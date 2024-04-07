 Miami Madonna Concert: Photos of the Best Fan Fashion at Celebration Tour | Miami New Times
Photos: Madonna Fans in Miami Served Looks for the First Night of the Celebration Tour

From veils to cowboy hats, Madonna fans paid tribute to the Queen of Pop with their fashion choices on the first night of the Celebration Tour in Miami.
April 7, 2024
Madonna fans came serving looks on the first night of Madonna's Celebration Tour in downtown Miami.
Madonna fans came serving looks on the first night of Madonna's Celebration Tour in downtown Miami.
On Saturday, April 6, Madonna finally brought her Celebration Tour to the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami. Fans, both new and old, were excited to finally see the show in person and honored the Queen of Pop the only way they knew how — by giving it all in the fashion department. From veils that paid tribute to her "Like a Virgin" performance at the 1984 MTV VMAs to ensembles that mirrored the aesthetics of fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier, who designed some of Madonna's most iconic outfits, fans show their love for the Material Girl in all kinds of ways. Check out some of the best looks spotted by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg on the first night of Madonna's Celebration Tour in Miami.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.
