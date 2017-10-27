Halloween 2017: Miami Restaurant Party Guide

Halloween isn't until Tuesday, October 31, but the partying starts this weekend. So grab your favorite ghoul and enjoy costume contests, special meals, and other festivities at these Miami-area restaurants.

Also, check out New Times' cocktail guide for drinks to get you in the Halloween spirit, and find out where to eat and watch the parade on Lincoln Road.

Bokampers Fort Lauderdale. On Friday, October 27, this sports bar and grill will host an adults-only costume party with cash prizes for best, scariest, and sexiest costumes. Big 105.9's Paul Castronovo will host the bash, offering $10,000 worth of prizes. Drink specials, signature cocktails, and a live DJ will round out the fun. 8 p.m. Friday, October 27, at 3115 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-900-5584; bokampers.com. Admission is free. Ages 21 and over.



Brimstone Woodfire Grill at Doral CityPlace. On Saturday, October 28, the restaurant will host Sinister Circus at CityPlace Doral. Adults and children are welcome to enjoy fire-breathers and stilt-walkers and indulge in free popcorn and cotton candy. There will be trick-or-treating at the host stand, food and drink specials, entertainment, raffles, and costume contests. 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, October 28, at 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 786-837-8960; brimstonedoral.com.