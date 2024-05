Photos: Fast Cars, Celebs, and Fans Take Over the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2024

click to enlarge Max Verstappen's RB13 in repose Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Lando Norris' victorious McLaren machine Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin was only good enough for a ninth-place finish on Sunday. Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Esteban Ocon finished tenth for the Alpine team. Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge "Never drink and drive." Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Zhou Guanyu finished 14th in Stake Team Kick Sauber's car 24, two spots ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas in car 77. Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo wound up in 15th on Sunday. Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge The guts of a Ferrari on display Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Tom Garfinkel (at left, with his wife, Allison) is vice chairman and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium and managing partner of the F1 Miami Grand Prix. Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Lawrence S. Stroll (center), executive chairman of Aston Martin Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Miami Grand Prix attendees await the arrival of F1 color commentator Guenther Steiner. Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Guenther Steiner is not known for withholding his opinions. Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Inside Hard Rock Stadium it was slightly quieter than trackside — but only slightly. Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Red Bull stan Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge You're a VIP! No, you're a VIP! Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge ESPN's Miami Grand Prix set at Hard Rock Stadium Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Inter Miami FC's midfielder Sergio Busquets (right) with a fellow F1 fan Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Ed Sheeran demonstrates that there are perks when you play Hard Rock Hollywood on Miami Grand Prix weekend. Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge He. is. will.i.am. Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Remind us, please: Where are we? And why are we here? Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Ah, this is why we're here! Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge But why is Jake Paul here? Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge It takes a village: Team Red Bull's pit crew Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge F1 TV presenter Will Buxton Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Stake's Zhou Guanyu and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton are in the house. Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Nico Hülkenberg of Hass and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge The Nelk Boys! Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Every 13-year-old's dream: A McLaren Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge A 13-year-old (at heart) Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Lando Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri finished in 13th place for McLaren. Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge Zoom-zoom Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge That's a winner! Photo by Stian Roenning

click to enlarge The podium is where you want to be. Photo by Stian Roenning

The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix returned to the Miami International Autodrome May 3-5 for its third edition. While Dutchman and two-time champion Max Verstappen came into the weekend as the favorite to win, English driver Lando Norris of McLaren stunned everyone when he came away with the trophy, leaving Verstappen in second place.But beyond the race, the Miami Grand Prix once again attracted a bevy of celebrities , including actress Keke Palmer, Blackpink member Lisa, and former quarterback Tom Brady. The campus also hosted plenty of experiences available to all ticketholders , along with VIP experiences that cost a hefty sum.Check out some of the highlights of the 2024 Miami Grand Prix weekend by photographer Stian Roenning.