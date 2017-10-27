Halloween 2017: Miami Restaurant Party Guide

Halloween isn't until Tuesday, October 31, but the partying starts this weekend. So grab your favorite ghoul and enjoy costume contests, special meals, and other festivities at these Miami-area restaurants.
Also, check out New Times' cocktail guide for drinks to get you in the Halloween spirit, and find out where to eat and watch the parade on Lincoln Road.
Bokampers Fort Lauderdale. On Friday, October 27, this sports bar and grill will host an adults-only costume party with cash prizes for best, scariest, and sexiest costumes. Big 105.9's Paul Castronovo will host the bash, offering $10,000 worth of prizes. Drink specials, signature cocktails, and a live DJ will round out the fun. 8 p.m. Friday, October 27, at 3115 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-900-5584; bokampers.com. Admission is free. Ages 21 and over.
Brimstone Woodfire Grill at Doral CityPlace. On Saturday, October 28, the restaurant will host Sinister Circus at CityPlace Doral. Adults and children are welcome to enjoy fire-breathers and stilt-walkers and indulge in free popcorn and cotton candy. There will be trick-or-treating at the host stand, food and drink specials, entertainment, raffles, and costume contests. 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, October 28, at 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 786-837-8960; brimstonedoral.com.
Grille 401. On Saturday, October 28, Grille 401 will throw the 50 Shades of Red Halloween Masquerade Ball. Drink specials include $5 blood red martinis, $6 velvet champagne, and $5 eyeball punch. There will be live entertainment and prizes for best costumes. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 28, at 401 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-767-0222; grille401.com.
Pueblito Viejo. Enjoy complimentary Ron Medellín rum punch cocktails after 7 p.m. this Saturday. The Colombian restaurant will also host a Halloween-inspired version of its live comedy show, Trovodores, and will hold raffles throughout the evening. 7 p.m. Saturday, October 28, at 8285 Bird Rd., Miami; 305-551-4650; pueblitoviejo.com.
The Spillover. Celebrate with your best friend at the Spillover's Barktoberfest. The kid- and dog-friendly party includes a dog costume contest, a "trick-for-treat" competition where the best trick wins, pumpkin painting for kids, and raffles. Donate items such as dog beds, cages, toys, or food to the local Humane Society and receive five free raffle tickets. 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, at 2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-456-5723; spillovermiami.com.
SushiSamba. This Lincoln Road hot spot will host a cosplay party with a special outdoor bar, go-go dancers, and DJs. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesday, October 31. 600 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-673-5337; sushisamba.com/miami. Reservations strongly suggested.
