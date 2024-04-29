Eyes on Miami: Bob Sinclar, Sexyy Red, Amar'e Stoudemire, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesThe interactive experience allows fans a closer glimpse into Messi's life across nine thematic installations, from the superstar athlete's childhood to his biggest career triumphs. Throughout the immersive spaces, guests can dive into some of the most important moments in Messi's life, train like an athlete, and more.Gala Miami was in full swing Monday night. The room was filled with partygoers ready to dance the night away to Jacquees and Terrence J's epic beats. Parades of bottles marched throughout the night, and all enjoyed sips and swigs.The Museum of Graffiti hosted the epic launch of "Sneaker Stories," presented by Modelo, a groundbreaking exhibition that delves into the historical ties and cultural relationship between graffiti and sneakers.Bob Sinclar lit up E11even on Saturday night and got partygoers' moving up and down, side to side' to his electric songs. Partygoers danced the night away to sick beats and enjoyed bottle parades until the a.m.Ferraristi were treated to an exclusive glimpse into the world of the Ferrari lifestyle at Esperienza Ferrari, a special event hosted by Ferrari North America, Ferrari of Miami, and the Collection Ferrari at a stunning property located in Coral Gables on Oak Lane.Locust Projects' Casino de Monte Carlo Spring Fling Saturday night was one for the books! More than 400 guests joined Locust Projects in Little River, diving into an electrically charged night filled with art, casino games, a bar by Bacardi, and guests styling in James Bond flair.Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of South Florida announced its 31st annual Twelve Good Men honorees at this year's Luncheon at the Loews Coral Gables hotel. Calvin Hughes, anchor of WPLG Local 10, served as the master of ceremonies this year.It was another Friday night ritual at the one and only ZeyZey. Partygoers sipped on handcrafted cocktails while grooving to epic tunes by Mitchum Yacoub.Sexyy Red came to LIVONSUNDAY to celebrate her birthday at one of Miami's favorite nightclubs. The night featured bottle parades, confetti showers, and sick beats.Up Digital, an innovative digital marketing and advertising agency, celebrated its launch in Miami with an inaugural Business Networking Event.You can't take the "papi" out of Papi Steak. The one and only David Einhorn, owner of Papi Steak, celebrated his birthday in classic Miami fashion at his favorite restaurant.Matador Bar at the Miami Beach Edition partnered with Paradiso for an exclusive bar takeover. Bringing a sip of Barcelona to The Magic City, the award-winning and renowned Barcelona-based cocktail bar, Paradiso presented an exclusive, one-night-only pop-up at Matador Bar at the Miami Beach Edition.Ostrow Brasserie partnered with former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire for an exclusive wine pairing dinner on Wednesday, April 17. Chef Olivia Ostrow curated the four-course dinner, which featured exquisite dishes paired with Stoudemire Wines.Mr. C Miami – Coconut Grove, the iconic luxury boutique hotel conceived by the Cipriani hotelier family, celebrated its fifth anniversary on Thursday, April 18, with a buzzy celebration overlooking the glistening waters of Biscayne Bay.The Miami Tech Summit was held on April 17 at PAMM, cofounded by Justin Sayfie and Jose Felix Diaz and sponsored by Amazon, Google, Robin Hood App, and Uber, among others.Terranova proudly announced its collaboration with Oolite Arts to launch the "Oolite Arts Project Space presented by Terranova" at 255 Alhambra.Unveiling the Silvia Tcherassi spring 2024 collection at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables. Over 50 guests attended the lunch and shopped her latest collection, designed with a modern-day woman in mind: someone who values comfort but also uses fashion as a means of expression and individuality.Pianist Lang Lang returned to the Arsht Center for a sold-out one-night-only performance in the Knight Concert Hall. Prior to the event, the Center hosted a free educational lecture about the musicians, composers, and history featured in the concert.Love was in the air at Boho House on Saturday night when guests arrived for an evening out in the beautiful courtyard, where they enjoyed good drinks and high-energy beats.Strawberry Moon was popping off on Saturday as guests gathered around the pool soaking in the sun. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and enjoyed the great vibes all day long.Villa Azur's famous Thursday night dinner parties are not to be missed! Guests popped bottles, enjoyed a delicious dinner, and danced the night away.Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy nightlife dinner and dance spot, Mayami. They thrived on the dance floors, sippin' on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.