Eyes on Miami: Elon Musk, Lele Pons, Patrick Mahomes, and Others

New TimesOn Saturday night, top athletes and industry leaders ascended to Miami Beach to attend one of Miami Race Week's hottest parties, American Express Presents Carbone Beach.Wagyumafia has entered the chat at Gekkō Miami. Wagyumafia joined sushi master chef Tony Mai at Gekkō for an exclusive six-course experience. Guests included John Summit, Black Coffee, Lele Pons, Camila Coelho, and John Wall.Tag Heuer hosted a pop-up of a Red Bull Racing show car in collaboration with Kith in Palm Court at the Miami Design District. Red Bull's very own Sergio "Checo" Perez attended the event, greeting fans ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.Neon16 Sports and Redbull USA presented the second annual celebrity e-gaming tournament.Istituto Marangoni Miami welcomed Rocco Iannone to its campus. Since 2019, Iannone, a Marangoni alumnus, has been responsible for developing the creative content, design, and image of Ferrari's own and licensed apparel and accessories collections for men and women.The world's most exclusive epicurean event, Once Upon a Kitchen, presented by GR8 Experience and W South Beach, returned to Miami in celebration of Formula 1.Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman and Groot Hospitality founder David Grutman hosted the exclusive Boardroom x Coinbase Miami brunch during F1 weekend.DJ Khaled returned to LIV to give another iconic performance. Jimmy Butler and Zoey Dollaz were seen hanging in VIP, ordering endless bottle parades, while partygoers danced under the neon lights and confetti until early morning.Catch Hospitality Group debuts the much-anticipated Catch Miami Beach, the seventh outpost of its renowned restaurant group, hosting an exciting weekend of preview dinners throughout Miami Race Week. Notable guests for the final preview night included actor Anthony Mackie, athletes Victor Cruz and Anthony Ramos,Daymond John, Cedric Gervais, Michael Rubin, Claire Holt, Brooks Nader, and Chantel Jeffries.White X Cognac Launch party at Playa Miami with Quavo.The Trophy House at F1 was a private three-story villa with climate-controlled living room lounges, a shaded rooftop deck, a garden, a trackside deck, and a spirit's lounge. Strategically situated at the coveted Turn 1, the Trophy House offered unrivaled views of the start/finish straight, providing guests with a front-row seat to all the exhilarating action.Afrojack lit up E11even on Sunday night and got partygoers buzzing with an undeniably epic set.The 72 Club, Hard Rock Stadium's premier club space, transformed into one of the most luxurious experiences at the Miami International Autodrome. Guests unlocked all the racing action as they watched Formula 1 drivers accelerate in the short straight directly in front of the 72 Club towards Turn 4, providing one-of-a-kind trackside viewing.For its fifth consecutive year, the Bazaar for Good returned to the Miami Design District, made possible by Lancome, Schutz, Babor, MarcCain, and Stitch Lab. It offered guests a discounted designer shopping experience, curated events, conversations led by Valeria Lipovetsky, and a silent auction to raise funds for several nonprofit organizations globally.Unleash the night! Music, magic, and revelry came to life at the latest installment of EverAfter, Faena Theater's new late-night, performance-driven dance party extravaganza.Sexy Fish Miami hosted the sensational Loren Allred, the golden voice behind the smash hit "Never Enough" from, to the venue for a one-night-only Broadway-themed dinner party with support from Adrienne Arsht Center.unKommon Events presented Rampa & Friends at Jungle Island to close out Miami Race Week with the most epic party.Strawberry Moon was popping off on Saturday as guests gathered around the pool soaking in the sun. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced to the sick beats provided by the inimitable Wax Motif all afternoon.It was a lit Saturday night with PartyNextDoor performing at Gala Miami. The room was filled with partygoers ready to dance the night away. Parades of bottles marched along throughout the night as all enjoyed sips and swigs.Bar Central at SLS South Beach on Saturday was a night to remember. 50 Cent and Terrence J were special guests amongst the partygoers in the magical courtyard. It was the perfect evening to enjoy delicious hand-crafted drinks, mingle, and the sick beats all night.Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood's iconic Guitar Hotel was the ultimate hotspot for a night of luxury and entertainment.Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River. Rick Ross was spotted enjoying Miami's riverside hot spot dinner party, and guests dined and danced the night away.Guests revved up for a dinner of champions at Papi Steak.