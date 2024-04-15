 Miami Beach Pride Parade 2024 Photos: Here's What You Missed | Miami New Times
Photos: Miami Beach Pride Parade 2024 Celebrates the LGBTQ Community

Drag queens, go-go dancers, and local charities took over Ocean Drive for the 2024 Miami Beach Pride.
April 15, 2024
Miami Beach Pride Parade celebrated South Florida's LGBTQ community on Sunday, April 14.
Miami Beach Pride Parade celebrated South Florida's LGBTQ community on Sunday, April 14.
On Sunday, April 14, Ocean Drive in South Beach was awash in rainbow colors to celebrate the 16th annual Miami Beach Pride Parade. Led by grand marshals Billy Porter, Lisa Rinna, and June Diane Raphael, the parade celebrated everything that makes South Florida's LGBTQ community special. From drag queens and go-go dancers to nonprofit representatives and charities, the parade participants represented all the colors of the LGBTQ spectrum. Check out the highlights from Sunday's Miami Beach Pride Parade by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg.
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Billy Porter and Lisa Rinna
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Lisa Rinna
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
June Diane Raphael
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Lisa Rinna
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Billy Porter
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.
