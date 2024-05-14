Miami Swim Week Will Make a Splash for Its 20th Anniversary

But this is Miami, which means our fashion week comes with minimal clothing, around-the-clock parties, and VIP receptions at places like Joia Beach, E11even, and the Miami Beach Edition.
Now in its 20th year, the festival began in 2004 as Mercedes-Benz Fashion Swim Week (a partnership with International Management Group, also known as IMG) and has transitioned into a collage of independent shows that run simultaneously. When Mercedes-Benz and IMG pulled out from the event in 2015, it opened a door for the smaller shows to take over and fill the gap. However, the newer producers haven't always played well together in the sandbox. Two of the biggest shows have been feuding, resulting in DC Swim Week's Miami Swim Week, the Shows' trademark listed as "cancellation pending" following a dispute with Paraiso Miami Beach.
From 2004 to 2023, Miami Swim Week was held in mid-July, with designers featuring previews of their beachwear and resort collections for purchase the following season. Last year, however, Paraiso Miami Beach broke with tradition and shifted their show up to the beginning of June, allowing designers to showcase see-now, buy-now pieces directly to their consumers, in addition to previewing future collections. This year, the other consumer-facing shows are following suit, as is the trade-only SwimShow 2024, which takes place at the Miami Beach Convention Center. This year, Miami Swim Week's largest players include Paraiso Miami Beach, Miami Swim Week, the Shows, and Art Hearts Fashion.
If you're looking for a jumpstart on next year's trends, seeking the best in currently in-store swimwear, or just looking for the sexiest parties in town, here's a guide to some of the week's biggest events.
The Biggest Miami Swim Week Events
Paraiso Miami BeachCheck out the season's hottest collections by hitting up Paraiso's runway shows at Collins Park, featuring designers including Acacia, Andrea Iyamah, Sinesia Karol, Shan, Beach Bunny, Chloe Rose, PQ Swim, Seafolly, Kulani Kinis, Oh Polly Swim, Sigal, Axil Swim, Luli Fama, Nike Swim, and Azulu.
In addition to the shows, Paraiso has once again partnered with the trade-only SwimShow to produce the Summer Fashion Summit, bringing industry leaders together to explore the future of the swimwear market and tackling of-the-moment issues concerning sustainability, marketing, and manufacturing.
It's also hosting the Istituto Marangoni Swim Upcycle Challenge, a partnership with the design school that will bring five student finalists to swim week's main stage with their upcycled swim fashions, raising awareness on fashion sustainability. Established brands Agua Bendita, Beach Riot, Riot Swim, Guess Swim, and Luli Fama will donate dead-stock fabric and mentor five student designers from Istituto Marangoni Miami, who will present their looks on the runway on Friday, May 31.
Off the runway, Paraiso will be producing VIP events and afterparties around town at hot spots, including W South Beach, the Miami Design District, Soho House, the Miami Beach Edition, 1111 Lincoln Road, the Standard Spa Miami Beach, the Plymouth, Sophia Design District, and Esme Hotel. Wednesday, May 29, through Sunday, June 2, at 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; paraisomiamibeach.com. VIP tickets cost $1,550 to $6,210 via onlocationexp.com.
Miami Swim Week, the ShowsMiami Swim Week, the Shows is back with a sizzling open-to-the-public lineup, beginning with its kickoff on Monday, May 27, at Fabel Miami in Wynwood, where ticketed guests ($20-$40) can toast to the week of fashion and style ahead.
The opening night fashion show, held at the SLS South Beach on Wednesday, May 29, will benefit the Little Lighthouse Foundation. It will feature designers Ema Savahl Couture and Amarotto Swimwear. Tickets begin at $79, and an additional $125 donation is required upon arrival at the event.
The rest of the week's lineup is jam-packed with runway shows, panel discussions, and pop-up experiences. Designers to look out for include Lili Creation, Carukia Swim, Hermine Swim, Cyar Swim, HeartGlass, Normal Culture, Queen Miami Beach, Narc Swimwear, Humans, Venus, and Relleciga. Wednesday, May 29, through Sunday, June 2, at SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; dcswimweek.com/miami-swim-week-shows. Tickets cost $89 to $5,000 via eventbrite.com.
Art Hearts FashionWith an exhilarating lineup of runway shows, immersive brand experiences, and after-hours parties, Art Hearts Fashion returns with its signature fusion of creativity and fashion.
As a precursor to the festivities, Art Hearts Fashion will launch Miami Model Week, a casting call hosted at Strawberry Moon on Sunday, May 26, and the Dream South Beach on Monday, May 27. Candidates don't need to look like '90s supermodels to claim their chance, as Art Hearts Fashion was one of the first shows to promote body inclusivity on the runway.
Beginning on Thursday, May 30, chosen models will hit the catwalk with a designer roster that includes Asola Swim, Beach Berry, BFYNE, Ca Rioca, Diva Boutique, Giannina Azar, Gyv Me Body, Hunk, Lila Nikole, Mala X Sense Of G, Marqueza, Mr. Triple X, Pink Melon Swim, the Black Tape Project, Wilfredo Gerardo, and Xqbuini. Runway shows will be held at Miami Beach's M2, while nights will heat up with afterparties at E11even. Thursday, May 30, through Sunday, June 2, at M2, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; artheartsfashion.com. Tickets cost $55 to $3,300 via eventbrite.com.
Other Miami Swim Week Events Open to the PublicRXRunway Miami. 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday, May 31, at Suite Svn, 1420 NW North River Dr., Suite 420, Eighth Floor, Miami; rxrunwaytheshows.com. Tickets cost $149.99 to $199.99 via eventbrite.com.
Lan of Fashion Runway Showcase. 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, at Hilton Bentley South Beach, 101 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; lanoffashion.com. Tickets cost $75.
CDCD Productions' Miami Beach Swim Week. 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Miami Beach Woman's Club, 2401 Pine Tree Dr., Miami Beach; cdcdproductions.com. Tickets cost $85 to $425 via eventbrite.com.
Miami Swim Week Powered by House of Paradise. 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Black Box Media Miami, 12355 NE 13th Ave., Unit 403-404, North Miami; houseofparadise.net. Tickets cost $40 to $60 via eventbrite.com.
Rodeo Swim. 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; swimweekmiami.net. Tickets cost $95 to $1,300 via eventbrite.com.