Lady Gaga Fans Sound Off After Last-minute Miami Show Postponement

The pop star postponed her Kaseya Center show before doors opened, leaving fans outside and venting frustrations online.
September 4, 2025
Image: Photo of Lady gaga posing for the camaera with her hands on the side of her face.
Lady Gaga fans react to Miami show reschedule. Lady Gaga photo via Chuffmedia
High-demand, high-production tours push even the most seasoned performers to their limits, and sometimes, the body just can't keep up. That was the case Wednesday night at the Kaseya Center, where just minutes before 8 p.m., crowds began pouring out onto Biscayne Boulevard after word spread that Lady Gaga's third scheduled stop of the Mayhem Ball tour in Miami had been abruptly postponed. For local fans, it was déjà vu: another disrupted Gaga date in the Magic City.

While some Little Monsters understood the health-related nature of the cancellation, frustration mounted over how the situation was handled by venue staff.
click to enlarge Screenshot of Kaseya Center's instagram
Fans expressed frustration over how Kaseya Center staff handled Lady Gaga’s show postponement.
Screenshot via instagram.com/kaseyacenter
"Still love @ladygaga and I hope she recovers," wrote @rockygoico in a comment on the Kaseya Center's Instagram post. "But this was handled extremely unprofessional by the venue. A lot of people were outside standing for over an hour… maybe you guys should’ve informed your employees to inform your guests in person or made an announcement before posting it on social media. @kaseyacenter do better."

The news came directly from Gaga herself, via Instagram Stories, shortly before showtime.

"Hi everyone, I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight's show in Miami," she wrote. "During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight, my voice was extremely strained and both my Dr and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses… I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment, let down, inconvenience."

In videos previously shared by New Times, fans can be seen waiting outside the venue on Biscayne Boulevard.
On X, user @plasticmattyy shared: “Can confirm: while we were all standing waiting, I witnessed employees make fun of people’s outfits. An elderly woman passed out at the gate, no one offered her water or medical attention until she was on the ground. And even then it took 10 mins.” The post included a photo of what appeared to be Kaseya Center staff photographing the crowd.

“Hope Gaga gets better, but y'all handled this horribly," added @johnnorat.

On Reddit, one fan who flew in from NYC put it simply: "Her health and safety is first."

New Times has reached out to the Kaseya Center for comment but hasn't received immediate response. 
