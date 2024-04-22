Eye on Miami: Madonna, Diplo, Tyler Herro, and Others

click to enlarge Elysze Held and Gabriel Salcedo World Red Eye

New TimesMana Fashion Services hosted a special evening event to celebrate its second anniversary of championing the community. The event was hosted by Miami's fashion icon Elysze Held and presented awards to several industry professionals who've been nominated and are making strides in the categories of design, media, styling, content creation, environmental efforts, and nonprofit organizations, all of which have the same goal of bettering Miami's creative landscape through their businesses and platforms.Rocco Ritchie debuted his first solo exhibition, "Pack-A-Punch," in the Miami Design District last night, joined by a star-studded audience. The powerful exhibition features his newest paintings exploring the human figure, drawing from the grand tradition of painters who preceded him, including Lucian Freudart, Paula Rego, and Francis Bacon.Miami's events industry elite gathered last night to celebrate the official launch of The Major Food Events Space in Miami. Hosted by PartySlate, the supperclub-themed evening called for fringe, feathers, and bowties as guests sipped cocktails and enjoyed a range of menu items from across Major Food Group's award-winning restaurants.LIV was popping off on Saturday night, as Ty Dolla $ign delivered an epic set, playing banger after banger. Partygoers danced and vibrated to the infectious beats and pounding baselines as they ordered endless bottle service.The Arsht Center was thrilled to join Miami Beach Pride 2024 and participate in the parade for the first time. Nearly 100 Arsht Center staff members, volunteers, and friends joined the festivities down Ocean Drive to celebrate South Florida's vibrant LGBTQ community and remind paradegoers that every color shines in the spotlight at the Arsht Center.The Funky Pickle Miami Open was more than just a pickleball tournament; it was a full-on fiesta! There was pickleball, live music, fantastic food and drinks, comedian emcees, and big party vibes.NBA Hall-of-Famer Alonzo Mourning and Tracy Wilson Mourning hosted an evening of celebration and philanthropy at OYC Miami's "It's All Overtown."Anatomy, in partnership with the Udonis Haslem Foundation and Make a Wish, hosted the seventh annual #HourPushUpChallenge. Participants tackled the challenge of completing as many pushups as possible within an hour alongside NBA legend Udonis Haslem and the team at Anatomy, securing pledges for each pushup or opting for flat donations.Gala Miami was in full swing Saturday night. The room was filled with partygoers ready to dance the night away to Ne-Yo's hits. Parades of bottles marched throughout the night, and all enjoyed sips and swigs.Juicy J and Diplo came by E11even on Saturday night for an epic performance and lit night. Partygoers enjoyed the sick beats, flying dollars, and endless bottle parades.Playing for Change Foundation 2024 Impact Awards, held on Saturday, April 1, was spectacular, marking a pinnacle of celebration for music, philanthropy, and the transformative power of the arts. The magical evening powered by Behringer, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and MGM+, along with Bacardi and Rabbit Hole, commenced at the Rubell Museum and continued with an epic surprise after-party at Superblue Miami, leaving attendees inspired and exhilarated.Miami's notable female philanthropists and community leaders recently gathered at Jungle Island to celebrate Chapman Partnership's 15th annual Take A Walk in Her Shoes signature luncheon.The Betsy Hotel and Chef Laurent Tourondel celebrated their 15th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in their culinary efforts. Guests were treated to an interactive cocktail party at LT Steak & Seafood and the Alley.Suns and bums were out at Strawberry Moon, where guests enjoyed their Saturday afternoon dancing and partying poolside to the sick beats played by Arty.Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy nightlife dinner and dance spot, Mayami. They thrived on the dance floors, sippin' on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.