Photos: Madonna Fans in Miami Served Looks for the First Night of the Celebration Tour

On Saturday, April 6, Madonna finally brought her Celebration Tour to the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami. Fans, both new and old, were excited to finally see the show in person and honored the Queen of Pop the only way they knew how — by giving it all in the fashion department. From veils that paid tribute to her "Like a Virgin" performance at the 1984 MTV VMAs to ensembles that mirrored the aesthetics of fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier, who designed some of Madonna's most iconic outfits, fans show their love for the Material Girl in all kinds of ways. Check out some of the best looks spotted by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg on the first night of Madonna's Celebration Tour in Miami.