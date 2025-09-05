A Popular Wynwood Yoga Studio Just Banned Filming During Class

"We know some of you love to film, and we get it — you're probably disappointed," reads an Instagram post from the studio. "However, we need to honor our commitment to creating a space where everyone feels comfortable moving, stretching, and being present without distraction."
Mimi, which is technically a yoga studio but is also celebrated for the heated mat Pilates classes at its Wynwood and Coconut Grove locations, said the policy is "effective immediately."
"If you cannot comply, you'll be asked to leave the class, and your class will not be refunded," the post reads.
Mimi Ghandour, founder of Mimi Yoga, tells New Times that the studio had been considering implementing the ban for months. She says it has always had a no-filming policy, but exceptions were made for clients who filmed in the back row without capturing other students in their videos.
"Our instructors consistently announced these guidelines at the start of each class, but unfortunately, students weren't adhering to the rules," she adds. "This led us to implement a complete filming ban during regularly scheduled classes to maintain the integrity of our space." She says the studio will still allow filming "during special events, workshops, and yoga and Pilates trainings. Students are also welcome to film themselves before and after class."
The announcement of a ban on filming during class quickly drew praise from many of the studio's followers, with dozens commenting in support of the decision.
"Thank you for this! I've been going to you guys for 6 months, and the filming has gotten out of control," one person wrote.
"👏👏👏👏 I can now breathe knowing I don't need to be making my best faces & tucking in my stomach," another commented.
"Love this!!! Miami filming culture is out of control," a third replied.
Still, not everyone was ready to leave their tripods and LED ring lights at home.
"That sucks that some people messed it up for everyone," one person griped. "I love to record myself; however, I do sit in the back corner. I record mainly to see my progress."
"If it wasn't because of people filming themselves, I wouldn't have found [out] about your studio, " another wrote.
Some even suggested a...creative solution.
"What about a dedicated filming class once or twice a week?" one person asked. "That way, people who want to film can come, and those who don't can skip it."
TikToker @giiiiselle__, who recently made Coral Way's Middle East Best Food a viral sensation, chimed in to support the idea, emphasizing that content creation is a job for many in Miami.
"I don't think people understand that some people make a living on the internet. You could easily make $1,000 or more off a 60-second clip of you taking a yoga class," she said in a recent TikTok video. "So people saying, 'Oh you really can't stay off your phone for 15 minutes and take a class?' Like, that's not the point."
Asked about the proposal for a dedicated filming class, Ghandour says she's "not entirely opposed to exploring this option," but that no plans are in place at this time. "We understand that content creators may be disappointed by this change," she says, "but it's important to remember that we are a yoga and Pilates studio, not a content creation facility."
@giiiiselle__ There should probably be “content classes” and “no filming classes” to stop the drama #mimiyoga ♬ original sound - GISELLE
While a handful of gyms and studios nationwide, including in New York City, have banned filming during classes in recent years, it's unclear how many in Miami have no-filming rules — or how many will follow Mimi Yoga's lead.
At least one other studio, Miami Pilates in Wynwood, already has a no-filming policy. The studio states on its website that filming during class is "strictly prohibited."
"👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 We need more studios normalizing this," the Pilates studio commented on Mimi Yoga's Instagram post.