Halloween 2017: Miami Cocktail Guide

Time to dust off the broomstick for Halloween. Sure, the supermarket is lined with bags of candy for trick-or-treaters, but don't let that stop you from enjoying a little adult entertainment. The holiday also offers ghoulishly fun drinks. Here are some of the best cocktails for Halloween:

Barton G. the Restaurant. Miami Beach's most whimsical restaurant serves six liquid nitrogen cocktails that transform your drink into a smoldering, mysterious creation. Each cocktail is served with a boozy popsicle frozen to -350 degrees to keep the drink cold, provide flavor instead of watering it down, and add a high-octane shot of alcohol. Try the Blood in the Sky, made with gin, blackberry purée, lemon, sugarcane nectar, and egg white and served with a gin nitro pop. The cocktail is a tribute to Prince and is presented with a tiny purple guitar and glitter boots. Or indulge in the Buddhalicious, containing pear-infused vodka, lychee, cranberry juice, and a nitro pear vodka pop. 1427 W. Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-8881; bartong.com.

EXPAND Hit the skating rink this Halloween. Courtesy of Basement

Basement Miami. Zip around on skates at this underground nightclub/rink/bowling alley. In honor of All Hallows Eve, Basement will offer orange and black slushies ($10). The orange contains rum, OJ, simple syrup, peach schnapps, and cranberry, and the black is made with rum, OJ, simple syrup, peach schnapps, and cranberry. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4548; basementmiami.com.

Cantina la Veinte. Saturday, October 28, Cantina la Veinte will transform into the "Haunted Hotel," with a live DJ, eerie decorations, and the Love Potion ($15), made with mezcal, lime juice, crème de violette, and house-made butterfly pea flower syrup. The special cocktail will be available that Saturday through Halloween. Guests are encouraged to wear their best and scariest costumes for a chance to win prizes at the Saturday-night party. 495 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-623-6135; cantinala20.com.

EXPAND Get into the spirit with Halloween pumpkin shrimp. Courtesy of Coco Bambu

Coco Bambu. Friday, October 27, through Tuesday, October 31, guests can order the Halloween pumpkin shrimp ($56) and two themed cocktails. The Witches Cauldron ($12) is made with crème de cassis, lime, peach vodka, and Prosecco, and the Kandy Korn ($12) contains lemon, acerola, pineapple, Grey Goose Le Citron, Malibu, and egg white. For the full Halloween effect, including decorations and staffers in costume, visit the restaurant October 31. 955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 786-348-0770; cocobambu.com.

Dôa. Arjun Waney's Peruvian and pan-Asian restaurant will add a specialty drink October 31 to go along with its fusion cuisine. Into the Fog ($15) blends Altos tequila, grapefruit and lime juices, cinnamon syrup, and allspice dram. 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-587-2000; doacantina.com.

EXPAND Sip a Shrunken Skull. Courtesy of Gili's Beach Club

Gili's Beach Club. On Halloween, try a glass of Hollo-Wine sangria ($10), made with white wine and muddled apples, or the Shrunken Skull ($16), a cocktail spiked with gold Puerto Rican rum, Meyer's spiced rum, and Bacardi and served in a skull glass large enough for two people to share. 18001 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-692-5777; trumpmiami.com.

L Bar. The lobby bar at the Seminole Hard Rock will serve the Harley Quinn ($12) October 30 through November 6. The drink is made with Luna Azul tequila, lime juice, pomegranate syrup, and simple syrup and garnished with a black-sugar rim. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-327-7625; seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Meat Market. The Pumpkin Spice Smash ($14) — Four Roses bourbon shaken with a house-made pumpkin-spice reduction, fresh Florida citrus, and mint — will be available for Halloween. 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-532-0088; meatmarket.net

Come in costume for a complimentary Halloween cocktail. Courtesy of Tanuki

Tanuki. Dine at Tanuki in costume October 31 and be treated to a complimentary Halloween cocktail, the Kabocha, made with Kikori Japanese whiskey, Tio Pepe sherry, house-made pumpkin purée, nutmeg syrup, fermented kombucha, and citric acid. 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-615-1055; tanukimiami.com

EXPAND The Living Room will be transformed for Rocky Horror fans. Courtesy of Faena

The Living Room at Faena. The Living Room will be transformed into Dr. Frank N. Furter's castle for a screening of the 1975 cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 9 p.m. October 28. Spooky Halloween drinks inspired by the film include Let There Be Lips! ($18), made with Grey Goose vodka, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, and "zombie mix" — a blend of fresh fruit juices, liqueurs, and various rums. Designated drivers will enjoy the mocktail Janet's a Virgin ($10), containing lime juice, a Bing cherry juice float, and a filthy cherry garnish. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5600; RSVP required to livingroom@faena.com.

Join the Dark Side this Halloween. Courtesy of Tacology

Tacology. October 28 through 31, try the Dark Side ($12), made with Tromba Silver tequila, crème de cassis, lime juice, agave, ginger beer, and a touch of red food coloring to keep things thematic. Tacology will throw a Halloween party Saturday, October 28, at 8 p.m., when you can sample the creepy cocktail, take pictures in a photo booth, and compete in a costume contest where first place wins a bottle of Golden tequila and a $300 gift card. Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-347-5368; tacology.us.

EXPAND Have a beer or two or three at Veza Sur's Triki-Triki Halloween party. Courtesy of Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Veza Sur Brewing Co. This Latin-inspired brewery in the heart of Wynwood will host the Triki-Triki Halloween party and costume contest Saturday, October 28. Try the newest seasonal beer on tap, listen to tunes by Locos por Juana, and enter the costume contest. First-place winner goes home with a $100 beer tab, a T-shirt, a wristband, and other swag. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.

