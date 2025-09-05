Premium Butcher Shop Is Headed to This North Miami Neighborhood

The move brings Josh's closer to North Dade residents who have been trekking down Red Road for years to stock up on Japanese A5 ribeyes, olive-fed cuts, and hormone-free, grass-fed proteins.
From Backyard Hobby to Destination ButcherThe business started in 2017 when founder Joshua Pascual began sourcing better meat for himself and sharing it with friends. Word spread quickly, and demand grew enough to open the South Miami storefront at 7295 SW 57th Ave. The shop today stocks a mix of premium Wagyu and everyday cuts, each one vacuum-sealed to maximize freshness and freezer-ready for later use.
Josh’s Premium Meats emphasizes sourcing from family-owned farms that focus on grass-fed, hormone-free, and free-range proteins. That attention to origin and quality has helped the store carve out a spot in Miami’s crowded food scene, where finding reliable specialty meats can be a challenge for many home cooks.
Serving More Than Just South MiamiFor shoppers, part of the draw has been the personal touch. The Pascual family has been hands-on in the day-to-day operations, often offering cooking tips or helping customers choose cuts for a special meal. That service, combined with the shop’s premium selection, has made Josh’s a regular stop for both home chefs and professionals.
The company has also grown its delivery options, offering same-day service across South Florida. Orders are packed to withstand transport, allowing customers to access the butcher’s range of meats without making a trip to South Miami.
Until the Miami Shores location opens, customers will still need to head to the original shop or order delivery. The new space is expected to carry the same products and provide the same style of service, extending the brand’s reach northward.
Josh's Premium Meats Miami Shores. 9440 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; joshspremiummeats.com. Opening October 2025.