6 Best Ghost Tours in Miami and Beyond

Do you believe in ghosts? If you do, you may want to take a ghost tour this Halloween season to learn about the supposedly haunted locations across South Florida. And if you don't believe in ghosts, maybe a ghost tour will change your mind — or it'll just be a festive way to get your Halloween kicks in October.
has compiled a list of ghost and cemetery tours in South Florida this month. From the ghost stories to the ghost hunting, some tours even welcome ghost-hunting equipment for those who happen to have a pendulum, dowsing rod, and EMF meter lying around the house. Happy spirit stalking!
Miami Haunts
The former Versace mansion has seen some shit. The Miami Haunts tour claims the place now known as the Villa Casa Casuarina was haunted even before Gianni Versace's murder on the front steps in 1997, and you can learn all about it on this walking tour. Other stops include Lummus Park, where the tour begins, and Española Way for some Al Capone history. 8 p.m. nightly, at Art Deco Welcome Center, 1001 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; miamihaunts.com. Tickets cost $13 to $25.
Find out about the paranormal history of the 1920s-era Deering Estate.
Historic Ghost Tour at Deering Estate
When you hear the words "Native American burial ground" in a TV show or movie, you know things are about to get weird. But what really goes on at such a locale? Find out during this ghost tour through Charles Deering's 1920s-era estate, which was built partly on sacred tribal burial grounds. Learn about the estate's previous inhabitants and the paranormal activity visitors and staff members claim they've seen on the property. Ghost-hunting equipment is welcome. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Thursday through October 26, at Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Sold out.
The Riddle House has been featured on Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures.
History & Haunts in Yesteryear Village
This ghost tour led by War Party Paranormal takes visitors through the infamous Riddle House, as seen on Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures.
According to the show, this former funeral parlor was home to a cemetery worker who was murdered in town and where an employee hanged themselves. You probably won't see ghosts break windows and hurl around objects as some reportedly have claimed — but who knows? Maybe you'll get lucky. 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 14, Saturday, November 4, and Saturday, December 9, at Yesteryear Village in South Florida Fair, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-793-0333; southfloridafair.com. Tickets cost $35.
Paranormal Investigation at the Old Davie School
This is War Party Paranormal's busy season. Besides leading a tour through Yesteryear Village, the paranormal investigators host this tour through the Old Davie School, which opened in 1918. People claim to have heard mysterious voices and seen handprint impressions, among other eerie happenings. Could it be the ghosts of the previous owners? That's what some would have you believe. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, October 13, at the Old Davie School Historical Museum, 6650 Griffin Rd., Davie; 954-797-1044; olddavieschool.org. Tickets cost $35 to $40.
Creepy Forest Haunted Hike at A.D. Barnes
Anyone can walk through a forest during the day. But walking through a forest at night? That takes a little more bravery (and bug spray). Learn about the legends and folklore associated with the forest and the nocturnal creatures that call the woods home on this Miami Eco Adventure-hosted tour. The nighttime hike through the forest is meant to be both frightening and educational. 6, 7:15, and 8:30 p.m. Friday, October 13, at A.D. Barnes Park Nature Center, 3401 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-666-5883; miamidadeparks.com. Tickets cost $20.
Dr. Paul George leads HistoryMiami's tour of Miami City Cemetery.
HistoryMiami's Miami City Cemetery Walking Tour
You likely haven't visited a cemetery at night. And if you have, you were probably there on a drunken dare or conducting some ritual — no judgment. But you may want to visit as part of an organized tour setting instead. On HistoryMiami's Ghosts of Miami City Cemetery Tour, led by the museum's resident historian Paul George and museum educator Ingrid E. Argueta, guests will learn about the cemetery's famous and mysterious inhabitants without worrying about pesky trespassing charges. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, October 27, at Miami City Cemetery, 1800 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $25 to $35.