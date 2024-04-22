 Miami Nightlife Photos: Madonna, Diplo, Tyler Herro | Miami New Times
Eye on Miami: Madonna, Diplo, Tyler Herro, and Others

From art exhibitions to exclusive events, World Red Eye's cameras caught celebrities, influences, athletes, and more partying around Miami.
April 22, 2024
Sofi Tukker and Diplo
Sofi Tukker and Diplo World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Elysze Held and Gabriel Salcedo
World Red Eye
Mana Fashion Celebrates Second Anniversary With Industry Awards
Mana Fashion Services hosted a special evening event to celebrate its second anniversary of championing the community. The event was hosted by Miami's fashion icon Elysze Held and presented awards to several industry professionals who've been nominated and are making strides in the categories of design, media, styling, content creation, environmental efforts, and nonprofit organizations, all of which have the same goal of bettering Miami's creative landscape through their businesses and platforms.
Madonna and Rocco Ritchie
World Red Eye
Rocco Ritchie's "Pack-A-Punch" Exhibition Opening in the Miami Design District
Rocco Ritchie debuted his first solo exhibition, "Pack-A-Punch," in the Miami Design District last night, joined by a star-studded audience. The powerful exhibition features his newest paintings exploring the human figure, drawing from the grand tradition of painters who preceded him, including Lucian Freudart, Paula Rego, and Francis Bacon.
Barbie Farina and Jesse Ramirez
World Red Eye
Official Launch of the Major Food Events Space in Miami
Miami's events industry elite gathered last night to celebrate the official launch of The Major Food Events Space in Miami. Hosted by PartySlate, the supperclub-themed evening called for fringe, feathers, and bowties as guests sipped cocktails and enjoyed a range of menu items from across Major Food Group's award-winning restaurants.
click to enlarge
Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro
World Red Eye

Ty Dolla $ign, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Tyler Herro, and Duncan Robinson at LIV

LIV was popping off on Saturday night, as Ty Dolla $ign delivered an epic set, playing banger after banger. Partygoers danced and vibrated to the infectious beats and pounding baselines as they ordered endless bottle service.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Arsht Center Joins Miami Beach Pride Parade on Ocean Drive

The Arsht Center was thrilled to join Miami Beach Pride 2024 and participate in the parade for the first time. Nearly 100 Arsht Center staff members, volunteers, and friends joined the festivities down Ocean Drive to celebrate South Florida's vibrant LGBTQ community and remind paradegoers that every color shines in the spotlight at the Arsht Center.
Shane Battier
World Red Eye

Funky Pickle Miami Open, Presented by the Battier Take Charge Foundation at the Biltmore Tennis Center

The Funky Pickle Miami Open was more than just a pickleball tournament; it was a full-on fiesta! There was pickleball, live music, fantastic food and drinks, comedian emcees, and big party vibes.
Alonzo Mourning and Dwyane Wade
World Red Eye

Alonzo and Tracy Wilson Mourning Host "It's All Overtown" at OYC Miami

NBA Hall-of-Famer Alonzo Mourning and Tracy Wilson Mourning hosted an evening of celebration and philanthropy at OYC Miami's "It's All Overtown."
Marc Megna, Udonis Haslem, and Chris Paciello
World Red Eye

Seventh Annual Anatomy Charity Pushup Challenge

Anatomy, in partnership with the Udonis Haslem Foundation and Make a Wish, hosted the seventh annual #HourPushUpChallenge. Participants tackled the challenge of completing as many pushups as possible within an hour alongside NBA legend Udonis Haslem and the team at Anatomy, securing pledges for each pushup or opting for flat donations.
click to enlarge
Ne-Yo
World Red Eye

Ne-Yo, Jnr Choi, and BenDaDonnn at Gala Miami

Gala Miami was in full swing Saturday night. The room was filled with partygoers ready to dance the night away to Ne-Yo's hits. Parades of bottles marched throughout the night, and all enjoyed sips and swigs.
click to enlarge
Gino LoPinto, Juicy J, and Daniel Solomon
World Red Eye

Diplo and Juicy J at E11even

Juicy J and Diplo came by E11even on Saturday night for an epic performance and lit night. Partygoers enjoyed the sick beats, flying dollars, and endless bottle parades.
click to enlarge
Sofi Tukker and Diplo
World Red Eye

Playing for Change Foundation 2024 Impact Awards at the Rubell Museum

Playing for Change Foundation 2024 Impact Awards, held on Saturday, April 1, was spectacular, marking a pinnacle of celebration for music, philanthropy, and the transformative power of the arts. The magical evening powered by Behringer, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and MGM+, along with Bacardi and Rabbit Hole, commenced at the Rubell Museum and continued with an epic surprise after-party at Superblue Miami, leaving attendees inspired and exhilarated.
World Red Eye

Chapman Partnership "Take a Walk in Her Shoes" Luncheon Celebrates Miami's Leading Female Philanthropists at Jungle Island

Miami's notable female philanthropists and community leaders recently gathered at Jungle Island to celebrate Chapman Partnership's 15th annual Take A Walk in Her Shoes signature luncheon.
click to enlarge
Laurent Tourondel and Jonathan Plutzik
World Red Eye

The Betsy Hotel x Chef Laurent Tourondel's 15th Anniversary Party

The Betsy Hotel and Chef Laurent Tourondel celebrated their 15th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in their culinary efforts. Guests were treated to an interactive cocktail party at LT Steak & Seafood and the Alley.
click to enlarge
Arty
World Red Eye

Arty at Strawberry Moon Saturdays

Suns and bums were out at Strawberry Moon, where guests enjoyed their Saturday afternoon dancing and partying poolside to the sick beats played by Arty.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy nightlife dinner and dance spot, Mayami. They thrived on the dance floors, sippin' on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.
