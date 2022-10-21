8 Best Halloween Parties in Miami

Horror Fest at Revolution Live

click to enlarge Maceo Plex will headline Hocus Pocus at Factory Town on Friday, October 27. Liaison Artists photo

click to enlarge Adriatique takes over M2 on Saturday, October 28. Courtesy of the artist

Few cities do Halloween better than Miami. We're a party city, after all. And while the spookiness of Salem eludes the Magic City, we certainly know how to have a good time.Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year. However, venues and party promoters will be throwing events all weekend long as well as the day of Halloween. This year, your options include a massive Halloween rave in Hialeah and a perreo that promises to bring the end of days.Here are the eight best Halloween parties happening in Miami:Alternative-minded promoters the Black Market, Equinox Booking, and HardcoreForPunx are teaming up again this year for Horror Fest at Revolution Live. The two-day event will host a bevy of bands along with drag and burlesque performers. The lineup includes Madball, the Casualties, Day by Day, Zig Zag, Implosive Disgorgence, Fallen God, Knock Em Dead, and Devalued. Revolution Live and its sister venue, Stache, will be transformed into a haunted house for you to explore.Factory Town, located at the edge of Hialeah, will host Hocus Pocus, a three-day dance-music event. The party takes place October 27-29, with a lineup of out-of-town and local acts. Big names on the bill include Maceo Plex, Camelphat, Loco Dice, Jamie Jones, Seth Troxler, John Summit, Paco Osuna, and Nicole Moudaber. But don't miss the Miami-bred talent like Danny Daze, Soul Clap, Confintexts, Ms. Mada, and Catz 'n Dogz. The blown-out industrial space will host three stages and run from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night.Miami witches, rise up! Witches of Miami, an organizer of events for queer witches and their friends, is celebrating its second anniversary on Friday at Gramps. Creatures of the Night promises to be the ultimate coven party, with performances by Alice Dee and Persephone Von Lips with live music by Shivva, Heneseas, and Aktas Luna. The bash will go late thanks to DJ sets by Bozito, Quetamine, and Spell. There will also be a costume contest and photo booth by Vanessa Coy.Domicile is promising a bloody good time for its Vampire Weekend. Billed as a "double feature," the event spans October 27-28 and will hopefully have you home back in your coffin before sunrise. Friday features sets by German techno producer Nur Jaber and Detroit-bred Henry Brooks, while Saturday sees Brooklyn rave master Kyruh and Tunisia-born, German-based producer Cera Khin. With a lineup like that, expect the music to be hard, gritty, and perfect for a blood-sucking fete.Ultra Music Festival's Resistance offshoot is again popping up at M2, this time with a Halloween lineup that includes Adriatique, Kölsch, and Andhim. Swiss duo Adriatique is definitely the reason you're going to want to spend your Saturday night in South Beach. Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer have been making music together for more than a decade. Their sets, which blend house and techno, are long and meditative, building into a hypnotic groove that will keep you dancing all night.If you prefer your Halloween celebration, Oasis Wynwood is hosting Diablo Halloween. The lineup includes a trio of urbano artists: Blessd, Omar Courtz, and Dei V. Colombian singer and rapper Blessd has worked with acts like Myke Towers, Justin Quiles, and Maluma. He released his debut album,, in 2021 and was highlighted by Billboard as one of the Latin artists to watch in 2022. Meanwhile, Omar Courtz and Dei V both hail from Puerto Rico, quickly gaining recognition with their takes on the urbano sound.Local party starter Perreo del Future is back with its Perreo Apocalíptico, celebrating the end of days with plenty of bass and ass-shakin'. Neoperreo artist Six Sex is headlining. The Argentinian artist is known for her left-field take on the reggaeton genre. The lineup is rounded out by local beat drivers Saturnsarii, SDRV, Rude Boy, Near Dark, and Girlcop. There's also a special guest on the lineup that hasn't been announced — here's hoping it's the party-starved Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.Australian producer Fisher seems to be everywhere these days. Love him or hate him, Fisher is no doubt popular right now. The former pro surfer recently shut down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles alongside British producer Chris Lake. He's set to take over Club Space's terrace on Halloween night, promising to deliver a set that will make it worth calling in sick to work the next day. Also on the bill are Isaerali producer Guy Gerber and Italian merry-maker Whitesquare.