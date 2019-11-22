 Where to Shop on Record Store Day Black Friday in Miami 2023 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Guides

Where to Shop on Record Store Day Black Friday 2023 in Miami

Ditch the mall — here's where to shop local in Miami on Record Store Day Black Friday.
November 22, 2023
Technique Records and more local stores are celebrating Record Store Day Black Friday on Friday, November 24.
Technique Records and more local stores are celebrating Record Store Day Black Friday on Friday, November 24. Photo by Chris Hill for Technique Records
Share this:
Did you miss Record Store Day back in April? Can't blame you — vinyl's getting pretty expensive these days. Thankfully, the organizers behind the annual holiday dedicated to music retailers also throw an event on the day after Thanksgiving.

On Black Friday, Miami record stores are giving music fans a chance to score super deals on all manner of music and memorabilia ahead of the holidays. Records are an excellent gift for any generation. Give the elders that tattered copy of Rumours they gave up in the '90s, or snag a K-pop album for your younger cousins. And for yourself, why not upgrade your sound system with a new turntable or cop the latest exclusive releases?

New Times has compiled a list of spots marking Record Store Day Black Friday below. And if you really want an exclusive Record Store Day release, call ahead and ensure it's in stock at your shop of choice before stopping by this Friday, November 24.

Fruit Fly Records

Although this audiophile-centered shop in South Miami is not open on Black Friday (the owners of the mom-and-pop operation will be out of town for Thanksgiving), it will be making up for it with a terrific sale starting Cyber Monday, November 27, and running through Saturday, December 2. It's offering steep discounts, including 40 percent off most in-stock vinyl and hi-fi equipment. (The sale is already running on the shop's Discogs page.) Fruit Fly is open Tuesday and Thursday and by appointment on other days for those interested in stopping by. 9830 SW 77th Ave., #135, Miami; 619-565-4262; instagram.com/fruitflyrecords.

Lucky Records

Wynwood's neighborhood record store starts things later than usual, opening at noon on Friday, so it may be an excellent place to hit if you failed to find that De La Soul box set you've been coveting elsewhere. The shop also promises a dollar-bin blowout with hundreds of cheap records on hand, along with a drop of "RAERS," which one can only take to mean uncommon and highly sought-after vinyl. If that isn't enough, Dále Zine's mobile bookshop will set up at Lucky Records, with DJs Stevezyy, Benton, Angelica Rose, and others playing boogie records long into the night. Stop by the adjoining 1-800-Lucky food hall at any time for Asian bites. Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, November 24, at 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 833-735-5929; luckyrecordsmiami.com.

Mynset Music

Once known as Museo del Discos, the Westchester store has rebranded and modernized recently, selling the latest releases alongside secondhand vinyl with special sections for Latin music, reggae, and more. It finally became an official Record Store Day partner this year, and Black Friday will be Mynset's first event with the promo. Along with RSD exclusives from big names like U2, Olivia Rodrigo, Joni Mitchell, and Cypress Hill, it's offering 50 percent off CDs and DVDs, buy-one-get-one-free T-shirts, and 30 percent off heavy-metal vinyl. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 24, at 1301 SW 70th Ave., Miami; 305-267-5511; mynsetmusic.com.

Radio-Active Records

Fort Lauderdale's premiere record emporium has been in its new location for a year, marking the occasion this Black Friday. The shop promises hundreds of new secondhand arrivals, RSD exclusives, and deals galore: ten for $1 on all dollar-bin items; five for $20 on $5 items; all CDs, cassettes, DVDs, and Blu-rays 20 percent off; buy-one-get-one-half-off on all merch; and more. Funky Buddha Brewery will be on site to provide complimentary libations, Revolution Live is giving away tickets for upcoming shows, and 104.3 the Shark will offer passes to Riptide Music Festival starting at 8 a.m. Show up at 8 a.m. sharp for the best of the best — Radio-Active is doing things strictly first-come, first-served, with no holds — and be one of the first 50 people in line to secure a free goodie bag. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 24, at 5975 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 130, Fort Lauderdale; 954-762-9488; radio-active-records.com.

Sweat Records

A favorite haunt of Miami's music community, Sweat's got RSD down to a science. It will open at 11 a.m., and patrons will be allowed to queue up starting at 10 a.m. Anyone in line at 10 can reserve one title — first come, first served. Call the shop to see if your desired record will be in stock. If you're not in the market for RSD exclusives, the shop has plenty of discounts and specials, including 20 percent off all used records and four-for-one dollar records. 104.3 the Shark will also be on hand to give away Riptide Music Festival tickets, and DJ sets from Sweat friends and fam will lead to a live performance from Colombian indie rock band Koi Paliat at 6 p.m. Come for the deals, stay for the "festive beverages." 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 24, at 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9303; sweatrecordsmiami.com.

Technique Records

Technique's wide-ranging selection of new and used vinyl, DVDs, Blu-rays, and other artifacts is one reason why New Times declared it the "Best Record Store" this year. And "massive" is a great way of describing its upcoming Black Friday event, with more than 1,000 new LPs and 12-inch singles, including RSD exclusives. The main attraction is a giant sidewalk sale featuring five-for-$10 LPs, 50-cent VHS tapes, dollar-each CDs, and 50 percent off Blu-rays. French food pop-up MoodBords will be on site slinging grub, and local DJs, including Rum and Coke and Romulo del Castillo, will spin all day. The shop is also offering new merch and the all-important open bar. Want to swing by early to grab the best goodies? The shop offers early-access appointments starting at 8 a.m. for those signed up for its email newsletter. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 24, at 880 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquerecords.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Douglas Markowitz has covered art and music in South Florida for nearly a decade, with stories published by Resident Advisor, the Miami Herald, the Sun Sentinel, Artburst, Burnaway, and principally the Miami New Times, where he interned in 2017. In 2023 he was named a finalist for the Knight-Esserman Journalism Award. He is a University of North Florida graduate and former culture editor at the Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Douglas Markowitz

Trending

Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson Will Headline Tortuga Music Festival 2024

Festivals

Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson Will Headline Tortuga Music Festival 2024

By Douglas Markowitz
Tribeca Music Lounge Brings Eartheater, Actress to Art Basel Miami Beach

Music News

Tribeca Music Lounge Brings Eartheater, Actress to Art Basel Miami Beach

By Douglas Markowitz
The 10 Best Thanksgiving Weekend Parties in Miami

Guides

The 10 Best Thanksgiving Weekend Parties in Miami

By Jose D. Duran
Here's Your Complete Guide to Concerts in Miami This Week

Concerts

Here's Your Complete Guide to Concerts in Miami This Week

By Jose D. Duran
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation