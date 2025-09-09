Readers React to Miami Yoga Studio That Banned Filming

New Times readers weighed in, too. Most commented in support of the studio's decision (and poked fun at camera-ready yogis in the process):
But if they don’t film it did they even do the class?!
Every studio should implement this policy. Filming during class is the antithesis of what yoga embodies.
Thank you! Just trying to downward dog without 17 cameras
Great! Super distracting for those of us who go to class to unplug and to get away from glowing screens.
I find it distracting and rude when you’re trying to relax in the darkness and there’s a fucking tripod light shining on someone...I refuse to normalize this fucking bs just bc everyone wants to be a content creator.Some readers said they'd stopped going to Miami fitness studios because filming is so prevalent:
It’s literally why I dropped EVERY gym/work out space in Miami. It’s so obnoxious, distracting, and down right annoying to have to deal with “influencers” in a workout/safe space.
It should be banned in all studios. Thats why I left my Pilates studio, they were too nice about it and it was obnoxious.One person said Mimi's decision might've earned them a new client:
Okay might come to a class now
Free Promo?
But there were also some detractors. Some suggested the studio was shooting itself in the foot:
Those influencers posting is who put those studios on the map. This is a bad move
So they got rid of free promoReactions were so strong that the story left the confines of our humble city. People cited our reporting, and studios outside the U.S. weighed in, too.
@circlepilatestoronto: We also have a strict no phones policy in the studio, from day one. This is a place where we can have a BREAK from all of that. Me time. You time. You’re welcome. Enjoy it ;)Even Queer Eye's Bobby Berk offered this wordless take:
@bobby: 👏👏👏👏👏Several yoga instructors also shared their thoughts. Many said they already ban filming in class. Among these was Taylor Popik, who is listed as an instructor on Mimi Yoga's website but is also a wellness creator with more than 100,000 followers:
As both a yoga instructor and someone with a social media presence, I support this shift. Businesses grow and evolve, they learn and change...The MY community was strong before filming was happening in the studio and it will continue to grow without it.
A Not-So-Novel Idea
Several commenters suggested Mimi offer a dedicated class for people who want to film. Eagle-eyed readers (people who read the story) will note the studio has already responded to that suggestion. Founder Mimi Ghandour told New Times she's "not entirely opposed to exploring this option," but that no plans are in place at this time.
Some readers took it a step further, suggesting Mimi could monetize influencers' requests:
Allow filming, but only if the person is happy to pay for a private one-on-one
Those people should pay for privates if they want to record instead of making it weird for [everyone] else