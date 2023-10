Here Are the Set Times for III Points 2023

click to enlarge Here are the festival grounds for III Points at Mana Wynwood. III Points

Friday, October 20

Saturday October 21, 2023

III Points once again lands at Mana Wynwood on Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21, bringing with it a packed weekend of performances across eight stages. This year's headliners include Skrillex, Fred Again.., John Summit, Lane 8, Iggy Pop, and Caroline Polachek.You'd be a fool to dismiss the acts found further down the bill. In fact, this is where III Points really shines. This year, you have Canadian producer Dan Snaith as both Caribou and Daphni, the return of Alice Glass to Miami for the first time since her Crystal Castles days, post-rock band Explosions in the Sky, art-pop duo Jockstrap, techno powerhouse Two Shell, and triple X dembow rapper Tokischa.The festival continues to support local acts, including producers like Nick León, Coffintexts, MJ Nebreda, and INVT, as well as bands like Donzii, Psychic Mirrors, Palomino Blond, and Folktale San Pedro.With so much on offer, you will have to plan your weekend wisely. Below,has published the entire set times for the weekend. However, you should download the Insomniac app because, similarly to how death is a fact of life, set times changing throughout the weekend are almost guaranteed.Here are a few more tidbits to keep in mind this weekend:The festival hours are 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21.The festival has a very detailed guide about what is and isn't permitted. For instance, you can bring a bag, purse, or single-compartment backpack as long as it's not larger than 12 by 12. Gum, deodorant, cigarettes, lip balm, and intranasal naloxone (AKA Narcan) can be brought in as long as they are sealed. Balls, gas masks, toy guns, and foldable chairs are prohibited. According to its site , yes. Because the grounds are at Mana Wynwood and spill out on the streets and nearby structures, III Points stages are mainly on concrete surfaces, making things more navigable for those using wheelchairs. There are ramps going into several of the buildings hosting indoor stages. There will be an accessibility services hub where you can obtain an ADA wristband and designated accessible viewing areas.Service animals will be permitted — but remember this is an event with loud music, so make sure your service animal is OK with that and protect them from the high decibel level. Emotional support and therapy animals will not be permitted.2-4 a.m. Black Coffee12:15-1:30 a.m. Skrillex10:30-11:45 p.m. Fred Again..9-10 p.m. Caribou7:30-8:30 p.m. Explosions in the Sky6:15-7 p.m. Richie Hell (Live A/V)5-6 p.m. Ackdaddy2:45-4 a.m. Tiga & Hudson Mohawke1:45-2:45 a.m. Jyoty12:45-1:25 a.m. The Dare11:25 p.m.-12:25 a.m. