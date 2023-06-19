Eyes on Miami: Floyd Mayweather, Mike Will Made-It, Swae Lee, and Others

click to enlarge Claire Powers World Red Eye

New TimesMore than 250 artists, collectors, and patrons gathered at Locust Projects for a lively night of fun and games at Bingo Bash, a disco-themed spring/summer fundraiser.E11even was lit on Friday night as the club held an all-night birthday celebration for Swae Lee, the platinum-selling, two-time diamond-certified artist and a frequent visitor of the club. Everyone enjoyed the night as the parades of bottles, live performances, and sick beats kept the party going all night.Floyd Mayweather stopped at LIV after a highly anticipated exhibition match between him and John Gotti III at the FLA Live Arena. After the fight, Mayweather was joined by Lil Wayne, French Montana, Swae Lee, and Blueface at LIVONSUNDAY.For 75 years, Porsche has been fueled by a relentless pursuit of bringing dreams to life. From the earliest racing cars to the latest models, Porsche has always embodied cutting-edge design, exceptional performance, and an unwavering commitment to striving for perfection — all of which contribute to the unparalleled driving experience that Porsche is renowned for.Gala Miami was in full swing Saturday night as partygoers enjoyed the bottle parades, the bumpin' jams, and the neon lights of Miami Beach's ultimate hot spot. Spotted was Mike Will Made-It and Tim Hardaway Jr. enjoying Miami's nightlife.Noizu, Sunnery James, and Ryan Marciano took over the decks at Strawberry Moon to provide all the poolside vibes. Guests enjoyed the afternoon splashing in the pool, dancing to the beats, and sipping on handcrafted cocktails.Ryan Castro delivers a time to remember at Daer this past weekend. With everyone in high spirits singing along to the performance, partygoers had the time of their lives. There is nothing like a poolside concert to make it feel like the weekend.Oh Polly's sister brand, Neena Swim, made waves at Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2023. Neena Swim put on a show-stopping display of embellished and non-embellished swimwear garments, including swimsuits, bikini sets, mini skirts, and maxi dresses.Last week, Miami Swim Week took center stage. In the spirit of this event-filled week, Haute Living hosted an exclusive dinner for the stunning model Daniela Botero at the luxurious undersea haven of Sexy Fish Miami. Located in the heart of Brickell, this aquatic-inspired paradise is renowned for its delectable cuisine, awe-inspiring nautical décor, and an ambiance that radiates infectious energy.Stitch Lab, the popular shopping pop-up, returned for Miami Swim Week to offer fashion enthusiasts an exciting and exclusive opportunity.Select Model Miami kicked off Swim Week again this year in partnership with Paraiso, hosted by Sopra Lounge at 150 Ocean Dr.Alo Yoga is expanding its line to include footwear with the launch of its new unisex lifestyle sneaker, the Alo x 01 Classic, at Reserve Padel Miami.Bec Donlan and Taymir Terrell brought the sweat to swim week at Showfields Miami with a wellness morning chock-full of activations. Upon arrival, attendees were greeted and styled by Noli Yoga before enduring a full-body burn with the cake maker herself, Bec Donlan, AKA Sweat with Bec.An intimate dinner celebrating the local community of artists and thinkers gathered around Nereida's space throughout her residency in the Miami Design District.It was a night of cupcakes, bubbly, nails, and selfies as hot new luxury nail salon and beauty bar The Chic Beauty Bar celebrated the official grand opening of its Miami location alongside founder Mary Yasol's birthday.Axil Swim, the renowned Los Angeles brand, dazzled guests at Paraiso Miami Beach on Sunday, June 11, with the debut of their latest swim collection.Kiki on the River was on full blast on Sunday, where partygoers closed the weekend out with a bang! Guests enjoyed delicious Greek cuisine and danced the night away, enjoying the impeccable vibes.Guests entered Mayami, a Tulum-inspired paradise, where they enjoyed a Saturday night dinner party, bottle parades, and sick beats. They danced and enjoyed the impeccable vibes all night long.Boho House was in full swing on Saturday night as partygoers danced through the night, under the stars, in Miami's most enchanting hidden gem. The lights, trees, sick beats, and charming decor helped set the mood for a night to remember.