 Eyes on Miami: Satin Jackets, Jermaine Dupri, Jonas Blue, and Others
Eyes on Miami: Satin Jackets, Jermaine Dupri, Jonas Blue, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras were at the hottest events and parties around town, snapping unforgettable moments.
April 8, 2024
Jonas Blue
Jonas Blue World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
World Red Eye

Pomellato Opens New Boutique in the Bal Harbour Shops

Just in time for spring, Milanese brand Pomellato opened its Bal Harbour boutique on March 18. Located on the second floor of the Bal Harbour Shops, this is Pomellato's fourth retail space in the U.S. alongside New York, Chicago, and Beverly Hills.
click to enlarge
Florencia Iriondo
World Red Eye

"South – Home Away From Home" at Faena Theater

Faena Theater hosted the enchanting "South – Home Away from Home," a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway sensation that captivated Miami Beach audiences. Written and performed by the gifted Florencia Iriondo, accompanied by an acoustic duo, the intimate musical melded storytelling with South American folk-pop, creating a heartwarming experience.
Satin Jackets
World Red Eye

Satin Jackets, Afrobeat All Stars, and Laguna at ZeyZey

ZeyZey had a full lineup on Saturday night, which packed the house. Satin Jackets, ZeyZey's Afrobeat All Stars, and Miami's Laguna Sounds had everyone dancing all night.
click to enlarge
Jermaine Dupri, DJ Don Hot, and Busta Rhymes
World Red Eye

Fabolous, Busta Rhymes, and Jermaine Dupri at LIV

Fabolous had the crowd at LIV turned all the way up on Friday night. The night featured bottle parades, confetti showers, and sick beats.
click to enlarge
Jonas Blue
World Red Eye

Jonas Blue at Strawberry Moon Saturdays

Saturday at Strawberry Moon was filled with sunshine and booze. Partygoers flooded the pool, danced under the sun, and enjoyed the sick beats played by Jonas Blue all day long.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

It was a packed house at Kiki on the River on Sunday, as guests partied like the weekend never had to end by drinking, dancing, and popping endless bottles all evening.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the early morning.
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

It was a magical night at Boho House on Saturday. The DJ threw it down on the decks and had the vibes at an all-time high. Guests enjoyed small bites and handcrafted cocktails all night.
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Partygoers headed to Hyde Beach on Saturday for its day party. From sipping handcrafted drinks and taking a dip in the pool, it's always a blast.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Marion was all the hype on Thursday night. Partygoers gathered for a dinner party and experienced delicious cuisine, groovy beats, and live performers who entertained the crowd throughout the evening.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

The weekend started early on Thursday, as guests headed to Villa Azur's idyllic courtyard to bask in elegant cuisine, endless bottle parades, and incredible live music.
