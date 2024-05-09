Xbiz Brings Porn's Biggest Creators and Newest Tech to Miami

Your interactions with the adult industry are probably limited to paying someone to sell you dirty socks on OnlyFans or those few minutes you spend on YouPorn to spice up a tired interlude in the nude. (No judgment here — we're sex-positive at New Times.) Still, behind these micro-transactions is a thriving industry and tight-knit community that is gearing up to turn Miami Beach on and out when Xbiz Miami takes over the Sagamore Hotel May 13-16.
The annual trade conference is presented by the free monthly trade magazine Xbiz, which features opinion pieces, columns, interviews, market trends, and more for people in the porn industry — though fans also read it "for the articles." It also publishes a magazine on pleasure products, of which there will be plenty at the event, and a quarterly on sexual health.
The annual event has been taking place in Miami Beach for a decade. One highlight is the award show, the Xbiz Creator Awards, which spotlights all kinds of content-makers in the industry in categories like "Rising Streamer," "Social Media Star of the Year," and "Clip Creator Duo of the Year," with categories for male, female, and trans performers as well as cosplayers, fetish performers, and, yes, even MILFs. Though this year's location hasn't been announced, past award shows were held at Casa Casuarina (AKA the Versace Mansion) and LIV. The show is set to be hosted by creators Siri Dahl and Little Puck.
Besides Miami, Xbiz also hosts some of the biggest events in the industry in Amsterdam and Los Angeles, the latter of which includes a fan expo component.
The porn industry is changing — and for the better. It's had to evolve with the rise of the internet creator economy. Once dominated by studios and DVD sales, traditional production has dwindled, and the stars themselves are what draw in the money and the admirers.
"By virtue of the fact that the industry has been more decentralized and democratized, and there's less of a concentration of a handful of power players calling the shots," says Alejandro Freixes, Xbiz managing editor of digital media. "Performers have more opportunities and ways to make revenue. More than ever [fans are] seeking intimacy and authenticity, not just titillation."
About 70 percent of attendees at Xbiz Miami will be the talent. While the events cap off with enviable evening parties, the days are busy and filled with time to network and learn. There are panels on camming and how to leverage AI, and some include lawyers and accountants to help stars better manage themselves as small businesses.
Freixes notes that the adult industry tends to be at the forefront of technology, such as artificial intelligence. "But because of that, we're also typically not just swept up in the hype," he says. "I think we'll always need performers because even if AI gets to the point that it's utterly convincing, just knowing it's AI is enough to make it less exciting."
And make no mistake, Freixes says AI will advance to the point where it can become hyper-realistic and customized. "When you can integrate what are already pretty advanced sex toys, things that connect with the internet, and you merge that with AI, you get into some interesting sectors," he adds.
There are already several thousand-dollar toys for sale that are warm, wet, and basically robots. However, Freixes thinks there need to be limits when introducing AI, and Xbiz educates performers on setting those limits through licensing agreements and more. They also work with the Free Speech Coalition and maintain bipartisan relationships with legislators to ensure there are laws that keep performers safe and in the best position to do their work.
"We need to stay at the cutting edge and attend to fans' [needs] and the market realities and balance that against performer wellness because that's good for business, too," he says. It's about empowering performers. "There's mental and physical health, and all of this is integral to prosperity and everyone winning. It's nice to see that community is not just something that's a buzzword but a necessity."
Xbiz Miami. Monday, May 13, through Thursday, May 16, at the Sagamore Hotel, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; xbizmiami.com.