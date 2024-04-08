Eyes on Miami: Satin Jackets, Jermaine Dupri, Jonas Blue, and Others

World Red Eye

New TimesJust in time for spring, Milanese brand Pomellato opened its Bal Harbour boutique on March 18. Located on the second floor of the Bal Harbour Shops, this is Pomellato's fourth retail space in the U.S. alongside New York, Chicago, and Beverly Hills.Faena Theater hosted the enchanting "South – Home Away from Home," a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway sensation that captivated Miami Beach audiences. Written and performed by the gifted Florencia Iriondo, accompanied by an acoustic duo, the intimate musical melded storytelling with South American folk-pop, creating a heartwarming experience.ZeyZey had a full lineup on Saturday night, which packed the house. Satin Jackets, ZeyZey's Afrobeat All Stars, and Miami's Laguna Sounds had everyone dancing all night.Fabolous had the crowd at LIV turned all the way up on Friday night. The night featured bottle parades, confetti showers, and sick beats.Saturday at Strawberry Moon was filled with sunshine and booze. Partygoers flooded the pool, danced under the sun, and enjoyed the sick beats played by Jonas Blue all day long.It was a packed house at Kiki on the River on Sunday, as guests partied like the weekend never had to end by drinking, dancing, and popping endless bottles all evening.It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the early morning.It was a magical night at Boho House on Saturday. The DJ threw it down on the decks and had the vibes at an all-time high. Guests enjoyed small bites and handcrafted cocktails all night.Partygoers headed to Hyde Beach on Saturday for its day party. From sipping handcrafted drinks and taking a dip in the pool, it's always a blast.Marion was all the hype on Thursday night. Partygoers gathered for a dinner party and experienced delicious cuisine, groovy beats, and live performers who entertained the crowd throughout the evening.The weekend started early on Thursday, as guests headed to Villa Azur's idyllic courtyard to bask in elegant cuisine, endless bottle parades, and incredible live music.