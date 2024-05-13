 Miami Nightlife Photos: Elon Musk, Lele Pons, Patrick Mahomes | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Eyes on Miami: Elon Musk, Lele Pons, Patrick Mahomes, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras were all over town, documenting the hottest parties during Miami Race Week.
May 13, 2024
Afrojack
Afrojack World Red Eye
Share this:
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Ken Griffin, Elon Musk, and Will.i.am
World Red Eye

Night Three of American Express Presents Carbone Beach

On Saturday night, top athletes and industry leaders ascended to Miami Beach to attend one of Miami Race Week's hottest parties, American Express Presents Carbone Beach.
Chef Hisato Hamada and Chef Toshi
World Red Eye

Draft Kings Present Wagyumafia at Gekkō

Wagyumafia has entered the chat at Gekkō Miami. Wagyumafia joined sushi master chef Tony Mai at Gekkō for an exclusive six-course experience. Guests included John Summit, Black Coffee, Lele Pons, Camila Coelho, and John Wall.
Sergio "Checo" Perez
World Red Eye

Tag Heuer Hosts Pop-Up of Red Bull Racing Show Car in Collaboration With Kith at the Miami Design District

Tag Heuer hosted a pop-up of a Red Bull Racing show car in collaboration with Kith in Palm Court at the Miami Design District. Red Bull's very own Sergio "Checo" Perez attended the event, greeting fans ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.
Sebastián Montoya
World Red Eye

Second Annual Celebrity E-Sports Event

Neon16 Sports and Redbull USA presented the second annual celebrity e-gaming tournament.
click to enlarge
Michael Allen Johnson, Rocco Iannone, and Hakam Baykam
World Red Eye

Ferrari Talk at Istituto Marangoni Miami

Istituto Marangoni Miami welcomed Rocco Iannone to its campus. Since 2019, Iannone, a Marangoni alumnus, has been responsible for developing the creative content, design, and image of Ferrari's own and licensed apparel and accessories collections for men and women.
click to enlarge
Massimo Bottura
World Red Eye

Once Upon a Kitchen, Presented by GR8 Experience and W South Beach

The world's most exclusive epicurean event, Once Upon a Kitchen, presented by GR8 Experience and W South Beach, returned to Miami in celebration of Formula 1.
Kevin Durant and Patrick Mahomes
World Red Eye

Boardroom x Coinbase Miami Brunch at Casadonna

Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman and Groot Hospitality founder David Grutman hosted the exclusive Boardroom x Coinbase Miami brunch during F1 weekend.
click to enlarge
Jimmy Butler and DJ Khaled
World Red Eye

DJ Khaled at LIV on Sunday

DJ Khaled returned to LIV to give another iconic performance. Jimmy Butler and Zoey Dollaz were seen hanging in VIP, ordering endless bottle parades, while partygoers danced under the neon lights and confetti until early morning.
click to enlarge
Raymond John, Mark Birnbaum, Michael Rubin, Eugene Remm, and Alan Tisch
World Red Eye

Catch Miami Beach Preview Weekend Day 3

Catch Hospitality Group debuts the much-anticipated Catch Miami Beach, the seventh outpost of its renowned restaurant group, hosting an exciting weekend of preview dinners throughout Miami Race Week. Notable guests for the final preview night included actor Anthony Mackie, athletes Victor Cruz and Anthony Ramos, Shark Tank's Daymond John, Cedric Gervais, Michael Rubin, Claire Holt, Brooks Nader, and Chantel Jeffries.
Quavo
World Red Eye

Quavo White X Cognac Launch at Playa Miami

White X Cognac Launch party at Playa Miami with Quavo.
Flava Flav
World Red Eye

Trophy House at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

The Trophy House at F1 was a private three-story villa with climate-controlled living room lounges, a shaded rooftop deck, a garden, a trackside deck, and a spirit's lounge. Strategically situated at the coveted Turn 1, the Trophy House offered unrivaled views of the start/finish straight, providing guests with a front-row seat to all the exhilarating action.
click to enlarge
Afrojack
World Red Eye

