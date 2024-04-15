 Miami Nightlife Photos: Alicia Pettit, Rick Ross, Matoma | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Eyes on Miami: Alicia Pettit, Rick Ross, Matoma, and Others

From new restaurant openings and solar eclipse events, World Red Eye captured unforgettable moments at Miami's hottest events.
April 15, 2024
Matoma
Matoma World Red Eye
Share this:
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Partial Solar Eclipse Viewing at Frost Science

Frost Science held a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party, celebrating the astronomical event with special programming at the Frost Planetarium and across the galleries, packed with info about the science and history of eclipses.
click to enlarge
Matoma
World Red Eye

Matoma at Strawberry Moon Saturdays

Strawberry Moon was popping off on Saturday as guests gathered around the pool soaking in the sun. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced to Matoma's beats all afternoon.
Angela Lyn
World Red Eye

Angela Lyn's "Passage – In the Wake of the World" at ICA Miami

Angela Lyn Painting's "Passage – In the Wake of the World" is an ongoing project in collaboration with British composer Jesse Banister and Miami City Ballet choreographer Verzola Ballet at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami.
Alicia Pettit
World Red Eye

Poliform Miami Refresh Cocktail

Poliform launched its new Miami flagship store with fully renovated architecture and interior design. The store is an open space where furniture and systems create an integrated universe for contemporary living.
click to enlarge
Accent
World Red Eye

Faena Jazz Series With Accent

The latest installment of the Faena Jazz Series at the glamorous Faena Theater was a night to remember featuring international vocal group Accent. The ensemble, comprised of six members from France, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S., brought their diverse talents to Miami Beach, delivering an evening of sophisticated harmonies and dynamic performances.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Lincoln Road to Unveil Vibrant Public Art Installations by Local Artists to Celebrate Miami Beach Pride

In time for Miami Beach Pride Month, Lincoln Road, the iconic outdoor shopping, dining, and cultural destination situated in the heart of Miami Beach, celebrates the unveiling and arrival of "Pride247," a public art installation that will highlight the artistic vision of AMLgMATD, a Miami-based collaboration between Laz Ojalde and Natalie Zlamalova.
click to enlarge
Terry Zarikian, Jeffrey Chodorow, and Mera and Jason Rubell
World Red Eye

Leku Fish & Garden Redefines Miami's Dining Scene With Innovative Seafood-Forward Concept

Leku Fish & Garden will debut its new identity, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Miami's culinary scene. Nestled within the enchanting garden setting of the Rubell Museum, this innovative concept invites diners to embark on a gastronomic journey unlike any other.
World Red Eye

The Collab Grand Opening at the Thesis Hotel

Executive chef Nicolas Mazier's new concept, the Collab, opened to the public in the Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables on April 4. It's a great place to unwind and grab post-work drinks just as much as it's a spot to feed the senses and enjoy an exceptional meal with loved ones.
Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Rick Ross at Kiki on the River Sundays

Rick Ross pulled up to Kiki On The River on Sunday night to enjoy the good time offered by one of Miami's favorite hot spots. The place buzzed with excitement and good energy all night long.
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

On Saturday night, guests went to Boho House, a bohemian paradise. Partygoers enjoyed small bites, handcrafted cocktails, and music all night.
World Red Eye

Saturdays at Bar Central SLS Hyde Beach

Saturday at Bar Central at SLS South Beach was a night to remember. Guests partied in the magical courtyard and enjoyed handcrafted drinks.
click to enlarge
T.I.
World Red Eye

T.I. at LIV

T.I. took over the stage at LIV on Friday night and had the crowd going wild. Partygoers enjoyed the vibes and endless bottle parades all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy nightlife dinner and dance spot Mayami Friday night. Guests took over the dance floor, sippin' on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.
Craig Robins and Wayne Boich
World Red Eye

Grand Opening Weekend of Reserve Miami Design District

Reserve Padel, the premier padel lifestyle brand in the U.S., proudly unveiled its latest addition and inaugural members-only club, Reserve Miami Design District. Building on the success of its acclaimed Miami Seaplane Base and NYC Hudson Yards padel club locations, the exclusive retreat offers a haven for enthusiasts seeking a blend of sport, luxury, and community. Founder and CEO of Dacra Development Craig Robins joined Reserve founder and CEO Wayne Boich to tour the venue, which made history as Miami Design District's first padel club opening, boasting three glass-enclosed courts and a deluxe pro shop featuring high-end gear and Reserve-branded apparel.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode 15: LaLaPaRuza Smackdown

Drag Queens

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode 15: LaLaPaRuza Smackdown

By Trae DeLellis
Third Horizon Film Festival Returns With Lineup of Ambitious Caribbean Cinema

Film, TV & Streaming

Third Horizon Film Festival Returns With Lineup of Ambitious Caribbean Cinema

By Douglas Markowitz
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Things To Do

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran and Sophia Medina
With Clothing Swap App Bonnee, Update Your Closet Sustainably and Share Your Fit Pics

Fashion

With Clothing Swap App Bonnee, Update Your Closet Sustainably and Share Your Fit Pics

By Liz Tracy
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation