Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Hot & Humid from Baleen Kitchen.EXPAND
The Hot & Humid from Baleen Kitchen.
Photo courtesy of Baleen Kitchen

Miami's Best No-Proof Mocktails for Dry January

Amber Love Bond | January 6, 2020 | 11:30am
The holidays were for overindulging, but now that the new year is here, it’s time to get back to business.

January has been coined "Dry January" for people choosing to abstain from alcohol for the first month of the year. Being sober-curious is a trend that’s grown greatly over the past few years. In 2019, YouGov.com reported that one in every five people participates in Dry January.

Luckily, many South Florida restaurants and bars offer mocktails — alcohol-free cocktails for drinkers who are skipping booze but still want to keep an active social life.

With the region's best bartenders creating drinks made with herbal and fruit notes, you don't even notice the absence of alcohol. Here are several local spots for mocktails that will keep your thirst quenched without the guilt.

The Anti-Oxidant mojito from Baleen KitchenEXPAND
The Anti-Oxidant mojito from Baleen Kitchen
Photo courtesy of Baleen Kitchen

Baleen Kitchen

17315 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
786-923-9305
solemiami.com/baleen-kitchen.aspx


Sip booze-free cocktails beachside at Baleen Kitchen. Try the Anti-Oxidant mojito ($7), made with Sprite, mixed berries, mint, and pomegranate. Go a more flavorful route with the Hot & Humid ($7), a blend of peach nectar, pineapple, jalapeño, cucumber, and clove.

Beach House Pompano's Cocktail Caviar.EXPAND
Beach House Pompano's Cocktail Caviar.
Photo courtesy of Beach House Pompano

Beach House Pompano

270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach
954-607-6530
beachhousepompano.com


Venture to Broward County for a Cocktail Caviar ($10), named for the blueberry boba balls that are topped with nonalcoholic sparkling cider. Or go the more classic route with a watermelon mojito ($10), made with fresh lime juice, watermelon juice, and a splash of club soda.

Mocktail offerings from Beaker & GrayEXPAND
Mocktail offerings from Beaker & Gray
Photo courtesy of Beaker & Gray

Beaker & Gray

2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-699-2637
beakerandgray.com


Get a no-proof beverage fix courtesy of three options at Beaker & Gray in Wynwood. The Manga Salvia ($8) is sweet and refreshing with pineapple, mint, and pomegranate; the Green Gremlin ($8) offers a refreshing blend of cucumber, rosemary, and tonic; and the AA Paloma ($8) is made with grapefruit soda, lime, and agave.

Miami's Best No-Proof Mocktails for Dry JanuaryEXPAND
Photo courtesy of the Deck at Island Gardens

The Deck at Island Gardens

888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami
786-627-4949
islandgardens.com/restaurant


At the Deck at Island Gardens, find nautical-themed mocktails such as the Lighthouse ($10), made with coconut water, strawberries, homemade raspberry syrup, vanilla essence, and lemon juice; and the Land-Oh ($10), containing mango purée, homemade raspberry syrup, lime juice, and mint.

Clementine My Darlin' at Ember.EXPAND
Clementine My Darlin' at Ember.
Photo by Ruben Cabrera / @RubenPictures

Ember Miami

151 NE 41st St., Miami
786-334-6494
embermiami.com


Enjoy Ember’s special menu that’s so flavorful alcohol isn’t required. Mocktails include Rosemary's Piña ($8), made with cucumber juice, pineapple juice, lime juice, and rosemary syrup and garnished with cucumber and rosemary; the Lavishly Grapefruit ($8), containing grapefruit juice, lemon juice, lavender, and butterfly pea syrup and served with a lemon wheel and lavender flower; and the Clementine My Darlin’ ($8), made with clementine juice, ginger honey syrup, and club soda and garnished with an edible marigold.

