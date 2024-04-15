Eyes on Miami: Alicia Pettit, Rick Ross, Matoma, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Matoma World Red Eye

Angela Lyn World Red Eye

Alicia Pettit World Red Eye

click to enlarge Accent World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Terry Zarikian, Jeffrey Chodorow, and Mera and Jason Rubell World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Rick Ross World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge T.I. World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Craig Robins and Wayne Boich World Red Eye

New TimesFrost Science held a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party, celebrating the astronomical event with special programming at the Frost Planetarium and across the galleries, packed with info about the science and history of eclipses.Strawberry Moon was popping off on Saturday as guests gathered around the pool soaking in the sun. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced to Matoma's beats all afternoon.Angela Lyn Painting's "Passage – In the Wake of the World" is an ongoing project in collaboration with British composer Jesse Banister and Miami City Ballet choreographer Verzola Ballet at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami.Poliform launched its new Miami flagship store with fully renovated architecture and interior design. The store is an open space where furniture and systems create an integrated universe for contemporary living.The latest installment of the Faena Jazz Series at the glamorous Faena Theater was a night to remember featuring international vocal group Accent. The ensemble, comprised of six members from France, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S., brought their diverse talents to Miami Beach, delivering an evening of sophisticated harmonies and dynamic performances.In time for Miami Beach Pride Month, Lincoln Road, the iconic outdoor shopping, dining, and cultural destination situated in the heart of Miami Beach, celebrates the unveiling and arrival of "Pride247," a public art installation that will highlight the artistic vision of AMLgMATD, a Miami-based collaboration between Laz Ojalde and Natalie Zlamalova.Leku Fish & Garden will debut its new identity, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Miami's culinary scene. Nestled within the enchanting garden setting of the Rubell Museum, this innovative concept invites diners to embark on a gastronomic journey unlike any other.Executive chef Nicolas Mazier's new concept, the Collab, opened to the public in the Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables on April 4. It's a great place to unwind and grab post-work drinks just as much as it's a spot to feed the senses and enjoy an exceptional meal with loved ones.Rick Ross pulled up to Kiki On The River on Sunday night to enjoy the good time offered by one of Miami's favorite hot spots. The place buzzed with excitement and good energy all night long.On Saturday night, guests went to Boho House, a bohemian paradise. Partygoers enjoyed small bites, handcrafted cocktails, and music all night.Saturday at Bar Central at SLS South Beach was a night to remember. Guests partied in the magical courtyard and enjoyed handcrafted drinks.T.I. took over the stage at LIV on Friday night and had the crowd going wild. Partygoers enjoyed the vibes and endless bottle parades all night long.Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy nightlife dinner and dance spot Mayami Friday night. Guests took over the dance floor, sippin' on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.Reserve Padel, the premier padel lifestyle brand in the U.S., proudly unveiled its latest addition and inaugural members-only club, Reserve Miami Design District. Building on the success of its acclaimed Miami Seaplane Base and NYC Hudson Yards padel club locations, the exclusive retreat offers a haven for enthusiasts seeking a blend of sport, luxury, and community. Founder and CEO of Dacra Development Craig Robins joined Reserve founder and CEO Wayne Boich to tour the venue, which made history as Miami Design District's first padel club opening, boasting three glass-enclosed courts and a deluxe pro shop featuring high-end gear and Reserve-branded apparel.