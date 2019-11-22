Where to Shop on Record Store Day Black Friday 2023 in Miami

Did you miss Record Store Day back in April? Can't blame you — vinyl's getting pretty expensive these days. Thankfully, the organizers behind the annual holiday dedicated to music retailers also throw an event on the day after Thanksgiving.
On Black Friday, Miami record stores are giving music fans a chance to score super deals on all manner of music and memorabilia ahead of the holidays. Records are an excellent gift for any generation. Give the elders that tattered copy of Rumours
they gave up in the '90s, or snag a K-pop album for your younger cousins. And for yourself, why not upgrade your sound system with a new turntable or cop the latest exclusive releases?
has compiled a list of spots marking Record Store Day Black Friday below. And if you really want an exclusive Record Store Day release, call ahead and ensure it's in stock at your shop of choice before stopping by this Friday, November 24.
Fruit Fly Records
Although this audiophile-centered shop in South Miami is not open on Black Friday (the owners of the mom-and-pop operation will be out of town for Thanksgiving), it will be making up for it with a terrific sale starting Cyber Monday, November 27, and running through Saturday, December 2. It's offering steep discounts, including 40 percent off most in-stock vinyl and hi-fi equipment. (The sale is already running on the shop's Discogs page
.) Fruit Fly is open Tuesday and Thursday and by appointment on other days for those interested in stopping by. 9830 SW 77th Ave., #135, Miami; 619-565-4262; instagram.com/fruitflyrecords.
Lucky Records
Wynwood's neighborhood record store starts things later than usual, opening at noon on Friday, so it may be an excellent place to hit if you failed to find that De La Soul box set you've been coveting elsewhere. The shop also promises a dollar-bin blowout with hundreds of cheap records on hand, along with a drop of "RAERS," which one can only take to mean uncommon and highly sought-after vinyl. If that isn't enough, Dále Zine's mobile bookshop will set up at Lucky Records, with DJs Stevezyy, Benton, Angelica Rose, and others playing boogie records long into the night. Stop by the adjoining 1-800-Lucky food hall at any time for Asian bites. Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, November 24, at 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 833-735-5929; luckyrecordsmiami.com.
Mynset Music
Once known as Museo del Discos, the Westchester store has rebranded and modernized recently, selling the latest releases alongside secondhand vinyl with special sections for Latin music, reggae, and more. It finally became an official Record Store Day partner this year, and Black Friday will be Mynset's first event with the promo. Along with RSD exclusives from big names like U2, Olivia Rodrigo, Joni Mitchell, and Cypress Hill, it's offering 50 percent off CDs and DVDs, buy-one-get-one-free T-shirts, and 30 percent off heavy-metal vinyl. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 24, at 1301 SW 70th Ave., Miami; 305-267-5511; mynsetmusic.com.
Radio-Active Records
Fort Lauderdale's premiere record emporium has been in its new location for a year, marking the occasion this Black Friday. The shop promises hundreds of new secondhand arrivals, RSD exclusives, and deals galore: ten for $1 on all dollar-bin items; five for $20 on $5 items; all CDs, cassettes, DVDs, and Blu-rays 20 percent off; buy-one-get-one-half-off on all merch; and more. Funky Buddha Brewery will be on site to provide complimentary libations, Revolution Live is giving away tickets for upcoming shows, and 104.3 the Shark will offer passes to Riptide Music Festival starting at 8 a.m. Show up at 8 a.m. sharp for the best of the best — Radio-Active is doing things strictly first-come, first-served, with no holds — and be one of the first 50 people in line to secure a free goodie bag. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 24, at 5975 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 130, Fort Lauderdale; 954-762-9488; radio-active-records.com.
Sweat Records
A favorite haunt of Miami's music community, Sweat's got RSD down to a science. It will open at 11 a.m., and patrons will be allowed to queue up starting at 10 a.m. Anyone in line at 10 can reserve one title — first come, first served. Call the shop to see if your desired record will be in stock. If you're not in the market for RSD exclusives, the shop has plenty of discounts and specials, including 20 percent off all used records and four-for-one dollar records. 104.3 the Shark will also be on hand to give away Riptide Music Festival tickets, and DJ sets from Sweat friends and fam will lead to a live performance from Colombian indie rock band Koi Paliat at 6 p.m. Come for the deals, stay for the "festive beverages." 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 24, at 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9303; sweatrecordsmiami.com.
Technique Records
Technique's wide-ranging selection of new and used vinyl, DVDs, Blu-rays, and other artifacts is one reason why New Times
declared it the "Best Record Store"
this year. And "massive" is a great way of describing its upcoming Black Friday event, with more than 1,000 new LPs and 12-inch singles, including RSD exclusives. The main attraction is a giant sidewalk sale featuring five-for-$10 LPs, 50-cent VHS tapes, dollar-each CDs, and 50 percent off Blu-rays. French food pop-up MoodBords
will be on site slinging grub, and local DJs, including Rum and Coke and Romulo del Castillo, will spin all day. The shop is also offering new merch and the all-important open bar. Want to swing by early to grab the best goodies? The shop offers early-access appointments starting at 8 a.m. for those signed up for its email newsletter
. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 24, at 880 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquerecords.com.