The Tamed Tiki is available at Hilton Downtown Miami and other properties across the nation.EXPAND
The Tamed Tiki is available at Hilton Downtown Miami and other properties across the nation.
Photo courtesy of Hilton Hotels

Hilton Miami Downtown

1601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-374-0000
3hilton.com


Head to the Hilton Downtown Miami, where cocktail consultant Elliott Clark has created a menu of mocktails. The lineup includes the Paloma Undercover ($11), which is a zero-proof winter variation of a classic Paloma, made with Seedlip Spice 94, grapefruit juice, lime juice, brown sugar syrup, and soda water; and the Tamed Tiki ($11), a tiki-style sipper made with coconut water, ginger beer, and a hint of citrus.

Le Jardinier's large-format mocktail the PSL.EXPAND
Le Jardinier's large-format mocktail the PSL.
Photo courtesy of Le Jardinier

Le Jardinier

151 NE 41st St., Miami
305-402-9060
lejardinier-miami.com


Enjoy large-format mocktails fit for sharing at the Design District’s Le Jardinier. Each massive drink serves four to six guests. The Root Day ($50) is made with fresh-pressed carrot juice, elderflower, lime, and ginger beer, or go the seasonal route with a riff on the pumpkin spice latte: the PSL ($50) — cold brew shaken with toasted pumpkin seeds, cinnamon, clove, ginger, nutmeg, and cream that’s served inside a hollowed-ut pumpkin.

The Raspberry Beret at Mama Tried.EXPAND
The Raspberry Beret at Mama Tried.
Photo courtesy of Mama Tried

Mama Tried

207 NE First St., Miami
786-803-8087
mamatriedmia.com


At Mama Tried, dance the night away while sticking to those new year's resolutions by sipping the Raspberry Beret ($10), a tart drink made with fresh mashed raspberries, fresh lemon juice, club soda, and a garnish of pink peppercorn.

The Only Tonic at Osaka.EXPAND
The Only Tonic at Osaka.
Photo courtesy of Osaka

Osaka

1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami
786-627-4800
osakanikkei.com


Brickell newcomer Osaka offers four mocktails. The Only Tonic ($10), made with tonic water, dry shiso, pink pepper, and kumquat ice, is served in a wine glass; the Chicha Jamaica ($11) features a purple corn infusion and hibiscus blossom; the Osaka Fresh ($9) is made with citrus cordial, rocoto, tangerine, coriander, soda, and furikake seasoning; and the Barley & Honey ($12) contains black barley, passionfruit tonic, chancaca honey, and mango granita.

The nonalcoholic strawberry margarita at Rocco's Tacos.EXPAND
The nonalcoholic strawberry margarita at Rocco's Tacos.
Photo courtesy of Rocco's Tacos

Rocco’s Tacos

1313 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-524-9550
roccostacos.com


Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar is embracing the booze-free trend with its take on a nonalcoholic margarita. The strawberry basil margarita mocktail ($6) is as refreshing as a regular margarita, minus the hangover.

The Kanoa from Twisted Root Kava.EXPAND
The Kanoa from Twisted Root Kava.
Photo courtesy of Twisted Root Kava

Twisted Roots Kava Brewery

2037 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
754-260-5193
facebook.com/twistedrootskava


Twisted Roots specializes in kava, which comes from the root of the pepper plant Piper methysticum. Popular options include the Kanoa ($9), made with Waka kava, coconut milk, pineapple juice, hibiscus syrup, and li hing mui; and the Menehune ($9), a blend of Waka kava, coconut water, almond milk, orgeat, orange blossom water, Chinese five spice syrup, and a sprinkle of allspice.

Try the Zuma Iced Tea, made with matcha green tea and no booze, at Zuma Miami.EXPAND
Try the Zuma Iced Tea, made with matcha green tea and no booze, at Zuma Miami.
Photo courtesy of Zuma Miami

Zuma Miami

270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
305-577-0277
zumarestaurant.com/locations/miami


Skip the sake and order a matcha-based beverage on your next trip to Zuma in downtown Miami. The Japanese restaurant's Zuma Iced Tea ($8.50) is made with matcha green tea, passionfruit, and a hint of lemon.

 
Amber Love Bond is a Miami native whose love of food launched a unexpected writing career. You'll usually find her somewhere delicious with her laptop in tow and a cocktail in hand.

