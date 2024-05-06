Eyes on Miami: Juan Pablo Montoya, James Kennedy, Serena Williams, and Others

Leigh Diffey, Juan Pablo Montoya, and Sebastian Montoya World Red Eye

New TimesCipriani Residences Miami held an exclusive panel hosted by renowned Australian-American auto racing commentator Leigh Diffey in honor of F1 Miami.Better With Friends is Poplife's personally curated event series, which fosters local community collaborations between culinary, cocktail, and music.Strawberry Moon was popping off on Saturday as guests gathered around the pool soaking in the sun. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced to the sick beats provided by James Kennedy all afternoon long.There were good times and good vibes at the 710Labs x Eleventh Street Pizza x Teds Burgers Block Party this past weekend. Pizza, burgers, and 710 Labs products were on the house for the private affair at Paraiso Estereo, which featured games and scratch-offs for prizes, hand-rolled doinks, a live DJ, and commemorative merch.Model, fashion, and jewelry designer Isabela Grutman has debuted her flagship store, Isa Grutman Jewelry, in the Miami Design District's Paradise Plaza.That's It Salon celebrated its third anniversary on Thursday, April 25, with a night of bubbles, bites, and beats at its salon in Miami Shores.Nucleus, a venture studio for psychedelics, and Iter Investments, a venture fund investing in mental health solutions and psychedelics, presented "Psychedelic Housewives With Adriana" as part of its Psychedelic Series at Soho House Miami on Thursday.Things got trippy at the Bass during the annual museum membership Night at the Museum | Field Trip, hosted by the Bass' young philanthropist group, #FutureBass. The evening paid tribute to the museum's 60th anniversary by bringing to life the theme and art movement "Psychedelia."The Gary Nader Art Centre was the perfect setting for the closing of the exhibition "Idilio Tropical" by Rachel Valdés. The closing reception was attended by the artist, prominent collectors, friends, and members of the press, who gathered to celebrate the success of this show.It was an evening of laughter and glamour. Faena Theater's "Masters of Comedy" series returned with a bang as acclaimed comedian Adam Ray took the stage, captivating the audience with his unique brand of humor.Locust Projects and Oolite Arts hosted a conversation with Fatoş Üstek, the independent curator and writer. Fatoş Üstek is an independent curator and writer working internationally.LIVONSUNDAY is the best way to close out the weekend with a bang! French Montana and London on da Track got on stage while partygoers were excited to see the star in action.It was one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River's iconic dinner parties. Partygoers dined and danced the night away.It was a lit Saturday night at Gala, with Cam'ron performing. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the early hours.Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration. The vibes were high as the crowd danced and ordered endless bottle parades until the early morning.Partygoers made their way to Pink Pony for an epic Saturday night celebration. Guests danced and drank handcrafted cocktails all night long.Saturday night, guests made their way to the bohemian paradise Boho House. Partygoers enjoyed small bites, handcrafted cocktails, and sick beats all night.Saturday at Bar Central at SLS South Beach was a night to remember. Guests partied in the magical courtyard and enjoyed delicious handcrafted drinks.