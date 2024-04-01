World Red Eye: Anitta, Camila Cabello, Offset, and Others

click to enlarge Camila Cabello, Anitta, Isabela Rangel Grutman, and Lele Pons World Red Eye

New TimesAnitta celebrated her 31st birthday at La Otra, ringing in another year surrounded by Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly, Neymar, Diplo, Black Coffee, Chantel Jeffries, Camila Coelho, and others.A hundred female art enthusiasts gathered at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) for the annual International Women's Committee (IWC) Spring Tea. IWC focuses on creating a platform to celebrate women in order to further a more balanced representation of women among artists, institutions, collectors, and galleries. The event kicked off on the museum terrace with networking, light bites, and tea.Legendary vibes at Gala with Offset setting the stage on fire. Partygoers felt good as they mingled and danced the night away to the sick beats.With the Miami Open, Ella Miami Beach hosted a pickleball tournament to highlight the new must-have amenity at Ella. Among its distinctive offerings, this development offered one of the only rooftop pickleball courts boasting breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and the iconic Miami skyline.Maestro Dobel Tequila, creator of the world's first Cristalino, returns for a third year as the "official tequila" of the Miami Open, serving up the tournament's signature cocktail, the Ace Paloma. Furthering its commitment to championing fellow maestros in tennis and tequila, Maestro Dobel Tequila has partnered with Dana Mathewson, a top-ranked American wheelchair tennis player, to celebrate the first year of wheelchair tennis at the Miami Open.On Monday, March 25, SC Johnson's chairman and CEO, H. Fisk Johnson, tested for microplastics and led a plastic waste clean-up mission with 4Ocean in Key Biscayne, Florida. Mr. Johnson was joined by marine biologist and actress Christina Ochoa, wildlife veterinarian Dr. Evan Antin, and 4Ocean Ambassador Hofit Golan. 4 Ocean took the SC Johnson volunteers to the Florida Keys to pick up waste on the beaches and in the mangroves. Collectively, the group filled a boat with seven large bins of plastics and other waste.Ultra 2024 takeover: Papi Steak, Gekkō, and Casadonna join forces on the VIP deck, rubbing shoulders with icons David Einhorn and Alec Monopoly. Partygoers enjoyed small bites, handcrafted cocktails, and beats all night long.One more time for the people in the back! Dom Dolla, Green Velvet, and Mau P had the crowd dropping lower than the bass for the last night of Factory Town's Miami Music Week lineup.Rick Ross made a special appearance at Miami's riverside hotspot dinner party at Kiki on the River. Guests dined and danced the night away, as they truly had a Sunday Funday.When Meduza and James Hype hit the decks, magic happens. Miami Music Week 2024 was a vibe at Hyde Beach. The dance floor was alive with partygoers, eager to be carried away by the electrifying beats.Miami Music Week reached new heights with ChaseWest's Chaste at Jolene Sound Room. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and enjoyed the great vibes all night long.Hugel transformed the restaurant into an underwater rave, and his electrifying beats set the tone for an unforgettable evening. Guests enjoyed tantalizing cocktails and culinary excellence while dancing the night away, creating the perfect setting to experience Miami Music Week.LIV popped off on Saturday night as John Summit took over the DJ Booth and played his iconic EDM beats all night. Partygoers danced and vibed as they ordered endless bottle service to celebrate Miami Music Week, with special appearances from David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Hardwell, Laidback Luke, and Alix Earle.Mayami was on fire Friday night as partygoers gathered for an iconic dinner celebration followed by an evening full of dancing, mingling, and an incredible live performance from Omar Courtz.Miami Music Week was in full blast at Strawberry Moon on Thursday, where Martin Garrix took over the decks and played an insane set to kick off the weekend!"When The Lights Go Down," partygoers get lit at Floyd Miami! Loco Dice took over the DJ Booth on Thursday during Miami Music Week. Bottles were popping, and the crowd was going wild as they danced the night away to the sick beats.On Saturday night, Illenium shut down Miami's 24-hour club as he took over the turntables at E11even for Miami Music Week.Saturday night at Boho was a vibe. Guests danced under the stars to sick beats and amazing ambiance as Miami's best hidden gem had the crowd going all night.