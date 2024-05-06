 Photos From the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 | Miami New Times
Photos: Fast Cars, Celebs, and Fans Take Over the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2024

From familiar faces to highly engineered race cars, here are highlights from the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.
May 6, 2024
Driver Lewis Hamilton earned a sixth-place finish at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.
Driver Lewis Hamilton earned a sixth-place finish at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix. Photo by Stian Roenning
The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix returned to the Miami International Autodrome May 3-5 for its third edition. While Dutchman and two-time champion Max Verstappen came into the weekend as the favorite to win, English driver Lando Norris of McLaren stunned everyone when he came away with the trophy, leaving Verstappen in second place.

But beyond the race, the Miami Grand Prix once again attracted a bevy of celebrities, including actress Keke Palmer, Blackpink member Lisa, and former quarterback Tom Brady. The campus also hosted plenty of experiences available to all ticketholders, along with VIP experiences that cost a hefty sum.

Check out some of the highlights of the 2024 Miami Grand Prix weekend by photographer Stian Roenning.
click to enlarge
Max Verstappen's RB13 in repose
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Lando Norris' victorious McLaren machine
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin was only good enough for a ninth-place finish on Sunday.
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Esteban Ocon finished tenth for the Alpine team.
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
"Never drink and drive."
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Zhou Guanyu finished 14th in Stake Team Kick Sauber's car 24, two spots ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas in car 77.
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo wound up in 15th on Sunday.
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
The guts of a Ferrari on display
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Tom Garfinkel (at left, with his wife, Allison) is vice chairman and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium and managing partner of the F1 Miami Grand Prix.
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Lawrence S. Stroll (center), executive chairman of Aston Martin
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Miami Grand Prix attendees await the arrival of F1 color commentator Guenther Steiner.
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Guenther Steiner is not known for withholding his opinions.
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Inside Hard Rock Stadium it was slightly quieter than trackside — but only slightly.
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Red Bull stan
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
You're a VIP! No, you're a VIP!
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
ESPN's Miami Grand Prix set at Hard Rock Stadium
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Inter Miami FC's midfielder Sergio Busquets (right) with a fellow F1 fan
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Ed Sheeran demonstrates that there are perks when you play Hard Rock Hollywood on Miami Grand Prix weekend.
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
He. is. will.i.am.
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Remind us, please: Where are we? And why are we here?
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Ah, this is why we're here!
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
But why is Jake Paul here?
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
It takes a village: Team Red Bull's pit crew
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
F1 TV presenter Will Buxton
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Stake's Zhou Guanyu and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton are in the house.
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Nico Hülkenberg of Hass and Max Verstappen of Red Bull
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
The Nelk Boys!
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Every 13-year-old's dream: A McLaren
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
A 13-year-old (at heart)
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Lando Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri finished in 13th place for McLaren.
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
Zoom-zoom
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
That's a winner!
Photo by Stian Roenning
click to enlarge
The podium is where you want to be.
Photo by Stian Roenning
