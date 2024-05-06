Photos: Fast Cars, Celebs, and Fans Take Over the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2024

The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix returned to the Miami International Autodrome May 3-5 for its third edition. While Dutchman and two-time champion Max Verstappen came into the weekend as the favorite to win, English driver Lando Norris of McLaren stunned everyone when he came away with the trophy, leaving Verstappen in second place.
But beyond the race, the Miami Grand Prix once again attracted a bevy of celebrities, including actress Keke Palmer, Blackpink member Lisa, and former quarterback Tom Brady. The campus also hosted plenty of experiences available to all ticketholders, along with VIP experiences that cost a hefty sum.
Check out some of the highlights of the 2024 Miami Grand Prix weekend by photographer Stian Roenning.