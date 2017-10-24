Halloween 2017: Lincoln Road Parade Dining Guide

Come Halloween night, Lincoln Road will be invaded by hordes of superheroes, zombies, and probably more than one Donald Trump. Jon Snow and Pennywise the Clown still need to eat, so if you want to take a break and savor a good deal, here's a rundown of where to go Tuesday, October 31.
Baires Grill. Whether you nibble on some grilled provolone served with Homestead heirloom tomatoes, fresh oregano-infused oil, and oregano leaves ($15) or go all out gaucho-style with a parillada for two ($56) that includes skirt steak, flap meat, short ribs, chicken, sweetbreads, sausage, and morcilla (blood sausage), this Argentine spot will keep your belly happy while your eyes feast on the people walking by. Reservations are not accepted. 1116 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-531-2323; bairesgrill.com.
The Café at Books & Books. The café will offer a three-course meal Halloween night. Reserving a table will secure you a spot all evening while you enjoy dishes such as roasted pumpkin and caramelized onion soup, coffee-bean-rubbed skirt steak with fresh-cut truffle fries and garlicky orange zest Brussels sprouts, and za'atar-grilled mahi-mahi. End with passionfruit beurre blanc, Caribbean dark-rum cake à la mode, or carrot cake with ginger and coconut guava sauce. Dinner costs $69 plus tax and tip. Alcohol is available at an additional cost. 927 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-695-8898; thecafeatbooksandbooks.com.
Juvia. You'll have a rooftop view of the parade while enjoying Juvia's sunset menu, available from 6 to 8 p.m., Food items range from $7 to $10. Highlights are hamachi tacos ($10), shrimp acevichado ($10), and shrimp anticucho ($10). Cocktails cost $11. 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-763-8272; juviamiami.com
Hofbräu Beerhall. Brews imported from Munich, including lager, wheat, and dark, will be served along with German pretzels and sausage with sauerkraut. Minimum purchase of $35; reservations are not accepted.
941 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-538-8066; hofbraumiami.com.
Meat Market. A $150 Halloween menu offers first courses such as grilled shrimp ceviche, pumpkin bisque with crispy duck confit, and spiced almonds or roasted cauliflower with capers and Parmesan. Entrées include grass-fed bone-in rib eye served with roasted corn fritters; filet mignon with blue-crab béarnaise served with duck-fat fries; and seared tuna steak with smoked barbecue squash pudding and short-rib marmalade. End with pumpkin panna cotta paired with red velvet chocolate cake and black chocolate ice cream. Two seatings for special Halloween dinner: 6 and 9 p.m. 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-532-0088; meatmarket.net.
Spris. Watch all the weird and wonderful people Halloween night at this Lincoln Road Mall old-timer that offers 30-plus varieties of award-winning thin-crusted pizza, ranging from a traditional Margherita ($12) to a frutti di mare ($18.50) with baby kale, baby clams, shrimp, scallops, garlic, and parsley. 731 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-673-2020; spris.cc.
Sugar Factory. Find whimsical desserts such as the Trick or Treat milkshake, the Cookie Monster, white-chocolate pretzel witches' fingers, and white-chocolate Twinkie mummies. There's also the sharable Lollipop Brew Goblet ($42), a colossal cocktail containing citrus vodka, sour mix, and cantaloupe and brimming with Halloween-themed goodies such as a candy necklace, gummy snakes, gummy spiders, and gummy brains. Liquid nitrogen adds a dramatic, steaming-cauldron effect. 643 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-6670; sugarfactory.com.
