueled to finish whatever's on your plate.
Magdalena Coffee + Houseplants is a beautiful and quaint gem for getting work done
Magdalena Coffee + Houseplants

321 NE 26th St., CU-04, Miami
magdalenacoffee.com
Magdalena is cozy, artsy, and full of charm, making it the kind of hidden gem where locking in doesn't feel like a chore. The menu leans creative, pairing bold coffee drinks with an intimate, European-style café setting that's perfect for long writing sessions or laptop marathons. If your version of focus comes with a side of aesthetic inspiration, this spot delivers.
Panther Coffee is one of the best original Miami coffeehouses in town to lock in and focus
Panther Coffee

Locations Across Miami
panthercoffee.com
Panther is the O.G. of Miami's coffee scene. With beans sourced and roasted by hand, and locations sprinkled across the city, there's no excuse not to get your grind on. The energy here is buzzy but focused, like a creative hive where deadlines somehow don't feel so scary. Whether you're in Wynwood, Coconut Grove, MiMo, or South Beach, Panther is the lock-in spot that feels as quintessentially Miami as a cafecito at 3 p.m.
Pasión Del Cielo Coffee is a classic work-friendly coffeehouse in Miami
Pasión Del Cielo Coffee

Locations Across Miami
pasiondelcielocoffee.com
Pasión del Cielo is the ultimate lock-in spot because it takes coffee as seriously as you take your to-do list, offering beans from nearly every Latin American country, each ground to order for maximum flavor. With a menu stacked with everything from espresso to coladas and even playful frappés, there's a fix for every stage of your grind. Best of all, its Coral Gables location keeps the caffeine flowing late and even delivers, making it impossible to come up with excuses when it's time to buckle down and get things done.
Suite Habana Cafe is one of the best coffeehouses in Miami to get your act together
Suite Habana Café

2609 N. Miami Ave., Miami
suitehabanacafe.com
Suite Habana is sleek, stylish, and Michelin-recommended, which means locking in here feels more like a luxury than a grind. The house roast is smooth and balanced, the café con leche is spot-on, and the minimalist space inspires focus instead of distraction. Plus, knowing even Joe Jonas is a fan makes it feel like the coolest place to answer emails in Miami.
Surry Hills Coffee has great working nooks across its cozy coffeehouse
Surry Hills Coffee

8226 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-456-6787
surryhillscoffee.com
Surry Hills in Miami Shores/Little River is a Sydney-inspired café that blends specialty coffee with an Australian-style brunch, making it one of the best spots to hunker down and focus. The cozy, welcoming vibe makes it ideal for remote work sessions or cramming for that last-minute exam, and if you're brave enough, you can even set up shop outdoors. Pro tip: skip the glued-down old movie seats and grab a window perch, a communal table, or a bistro high-top for maximum comfort while enjoying fresh, made-to-order bites.
Vice City Bean is one of the best coffeehouses in Miami, and it doubles as a great working spot
Vice City Bean

Various locations
305-726-8031
vicecitybean.com
Vice City Bean is for the design-savvy lock-in crowd with industrial chic interiors, Madcap Coffee beans, and housemade nut milks for your latte. It's the kind of space where the creative energy is contagious, perfect for when you need to brainstorm, write, or crank out a project. With vegan snacks, pastries, and even dog treats, it's also the rare place where your pup can join you for productivity hour.