Afrojack at E11even Sundays

Afrojack lit up E11even on Sunday night and got partygoers buzzing with an undeniably epic set.
Anuel AA
World Red Eye

72 Club at F1 Miami

The 72 Club, Hard Rock Stadium's premier club space, transformed into one of the most luxurious experiences at the Miami International Autodrome. Guests unlocked all the racing action as they watched Formula 1 drivers accelerate in the short straight directly in front of the 72 Club towards Turn 4, providing one-of-a-kind trackside viewing.
click to enlarge
Isabela Rangel Grutman, Camila Coelho, Martha Graeff, Danie Gomez Ortigoza, and Rachael Russell Saiger
World Red Eye

Bazaar for Good Benefitting Style Saves Donors Night at Casa Tua

For its fifth consecutive year, the Bazaar for Good returned to the Miami Design District, made possible by Lancome, Schutz, Babor, MarcCain, and Stitch Lab. It offered guests a discounted designer shopping experience, curated events, conversations led by Valeria Lipovetsky, and a silent auction to raise funds for several nonprofit organizations globally.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

EverAfter at Faena Theater

Unleash the night! Music, magic, and revelry came to life at the latest installment of EverAfter, Faena Theater's new late-night, performance-driven dance party extravaganza.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

A Night on Broadway With Loren Allred at Sexy Fish Miami

Sexy Fish Miami hosted the sensational Loren Allred, the golden voice behind the smash hit "Never Enough" from The Greatest Showman, to the venue for a one-night-only Broadway-themed dinner party with support from Adrienne Arsht Center.
Faze Banks and Mike Majlak
World Red Eye

unKommon Events Presents Rampa & Friends

unKommon Events presented Rampa & Friends at Jungle Island to close out Miami Race Week with the most epic party.
click to enlarge
Wax Motif
World Red Eye

Wax Motif at Strawberry Moon Saturdays

Strawberry Moon was popping off on Saturday as guests gathered around the pool soaking in the sun. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced to the sick beats provided by the inimitable Wax Motif all afternoon.
PartyNextDoor
World Red Eye

PartyNextDoor at Gala Saturdays

It was a lit Saturday night with PartyNextDoor performing at Gala Miami. The room was filled with partygoers ready to dance the night away. Parades of bottles marched along throughout the night as all enjoyed sips and swigs.
click to enlarge
50 Cent
World Red Eye

50 Cent at Saturdays at Bar Central SLS Hyde Beach

Bar Central at SLS South Beach on Saturday was a night to remember. 50 Cent and Terrence J were special guests amongst the partygoers in the magical courtyard. It was the perfect evening to enjoy delicious hand-crafted drinks, mingle, and the sick beats all night.
Kaskade
World Red Eye

Miami Race Week at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood's iconic Guitar Hotel was the ultimate hotspot for a night of luxury and entertainment.
Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Rick Ross at Kiki on the River Sundays

Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River. Rick Ross was spotted enjoying Miami's riverside hot spot dinner party, and guests dined and danced the night away.
click to enlarge
David Eihorn and Lele Pons
World Red Eye

Papi Steak Race Week

Guests revved up for a dinner of champions at Papi Steak.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Florida Storm Chasers and Others Share Northern Lights Photos

Miami Life

Florida Storm Chasers and Others Share Northern Lights Photos

By Tom Finkel
Aquaticats Down! Wreck Bar Mermaids Say Hotel Sank Their Act and Stiffed Their Pay

Miami Life

Aquaticats Down! Wreck Bar Mermaids Say Hotel Sank Their Act and Stiffed Their Pay

By Bob Norman
Xbiz Brings Porn's Biggest Creators and Newest Tech to Miami

Sex & Dating

Xbiz Brings Porn's Biggest Creators and Newest Tech to Miami

By Liz Tracy
Discover the World of Anime and Cosplay at OtakuFest in Miami Beach

Cosplay

Discover the World of Anime and Cosplay at OtakuFest in Miami Beach

By Nile Fortner
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation