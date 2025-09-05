 Premium Butcher Shop is Headed to North Miami Neighborhood | Miami New Times
Premium Butcher Shop Is Headed to This North Miami Neighborhood

One of Miami's most popular butcher shops for premium Wagyu steaks is headed to this North Miami neighborhood this October.
September 5, 2025
Image: Popular Miami butcher shop Josh's Premium Meats will open in Miami Shores this October, bringing its premium Wagyu steaks, A5 ribeyes, and grass-fed beef.
Popular Miami butcher shop Josh's Premium Meats will open in Miami Shores this October, bringing its premium Wagyu steaks, A5 ribeyes, and grass-fed beef. Josh's Premium Meats photo
Josh's Premium Meats, the South Miami butcher that's earned a cult following (with over 60,000 followers on Instagram) for its Wagyu and high-grade steaks, is expanding. The family-run shop confirmed earlier this year that a Miami Shores outpost is on the way, with an opening planned for October. An exact date hasn't been announced.

The move brings Josh's closer to North Dade residents who have been trekking down Red Road for years to stock up on Japanese A5 ribeyes, olive-fed cuts, and hormone-free, grass-fed proteins.
North Miami residents no longer will have to make the trek all the way down to South Miami for premium grass-fed meats
From Backyard Hobby to Destination Butcher

The business started in 2017 when founder Joshua Pascual began sourcing better meat for himself and sharing it with friends. Word spread quickly, and demand grew enough to open the South Miami storefront at 7295 SW 57th Ave. The shop today stocks a mix of premium Wagyu and everyday cuts, each one vacuum-sealed to maximize freshness and freezer-ready for later use.

Josh’s Premium Meats emphasizes sourcing from family-owned farms that focus on grass-fed, hormone-free, and free-range proteins. That attention to origin and quality has helped the store carve out a spot in Miami’s crowded food scene, where finding reliable specialty meats can be a challenge for many home cooks.
The shop today stocks a mix of premium Wagyu and everyday cuts, each one vacuum-sealed to maximize freshness and freezer-ready for later use.
Serving More Than Just South Miami

For shoppers, part of the draw has been the personal touch. The Pascual family has been hands-on in the day-to-day operations, often offering cooking tips or helping customers choose cuts for a special meal. That service, combined with the shop’s premium selection, has made Josh’s a regular stop for both home chefs and professionals.

The company has also grown its delivery options, offering same-day service across South Florida. Orders are packed to withstand transport, allowing customers to access the butcher’s range of meats without making a trip to South Miami.

Until the Miami Shores location opens, customers will still need to head to the original shop or order delivery. The new space is expected to carry the same products and provide the same style of service, extending the brand’s reach northward.

Josh's Premium Meats Miami Shores. 9440 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; joshspremiummeats.com. Opening October 2025.
A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she's not exploring Miami's newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that's probably a Coke Zero on her desk.
