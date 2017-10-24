Halloween 2017: Lincoln Road Parade Dining Guide

Come Halloween night, Lincoln Road will be invaded by hordes of superheroes, zombies, and probably more than one Donald Trump. Jon Snow and Pennywise the Clown still need to eat, so if you want to take a break and savor a good deal, here's a rundown of where to go Tuesday, October 31.

Baires Grill. Whether you nibble on some grilled provolone served with Homestead heirloom tomatoes, fresh oregano-infused oil, and oregano leaves ($15) or go all out gaucho-style with a parillada for two ($56) that includes skirt steak, flap meat, short ribs, chicken, sweetbreads, sausage, and morcilla (blood sausage), this Argentine spot will keep your belly happy while your eyes feast on the people walking by. Reservations are not accepted. 1116 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-531-2323; bairesgrill.com.

The Café at Books & Books. The café will offer a three-course meal Halloween night. Reserving a table will secure you a spot all evening while you enjoy dishes such as roasted pumpkin and caramelized onion soup, coffee-bean-rubbed skirt steak with fresh-cut truffle fries and garlicky orange zest Brussels sprouts, and za'atar-grilled mahi-mahi. End with passionfruit beurre blanc, Caribbean dark-rum cake à la mode, or carrot cake with ginger and coconut guava sauce. Dinner costs $69 plus tax and tip. Alcohol is available at an additional cost. 927 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-695-8898; thecafeatbooksandbooks.com.