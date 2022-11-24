 Art Basel and Miami Art Week Fair Guide 2023 | Miami New Times
Miami Art Week 2023 Fair Guide: Art Basel, NADA, Scope, Untitled, and More

Some fairs have come to rival Art Basel in quality, and others are seeking to shake up the art market.
December 5, 2023
Art Basel returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center December 8-10.
Art Basel returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center December 8-10. Art Basel photo
When Art Basel arrived in Miami Beach in 2002, it was clear the fair would change the city's art scene for the better. But nobody could have predicted that it would literally transform the first week of December into a cornucopia of visual art. The arrival of the Swiss fair also brought with it satellite events looking to capitalize on the crowds in Miami.

Some fairs have come to rival Art Basel in quality, like NADA and Untitled, and others, like Satellite and Feria Clandestina, are seeking to shake up an art market that can, at times, be, at best, a bit complacent and, at worst, gatekeep access to the upper echelons of notoriety.

Below, in alphabetical order, is a listing of every art fair taking place during Miami Art Week.

Art Basel. Friday, December 8, through Sunday, December 10, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; artbasel.com. Tickets cost $58 to $3,500 via artbasel.com.

Art Beat Miami. Wednesday, December 6, through Sunday, December 10, at Caribbean Marketplace, 5925 NE Second Ave., Miami; Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22nd Ave., Miami; and MiamiCentral Station, 600 NW First Ave., Miami; artbeatmiami.com. Admission is free.

Art Miami. Tuesday, December 5, through Sunday, December 10, at 1 Miami Herald Plaza (at NE 14th Street), Miami; 305-517-7977; artmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $285.

Aqua Art Miami. Wednesday, December 6, through Sunday, December 10, at Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; aquaartmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $285.

Context Art Miami. Tuesday, December 5, through Sunday, December 10, at 1 Miami Herald Plaza (at NE 14th Street), Miami; 305-517-7977; contextartmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $285.

Design Miami. Wednesday, December 6, through Sunday, December 10, at Convention Center Drive and 19th Street, Miami Beach; designmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 to $225.

Feria Clandestina. Thursday, December 7, through Saturday, December 9, at Seven Seas Motel, 5940 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; clandestina.art. Admission is free.

Fridge Art Fair. Wednesday, December 6, through Sunday, December 10, at Courtyard by Marriott Miami Coconut Grove, 2649 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; fridgeartfair.com. Admission is free.

Ink Miami. Wednesday, December 6, through Sunday, December 10, at the Suites at the Dorchester, 1849 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; inkartfair.com. Admission is free.

Miami River Art Fair. Wednesday, December 6, through Sunday, December 10, at the Penthouse Riverside Wharf, 125 SW North River Dr., Miami; miamiriverartfair.com.

Muse Art Fair. Thursday, November 30, through Sunday, December 10, at Kimpton Angler's Hotel, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; museartfair.com. Admission is free.

NADA Miami. Tuesday, December 5, through Saturday, December 10, at Ice Palace Studios, 1400 N. Miami Ave., Miami; newartdealers.org. Tickets cost $35 to $150.

Pinta Miami. Wednesday, December 6, through Sunday, December 10, at the Hangar in Coconut Grove, 3385 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; pintamiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $60.

Prizm Art Fair. Tuesday, December 5, through Sunday, December 10, 1501 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; prizm.art. Tickets cost $35 to $500.

Red Dot Miami and Spectrum Miami. Wednesday, December 6, through Sunday, December 10, at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; redwoodartgroup.com. Tickets cost $25 to $85.

Satellite Art Show. Tuesday, December 5, through Sunday, December 10, at 700 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; satellite-show.com. Admission is free.

Scope Miami Beach. Tuesday, December 5, through Sunday, December 10, at Ocean Drive and Eighth Street, Miami Beach; scope-art.com. Tickets cost $60.

Untitled Miami Beach. Wednesday, December 6, through Sunday, December 10, at Ocean Drive and 12th Street, Miami Beach; untitledartfairs.com. Tickets cost $55 to $90.