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (Live)10:20-11:05 p.m. Psychic Mirrors9-10 p.m. Nia Archives8-9 p.m. Ivy Lab x Lake Hills (A/V)7-7:30 p.m. Hoosh6-6:30 p.m. Roc Chamberlin5:15- 5:45 p.m. Ilikebloo4-5 p.m. Paperwater2-4 a.m. Ame B2B Dixon12-2 a.m. Keinemusik10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Adam Ten B2B Mita Gami9-10:30 p.m. Bedouin7:30-9 p.m. Black Loops6-7:30 p.m. Cole Knight5-6 p.m. Miluhska (Hybrid)3-5 p.m. Ricardo Baez2:30-4 a.m. Dom Dolla1-2:30 a.m. Cloonee11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Mau P10-11:30 p.m. Rony Seikaly8:30-10 p.m. Natalia Roth B2B Danyelino7-8:30 p.m. Ms Mada B2B Monoky5:30-7 p.m. Bakke B2B Andres Line4:15-5:30 p.m. Miguelle & Tons3-4:15 p.m. Bryan Softwell B2B Slugg2:30- 4 a.m. Richie Hawtin12:30-2:30 a.m. Jeff Mills11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. VTSS9:30-11 p.m. D.Tiffany B2B Roza Terenzi8-9:30 p.m. Coffintexts B2B Sister System6:30- 8 p.m. Ultrathem B2B Winter Wrong5-6:30 p.m. Elias Garcia & Alan Gallego LIVE3-5 p.m. The Andes Connection (SDRV B2B Rude Boy)2:45-3:15 a.m. Sagittarius Aquarius1:30-2:15 a.m. Alice Glass12:30-1 a.m. Talkless11:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Mad Kelly10:30-11 p.m. Deux Visages9:30-10 p.m. Las Nubes8:30-9 p.m. Palomino Blond7:30-8 p.m. Seafoam Walls6:30-7 p.m. Le Poodle5:30-6 p.m. Suz4:30-5 p.m. Musiana3:30-4 p.m. Stranger Cat2:30-4 a.m. Nii Tei B2B Generous B1-2:30 a.m. Will Buck B2B Mystic Bill11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Mutant Pete B2B Milo Ziro10-11:30 p.m. Artime B2B Diego Andres8:40-10 p.m. Laura of Miami B2B Phaxas7:20-8:40 p.m. House of Pris B2B Carozilla6-7:20 p.m. Hiltronix B2B Ostara4:30-6 p.m. Fabiola B2B Deroboter3-4:30 p.m. Naomi Luna2:30-4 a.m. Daizy11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Jonny From Space9:30-11:30 p.m. Marie Qrie B2B Mauricio, The Invisible8-9:30 p.m. PhiPhi6-8 p.m. Emma B2B Frny5-6 p.m. Pomegranate2:30-4:00 a.m. John Summit B2B Green Velvet1-2:15 a.m. Jamie Jones (Live)11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Grimes Elf.Tech10-11 p.m. Iggy Pop8:30-9:30 p.m. Caroline Polachek7-8 p.m. Jockstrap5:55-6:35 p.m. Donzii5-5:30 p.m. Winded2:45-4 a.m. Nicholas G. Padilla1:15-2:15 a.m. Unknown Mortal Orchestra12-12:45 a.m. ¿Téo?10:50-11:35 p.m. Tokischa9:25-10:25 p.m. Sbtrkt7:30-9 p.m.Two Shell6:30-7 p.m. MJ Nebreda5:30-6 p.m. Mr Floyd Larry4:30-5 p.m. Camp Blu2-4 a.m.The Martinez Brothers12:30-2 p.m. Tsha11p.m.-12:30 a.m. Eliza Rose9:45-11 p.m. Nick Leon8:30-9:45 p.m. INVT7:30-8:30 p.m. Aluna6:30-7:30 p.m. Cuco (Sunset Cumbia DJ Set)5:15-6:30 p.m. Berrakka B2B Saturnsarii4:15-5:15 p.m. V1fro3-4:15 p.m. Viva Vidal2:30-4 a.m. Lilly Palmer1-2:30 a.m. Stephan Jolk B2B Malone11:45 p.m.-1 a.m. Lane 810:15-11:45 p.m. Gorgon City8:45-10:15 p.m. Whitesquare B2B Moscoman7:15-8:45 p.m. Perel5:45-7:15 p.m. Thunderpony B2B Max Stern4:30-5:45 p.m. Maccabi3-4:30 p.m. Dany F2:30-4 a.m. X Club.1-2:30 a.m. Daniel Avery B2B Danny Daze11:30-1 a.m. Joy Orbison10-11:30 p.m. Daphni8:30-10 p.m. Jacques Greene7-8:30 p.m. Jubilee5:30-7 p.m. DJ Fitness3-5:30 p.m. Near Dark B2B Opal B2B Specs3-3:30 a.m. Ladyboy2-2:30 a.m.Glass Body1-1:30 a.m. Mold!12-12:30 a.m.Deaf Poets11-11:30 p.m. Jaialai10-10:30 p.m. Hunters of the Alps9-9:30 p.m. Lucy From the Internet8-8:30 p.m. Soft Cricket7-7:30 p.m. The Farm Boys6-6:30 p.m. Folktale San Pedro5-5:30 p.m. Plastic City Robot - A4-4:30 p.m. Raynevstheworld2:30-4 a.m. Ashley Venom B2B Pressure Point1-2:30 a.m. Illangelo B2B Angelfire11:30-1 a.m. Feph B2B Mr. Tron10-11:30 p.m. Radar B2B Shyda8:30-10 p.m. Sad MC's (Sel.6 B2B Alexx in Chains)7-8:30 p.m. Romulo del Castillo B2B Jinks5:45-7 p.m. Shinobi4:15-5:45 p.m. Alejo B2B Robyn Sin Love3-4:15 p.m. Topher the Alien3-4 a.m. Surprise guest1-3 a.m. Bort B2B Souls Departed11 p.m.-1 a.m. TVSS9-11 p.m. Terence Tabeau7-9 p.m. DJ Ray5-7 p.m. Duun B2B Sleepy C