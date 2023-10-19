 Miami Restaurant Halloween Party Spots | Miami New Times
Best Restaurants and Hotel Halloween Parties in Miami

Get out for a ghoulishly good time for holiday-themed happy hours, costume parties, and more.
October 19, 2023
Sexy Fish will celebrate Halloween with
Sexy Fish photo
While we may not have the centuries-old spookiness of Salem, Massachusetts, Miami knows how to throw a hauntingly good party — particularly with some ghoulishly good alcohol and grub.

With Halloween falling on a Tuesday this year, the festivities get an early jump with spooktacular food and drink specials lined up across South Florida, beginning in the coming days.

From eerie cocktails to devilishly good bites, here are some of the city's best food- and beverage-focused Halloween parties worthy of whipping out your best costume.
click to enlarge
Puttshack will offer a Halloween-themed evening.
Puttshack photo

Spooky Ever After at Sexy Fish

1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-889-7888
sexyfishmiami.com
In celebration of Halloween, Sexy Fish Miami will offer a limited-time "Spooky Ever After" dessert platter to get you in a holiday mood while indulging your sweet tooth with a variety of delicious Halloween-themed desserts. The dessert special is priced at $95, available starting Thursday, October 26, through Wednesday, October 31, and includes Halloween-themed treats like pumpkin spice doughnuts, a skull-shaped chocolate and strawberry parfait, and candy-flavored sorbet perfect for a special finale at Sexy Fish Miami.

Gala & Muse Bar Halloween Soirée

2885 NE 191st St., Aventura
305-466-7775
galaandmusebar.com
The city's hottest Halloween soirée will be brewing in the Hilton Aventura on Saturday, October 28, where the Gala & Muse Bar will host a special Halloween-themed event. A live DJ will be on hand spinning haunting beats, and specialty cocktails will be served alongside a planned costume contest. Guests are encouraged to reserve a table in advance, as Gala has planned a ghoulishly good three-course menu for the occasion that will be accompanied by happy hour specials.

Spooktacular Halloweekend at National Hotel

1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-532-2311
nationalhotel.com
The iconic National Hotel in Miami Beach is pulling out all the stops on October 28, from 8 p.m. to midnight, for a spellbinding, fun Halloween night. Inspired by the Phantom of the Opera, they're set to host a "Phantom of the National: Musical Bar Experience" at Bar 1939 within the hotel. Guests can embrace the mystique by dressing in phantom-themed attire or adorning masks. The event will feature live performances inspired by the Phantom of the Opera, all set against the backdrop of the award-winning Mareva 1939 menu. Tickets range from $50 for bar seating to $400 for dining. The hotel will also host a Howl-O-Ween edition of its "Barks and Bubbles" dog brunch from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 29.

Hall-O-Queen 2023 at R House

2727 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-576-0201
rhousewynwood.com
R House is throwing a Hall-O-Queen 2023 party hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4 "Miss Congeniality" star Latrice Royale on Saturday, October 28, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The hauntingly fabulous soiree promises an evening filled with live DJ entertainment and specialty Halloween cocktails. Happy hour specials will be served, including two-for-one drinks from 6 to 8 p.m. A special $50 hookah promotion will also be available. Guests are encouraged to participate in a costume contest with cash prizes for the best dressed.
click to enlarge
Copper 29 will offer specials for the Halloween holiday.
Copper 29 Bar photo

Pompeii Cabaret: Halloween Edition

4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-704-7608
edenrocmiamihotel.com
Eden Roc is whisking Halloween partygoers back to the glamorous era of the Rat Pack with their Halloween party, Pompeii Cabaret. The special holiday event invites attendees to dance the night away to music by Les Greene and the Swayzees. Classic '50s showgirls, casino games, a costume contest, and prizes will be part of the festivities. Champagne specials flow during the entire party. To purchase tickets in advance, visit Eventbrite.

Puttshack Halloween Party

701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
786-233-7888
puttshack.com
Starting Friday, October 27, and running through Halloween, Puttshack Miami has planned a hauntingly good time by transforming the minigolf haven into a spooky paradise with themed cocktails, a live DJ, delicious eats, and tech-infused minigolf adventures. Guests can enjoy spooky cocktails with ghostly smoke and a piercing eyeball. Additionally, on Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31, guests who play before 4 p.m. will receive a 50 percent discount on their second game.

Playa Halloween Party

915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
305-333-1369
playasobe.com
Lincoln Road will be hosting its annual Halloween celebration, and Playa's Halloween treats will be at the heart of it. This year, guests of the Mediterranean restaurant will be treated to a night of the ghoulish, glamorous, and everything in between. Playa has concocted a specialty spooky cocktail — the "Psycho Side Car" — available now through Halloween. Additionally, they will host a Halloween night costume contest. On Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31, guests can enjoy Halloween happy hour specials, including $9 specialty cocktails from 5 to 7 p.m.
click to enlarge
Maü will host a special Halloween party this month.
Maü Miami photo

Maü Miami Wicked Affair Happy Hour

3252 NE First Ave., Miami
786-559-2666
maumia.com
For those looking for an exciting spot to celebrate Halloween on Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31, Maü Miami hosts its "Wicked Affair" Halloween happy hour and party. The event will offer live entertainment and specialty Halloween cocktails. During happy hour, specials include two-for-one drinks from 6 to 8 p.m. A $50 hookah special has been added to the Halloween festivities. To cap things off, Maü will run a costume contest with cash prizes for the best dressed on Halloween night.


Copper 29 Bar's Vampire Ball

206 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-830-9640
copper29bar.com
Copper 29 Bar is getting in on Halloween's dark and mysterious allure with its "Vampire's Ball" on Saturday, October 28. Specially crafted spooky cocktails with names like "Skeleton Key" and the "Vampire Widow" will be offered. Expect a live DJ to spin spooky beats all night and happy hour specials that include $7 martinis from 5 to 8 p.m. There is no cover charge to enter, and guests are encouraged to wear costumes.

Batch Gastropub Miami Halloween Brunch

30 SW 12th St., Miami
305-808-5555
batchgastropub.com
On Sunday, October 29, Batch Gastropub hosts a Halloween brunch. The spooktacular brunch is headlined by $25 bottomless sangrias, bellinis, and mimosas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy $2 pumpkin-bomb shots and other scary-good specials. Batch Gastropub's menu is filled with savory delights, including their house-favorite chicken and waffles and cinnamon French toast.
Ryan Yousefi, a sports journalist and MBA holder in business healthcare management, has been a dedicated weekly contributor to the Miami New Times since 2013. Beyond his sports journalism career, he's held leadership roles in web3 gaming companies. He enjoys southeast Asia travel, pho, and whiskey, but most of all, being Lincoln's dad.
