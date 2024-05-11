Florida Storm Chasers and Others Share Northern Lights Photos

As midnight neared Friday evening, Mike Theiss, a veteran storm chaser, posted stunning photos on X that he said were shot from Key Largo, where he's based.
"Northern Lights RIGHT NOW over #KeyLargo Florida, this is insane to see the Aurora Borealis so far south!" Theiss shared at 11:12 pm. in a post that has logged more than a million views on the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Theiss, who maintains the website Extreme Nature, is also featured in a National Geographic series called Storm Rising, chasing storms and that adrenaline rush. We DM'ed him for details and will elaborate if and when we hear back.
Northern Lights RIGHT NOW over #KeyLargo Florida, this is insane to see the Aurora Borealis so far south ! pic.twitter.com/iBljm17x82— Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) May 11, 2024
He wasn't the only one: Local lensman @depotsma ventured forth to Big Cypress National Preserve and captured some stunning images away from the Magic City lights. He was kind enough to let us share one of his shots to top this post.
Storm chaser Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) checked in on X from Okeechobee County.
Another X user caught a glimpse from Sunny Isles Beach!
I can’t believe I’m witnessing the northern lights over interior South Florida. Breathtaking! Okeechobee County, FL. (iPhone) pic.twitter.com/bqFbQpi7eD— Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) May 11, 2024
Julia Bergeron, who shoots for the publication nasaspaceflight.com, posted from Canaveral National Wildlife Refuge.
Very faint, pinkish auroras (Northern Lights) were visible from a webcam on the Newport Fishing Pier in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida earlier tonight @CityofSIB pic.twitter.com/ILW1zZz1bu— David Vergel (@DavidVergel97) May 11, 2024
And here's a view from Palm Bay in Central Florida.
The big dipper and the northern lights. In Florida. Canaveral National Wildlife Preserve to be exact. My mind is officially blown. pic.twitter.com/dHcV3neBda— Julia Bergeron (@julia_bergeron) May 11, 2024
Feel free to troll X for more sightings.
Seeing the Northern Lights in Central Florida is something I never thought would be possible. That was, until last night! Taken from my backyard in Palm Bay, Florida. #aurora #solarstorm pic.twitter.com/V9wpLSeCHy— Wesley Ellery (@WesleyEllery) May 11, 2024