Florida Storm Chasers and Others Share Northern Lights Photos

The NOAA forecast had a blind spot: Floridians reported seeing Northern Lights in the Sunshine State — including near Miami.
May 11, 2024
The Northern Lights, photographed May 10, 2024, from Big Cypress National Preserve
The Northern Lights, photographed May 10, 2024, from Big Cypress National Preserve Photo by Depot Msa
The NOAA's solar flare forecast had one small blind spot: Contrary to the agency's prediction that sightings of the aurora borealis in the southern U.S. states wouldn't include Florida, many reported seeing the Northern Lights all up and down the Sunshine State last night, and they posted the receipts on social media.  

As midnight neared Friday evening, Mike Theiss, a veteran storm chaser, posted stunning photos on X that he said were shot from Key Largo, where he's based.

"Northern Lights RIGHT NOW over #KeyLargo Florida, this is insane to see the Aurora Borealis so far south!" Theiss shared at 11:12 pm. in a post that has logged more than a million views on the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Theiss, who maintains the website Extreme Nature, is also featured in a National Geographic series called Storm Rising, chasing storms and that adrenaline rush. We DM'ed him for details and will elaborate if and when we hear back.

He wasn't the only one: Local lensman @depotsma ventured forth to Big Cypress National Preserve and captured some stunning images away from the Magic City lights. He was kind enough to let us share one of his shots to top this post.
Storm chaser Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) checked in on X from Okeechobee County.
Another X user caught a glimpse from Sunny Isles Beach!
Julia Bergeron, who shoots for the publication nasaspaceflight.com, posted from Canaveral National Wildlife Refuge.
And here's a view from Palm Bay in Central Florida.
Feel free to troll X for more sightings.
Tom Finkel is editor-in-chief of Miami New Times, where he guides the coverage of the print publication and online website. Tom worked at New Times from 1989–1997 before rejoining the paper in 2019. In between, he served as editor-in-chief of City Pages (Minneapolis), Riverfront Times (St. Louis), and the Village Voice in New York. His own writing has earned accolades including an NABJ Award of Excellence for Investigative Reporting and the Transatlantic Review Henfield Foundation Fiction Award. Tom holds a BA in philosophy from Washington University in St. Louis and an MA in creative writing from Brown University.
Contact: Tom Finkel
