Eye on Miami: Madonna, Diplo, Tyler Herro, and Others

Mana Fashion Celebrates Second Anniversary With Industry Awards
Mana Fashion Services hosted a special evening event to celebrate its second anniversary of championing the community. The event was hosted by Miami's fashion icon Elysze Held and presented awards to several industry professionals who've been nominated and are making strides in the categories of design, media, styling, content creation, environmental efforts, and nonprofit organizations, all of which have the same goal of bettering Miami's creative landscape through their businesses and platforms.
Rocco Ritchie's "Pack-A-Punch" Exhibition Opening in the Miami Design District
Rocco Ritchie debuted his first solo exhibition, "Pack-A-Punch," in the Miami Design District last night, joined by a star-studded audience. The powerful exhibition features his newest paintings exploring the human figure, drawing from the grand tradition of painters who preceded him, including Lucian Freudart, Paula Rego, and Francis Bacon.
Official Launch of the Major Food Events Space in Miami
Miami's events industry elite gathered last night to celebrate the official launch of The Major Food Events Space in Miami. Hosted by PartySlate, the supperclub-themed evening called for fringe, feathers, and bowties as guests sipped cocktails and enjoyed a range of menu items from across Major Food Group's award-winning restaurants.