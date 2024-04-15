Photos: Miami Beach Pride Parade 2024 Celebrates the LGBTQ Community

On Sunday, April 14, Ocean Drive in South Beach was awash in rainbow colors to celebrate the 16th annual Miami Beach Pride Parade. Led by grand marshals Billy Porter, Lisa Rinna, and June Diane Raphael, the parade celebrated everything that makes South Florida's LGBTQ community special. From drag queens and go-go dancers to nonprofit representatives and charities, the parade participants represented all the colors of the LGBTQ spectrum. Check out the highlights from Sunday's Miami Beach Pride Parade by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg.