Here Are the Set Times for III Points 2023

This year's III Points headliners include Skrillex, Fred Again.., John Summit, Lane 8, Iggy Pop, and Caroline Polachek.
October 19, 2023
III Points returns to Mana Wynwood in Miami October 20-21.
III Points returns to Mana Wynwood in Miami October 20-21. Photo by Adinayev for III Points
III Points once again lands at Mana Wynwood on Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21, bringing with it a packed weekend of performances across eight stages. This year's headliners include Skrillex, Fred Again.., John Summit, Lane 8, Iggy Pop, and Caroline Polachek.

You'd be a fool to dismiss the acts found further down the bill. In fact, this is where III Points really shines. This year, you have Canadian producer Dan Snaith as both Caribou and Daphni, the return of Alice Glass to Miami for the first time since her Crystal Castles days, post-rock band Explosions in the Sky, art-pop duo Jockstrap, techno powerhouse Two Shell, and triple X dembow rapper Tokischa.

The festival continues to support local acts, including producers like Nick León, Coffintexts, MJ Nebreda, and INVT, as well as bands like Donzii, Psychic Mirrors, Palomino Blond, and Folktale San Pedro.

With so much on offer, you will have to plan your weekend wisely. Below, New Times has published the entire set times for the weekend. However, you should download the Insomniac app because, similarly to how death is a fact of life, set times changing throughout the weekend are almost guaranteed.

Here are a few more tidbits to keep in mind this weekend:

What are the hours?
The festival hours are 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21.

What can I bring to III Points?
The festival has a very detailed guide about what is and isn't permitted. For instance, you can bring a bag, purse, or single-compartment backpack as long as it's not larger than 12 by 12. Gum, deodorant, cigarettes, lip balm, and intranasal naloxone (AKA Narcan) can be brought in as long as they are sealed. Balls, gas masks, toy guns, and foldable chairs are prohibited.

Is the festival accessible?
According to its site, yes. Because the grounds are at Mana Wynwood and spill out on the streets and nearby structures, III Points stages are mainly on concrete surfaces, making things more navigable for those using wheelchairs. There are ramps going into several of the buildings hosting indoor stages. There will be an accessibility services hub where you can obtain an ADA wristband and designated accessible viewing areas.

Service animals will be permitted — but remember this is an event with loud music, so make sure your service animal is OK with that and protect them from the high decibel level. Emotional support and therapy animals will not be permitted.
click to enlarge
Here are the festival grounds for III Points at Mana Wynwood.
III Points

Friday, October 20

Mind Melt
2-4 a.m. Black Coffee
12:15-1:30 a.m. Skrillex
10:30-11:45 p.m. Fred Again..
9-10 p.m. Caribou
7:30-8:30 p.m. Explosions in the Sky
6:15-7 p.m. Richie Hell (Live A/V)
5-6 p.m. Ackdaddy

Sector 3
2:45-4 a.m. Tiga & Hudson Mohawke
1:45-2:45 a.m. Jyoty
12:45-1:25 a.m. The Dare
11:25 p.m.-12:25 a.m. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (Live)
10:20-11:05 p.m. Psychic Mirrors
9-10 p.m. Nia Archives
8-9 p.m. Ivy Lab x Lake Hills (A/V)
7-7:30 p.m. Hoosh
6-6:30 p.m. Roc Chamberlin
5:15- 5:45 p.m. Ilikebloo
4-5 p.m. Paperwater

Isotropic
2-4 a.m. Ame B2B Dixon
12-2 a.m. Keinemusik
10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Adam Ten B2B Mita Gami
9-10:30 p.m. Bedouin
7:30-9 p.m. Black Loops
6-7:30 p.m. Cole Knight
5-6 p.m. Miluhska (Hybrid)
3-5 p.m. Ricardo Baez

RC Cola
2:30-4 a.m. Dom Dolla
1-2:30 a.m. Cloonee
11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Mau P
10-11:30 p.m. Rony Seikaly
8:30-10 p.m. Natalia Roth B2B Danyelino
7-8:30 p.m. Ms Mada B2B Monoky
5:30-7 p.m. Bakke B2B Andres Line
4:15-5:30 p.m. Miguelle & Tons
3-4:15 p.m. Bryan Softwell B2B Slugg

S3quenc3
2:30- 4 a.m. Richie Hawtin
12:30-2:30 a.m. Jeff Mills
11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. VTSS
9:30-11 p.m. D.Tiffany B2B Roza Terenzi
8-9:30 p.m. Coffintexts B2B Sister System
6:30- 8 p.m. Ultrathem B2B Winter Wrong
5-6:30 p.m. Elias Garcia & Alan Gallego LIVE
3-5 p.m. The Andes Connection (SDRV B2B Rude Boy)

Grand Central
2:45-3:15 a.m. Sagittarius Aquarius
1:30-2:15 a.m. Alice Glass
12:30-1 a.m. Talkless
11:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Mad Kelly
10:30-11 p.m. Deux Visages
9:30-10 p.m. Las Nubes
8:30-9 p.m. Palomino Blond
7:30-8 p.m. Seafoam Walls
6:30-7 p.m. Le Poodle
5:30-6 p.m. Suz
4:30-5 p.m. Musiana
3:30-4 p.m. Stranger Cat

Door IV
2:30-4 a.m. Nii Tei B2B Generous B
1-2:30 a.m. Will Buck B2B Mystic Bill
11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Mutant Pete B2B Milo Ziro
10-11:30 p.m. Artime B2B Diego Andres
8:40-10 p.m. Laura of Miami B2B Phaxas
7:20-8:40 p.m. House of Pris B2B Carozilla
6-7:20 p.m. Hiltronix B2B Ostara
4:30-6 p.m. Fabiola B2B Deroboter
3-4:30 p.m. Naomi Luna

ODD
2:30-4 a.m. Daizy
11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Jonny From Space
9:30-11:30 p.m. Marie Qrie B2B Mauricio, The Invisible
8-9:30 p.m. PhiPhi
6-8 p.m. Emma B2B Frny
5-6 p.m. Pomegranate

Saturday October 21, 2023

Mind Melt
2:30-4:00 a.m. John Summit B2B Green Velvet
1-2:15 a.m. Jamie Jones (Live)
11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Grimes Elf.Tech
10-11 p.m. Iggy Pop
8:30-9:30 p.m. Caroline Polachek
7-8 p.m. Jockstrap
5:55-6:35 p.m. Donzii
5-5:30 p.m. Winded

Sector 3
2:45-4 a.m. Nicholas G. Padilla
1:15-2:15 a.m. Unknown Mortal Orchestra
12-12:45 a.m. ¿Téo?
10:50-11:35 p.m. Tokischa
9:25-10:25 p.m. Sbtrkt
7:30-9 p.m.Two Shell
6:30-7 p.m. MJ Nebreda
5:30-6 p.m. Mr Floyd Larry
4:30-5 p.m. Camp Blu

Isotropic
2-4 a.m.The Martinez Brothers
12:30-2 p.m. Tsha
11p.m.-12:30 a.m. Eliza Rose
9:45-11 p.m. Nick Leon
8:30-9:45 p.m. INVT
7:30-8:30 p.m. Aluna
6:30-7:30 p.m. Cuco (Sunset Cumbia DJ Set)
5:15-6:30 p.m. Berrakka B2B Saturnsarii
4:15-5:15 p.m. V1fro
3-4:15 p.m. Viva Vidal

RC Cola
2:30-4 a.m. Lilly Palmer
1-2:30 a.m. Stephan Jolk B2B Malone
11:45 p.m.-1 a.m. Lane 8
10:15-11:45 p.m. Gorgon City
8:45-10:15 p.m. Whitesquare B2B Moscoman
7:15-8:45 p.m. Perel
5:45-7:15 p.m. Thunderpony B2B Max Stern
4:30-5:45 p.m. Maccabi
3-4:30 p.m. Dany F

S3quenc3
2:30-4 a.m. X Club.
1-2:30 a.m. Daniel Avery B2B Danny Daze
11:30-1 a.m. Joy Orbison
10-11:30 p.m. Daphni
8:30-10 p.m.  Jacques Greene
7-8:30 p.m. Jubilee
5:30-7 p.m. DJ Fitness
3-5:30 p.m. Near Dark B2B Opal B2B Specs

Grand Central
3-3:30 a.m. Ladyboy
2-2:30 a.m.Glass Body
1-1:30 a.m. Mold!
12-12:30 a.m.Deaf Poets
11-11:30 p.m. Jaialai
10-10:30 p.m. Hunters of the Alps
9-9:30 p.m. Lucy From the Internet
8-8:30 p.m. Soft Cricket
7-7:30 p.m. The Farm Boys
6-6:30 p.m. Folktale San Pedro
5-5:30 p.m. Plastic City Robot - A
4-4:30 p.m. Raynevstheworld

Door IV
2:30-4 a.m. Ashley Venom B2B Pressure Point
1-2:30 a.m. Illangelo B2B Angelfire
11:30-1 a.m. Feph B2B Mr. Tron
10-11:30 p.m. Radar B2B Shyda
8:30-10 p.m. Sad MC's (Sel.6 B2B Alexx in Chains)
7-8:30 p.m. Romulo del Castillo B2B Jinks
5:45-7 p.m. Shinobi
4:15-5:45 p.m. Alejo B2B Robyn Sin Love
3-4:15 p.m. Topher the Alien

ODD
3-4 a.m. Surprise guest
1-3 a.m. Bort B2B Souls Departed
11 p.m.-1 a.m. TVSS
9-11 p.m. Terence Tabeau
7-9 p.m. DJ Ray
5-7 p.m. Duun B2B Sleepy C

III Points 2023. Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21, at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; iiipoints.com. Tickets cost $169 to $599 iiipoints.frontgatetickets.com.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
