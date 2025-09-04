Lady Gaga Fans Sound Off After Last-minute Miami Show Postponement

While some Little Monsters understood the health-related nature of the cancellation, frustration mounted over how the situation was handled by venue staff.
The news came directly from Gaga herself, via Instagram Stories, shortly before showtime.
"Hi everyone, I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight's show in Miami," she wrote. "During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight, my voice was extremely strained and both my Dr and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses… I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment, let down, inconvenience."
In videos previously shared by New Times, fans can be seen waiting outside the venue on Biscayne Boulevard.
On X, user @plasticmattyy shared: “Can confirm: while we were all standing waiting, I witnessed employees make fun of people’s outfits. An elderly woman passed out at the gate, no one offered her water or medical attention until she was on the ground. And even then it took 10 mins.” The post included a photo of what appeared to be Kaseya Center staff photographing the crowd.
“Hope Gaga gets better, but y'all handled this horribly," added @johnnorat.
On Reddit, one fan who flew in from NYC put it simply: "Her health and safety is first."
New Times has reached out to the Kaseya Center for comment but hasn't received immediate response.