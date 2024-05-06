 Miami Nightlife Photos: Juan Pablo Montoya, James Kennedy, Serena Williams | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Juan Pablo Montoya, James Kennedy, Serena Williams, and Others

From the city's hottest parties to exclusive events, World Red Eye documents the you-had-to-be-there moments of the past week.
May 6, 2024
Christian Parla and Timur Tugberk
Christian Parla and Timur Tugberk World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Leigh Diffey, Juan Pablo Montoya, and Sebastian Montoya
World Red Eye

Featuring Formula 1 Legend Juan Pablo Montoya

Cipriani Residences Miami held an exclusive panel hosted by renowned Australian-American auto racing commentator Leigh Diffey in honor of F1 Miami.
click to enlarge
Jesus Brazon, Adam Gersten, Jake Jefferson, and Aramis Lorie
World Red Eye

Poplife Presents: Better With Friends at the New Schnitzel House

Better With Friends is Poplife's personally curated event series, which fosters local community collaborations between culinary, cocktail, and music.
click to enlarge
James Kennedy
World Red Eye

James Kennedy at Strawberry Moon Saturdays

Strawberry Moon was popping off on Saturday as guests gathered around the pool soaking in the sun. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced to the sick beats provided by James Kennedy all afternoon long.
click to enlarge
David Foulquier, Brad Melshenker, and Ted Armas
World Red Eye

710Labs x Eleventh Street Pizza

There were good times and good vibes at the 710Labs x Eleventh Street Pizza x Teds Burgers Block Party this past weekend. Pizza, burgers, and 710 Labs products were on the house for the private affair at Paraiso Estereo, which featured games and scratch-offs for prizes, hand-rolled doinks, a live DJ, and commemorative merch.
Isabela Grutman and Serena Williams
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of Isa Grutman Jewelry Store in the Miami Design District

Model, fashion, and jewelry designer Isabela Grutman has debuted her flagship store, Isa Grutman Jewelry, in the Miami Design District's Paradise Plaza.
click to enlarge
Christian Parla and Timur Tugberk
World Red Eye

That's It Salon Third Anniversary

That's It Salon celebrated its third anniversary on Thursday, April 25, with a night of bubbles, bites, and beats at its salon in Miami Shores.
click to enlarge
Dustin Robinson, Adriana de Moura, and Michelle Weiner
World Red Eye

Nucleus and Iter Investments Presented Psychedelic Housewives With Adriana, Part of its Psychedelic Series at Soho Beach House Miami

Nucleus, a venture studio for psychedelics, and Iter Investments, a venture fund investing in mental health solutions and psychedelics, presented "Psychedelic Housewives With Adriana" as part of its Psychedelic Series at Soho House Miami on Thursday.
Lea Rose, Grace Faena, and Emily Hutchison
World Red Eye

Bass Museum of Art Presents Night at the Museum

Things got trippy at the Bass during the annual museum membership Night at the Museum | Field Trip, hosted by the Bass' young philanthropist group, #FutureBass. The evening paid tribute to the museum's 60th anniversary by bringing to life the theme and art movement "Psychedelia."
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Gary Nader Art Centre Celebrated the Successful Closure of Rachel Valdés' "Idilio Tropical" Exhibition

The Gary Nader Art Centre was the perfect setting for the closing of the exhibition "Idilio Tropical" by Rachel Valdés. The closing reception was attended by the artist, prominent collectors, friends, and members of the press, who gathered to celebrate the success of this show.
click to enlarge
Adam Ray
World Red Eye

Faena Theater's Masters of Comedy With Adam Ray

It was an evening of laughter and glamour. Faena Theater's "Masters of Comedy" series returned with a bang as acclaimed comedian Adam Ray took the stage, captivating the audience with his unique brand of humor.
click to enlarge
Fatoş Üstek
World Red Eye

Fatoş Üstek at Locust Projects + Oolite Arts

Locust Projects and Oolite Arts hosted a conversation with Fatoş Üstek, the independent curator and writer. Fatoş Üstek is an independent curator and writer working internationally.
click to enlarge
London on da Track and French Montana
World Red Eye

French Montana, London on da Track, and JNR Choi at LIVONSUNDAY

LIVONSUNDAY is the best way to close out the weekend with a bang! French Montana and London on da Track got on stage while partygoers were excited to see the star in action.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

It was one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River's iconic dinner parties. Partygoers dined and danced the night away.
click to enlarge
Cam'ron
World Red Eye

Cam'ron at Gala Miami

It was a lit Saturday night at Gala, with Cam'ron performing. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the early hours.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration. The vibes were high as the crowd danced and ordered endless bottle parades until the early morning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

The Black Tape Project at Pink Pony

Partygoers made their way to Pink Pony for an epic Saturday night celebration. Guests danced and drank handcrafted cocktails all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

Saturday night, guests made their way to the bohemian paradise Boho House. Partygoers enjoyed small bites, handcrafted cocktails, and sick beats all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Saturdays at Bar Central SLS Hyde Beach

Saturday at Bar Central at SLS South Beach was a night to remember. Guests partied in the magical courtyard and enjoyed delicious handcrafted drinks.
