Reefer Registry: Here's Every Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

Though the federal government still classifies marijuana just like heroin under the Controlled Substances Act, Floridians voted to legalize medical cannabis in the state via a constitutional amendment in 2016. Now patients who obtain a medical marijuana card from a licensed physician can visit medical marijuana treatment centers overseen by the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use.Below are the 13 companies that, as of April 2022, operate 57 medical marijuana dispensaries (soon to be at least 58) in Miami-Dade and Broward counties — many of them located on Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami, the Magic City’s so-called Green Mile.A chain of dispensaries known as Columbia Care Inc. rebranded as Cannabist with the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use in September of 2021. Cannabist’s motto is “higher standard, higher knowledge, higher calling,” and employees undergo extensive training. The company operates 14 locations across Florida, but only one in South Florida, in West Kendall. Of the THC and CBD products available as edibles, flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, and vape products on the Miami website’s menu, the highest-rated products include the Green Crack sativa vape cartridge, and two indica flower strains: Island Chill and Black Raspberry.Back in 2020, Curaleaf operated only operated one store in all of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, but after acquiring competitor Grassroots Cannabis, the company has become the world’s largest cannabis company by revenue. In March of 2022, with the opening of its Tamarac store, Curaleaf celebrated the launch of its 45th Florida outpost. The company grows and sells a variety THC- and CBD-dominant products, including CBD flower, oil, THC hybrid topical balm, and vape cartridges, across seven locations in Miami-Dade and Broward.Steve Garrison, who owns an almond farm in Homestead, decided to break into the medical marijuana industry after his son sustained a brain injury while serving with the U.S. military during the Iraq War. Matthew Garrison died before his dad was able to obtain a state license, but the Flowery’s goal remains the same: to help ease pain and suffering with cannabis. The Flowery grows all its plants indoors at a new 100,000-square-foot facility in Homestead. Its THC-dominant flower, pre-rolls, and kief are available for delivery only, but that’s slated to change in June 2022 with the opening of the company’s first brick-and-mortar dispensary , on Biscayne Boulevard along North Miami’s so-called Green Mile.A Miami-based cannabis company, Fluent operates six dispensaries in South Florida and a 43,000-square-foot greenhouse cultivation facility in Homestead. It offers flower, edibles, pre-rolls, and vape products containing THC and CBD. Fluent’s Sour Blue Raspberry gels and Graddaddy Purple indica and Blue Dream hybrid vape cartridges are some of the most popular products offered on its website.GrowHealthy sells flower, vape cartridges, edibles, distillate syringes, topicals, and tinctures made with THC and CBD. The two locations in South Florida — in North Miami and Deerfield Beach — collect donations for the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit that works to release prisoners incarcerated for cannabis offenses. GrowHealthy offers strains of flower grown outdoors in fields in Florida, which the company touts as “similar to vintage wine,” in that each batch possesses a unique aroma and flavor profile. Through its signature blend series, GrowHealthy also sells small-batch, limited-edition releases of vape cartridges and distillate syringes.Based in Chicago, Green Thumb Industries oversees a handful of cannabis brands, including Beboe, Doctor Solomon’s, and Good Green and operates 31 dispensaries, branded as Rise Dispensaries, in nine states. South Florida is home to three dispensaries — in Kendall, Hallandale Beach, and Deerfield Beach — all of which, in addition to flower, edibles, extracts, tinctures, pre-rolls, and vape cartridges, offer branded shirts, hoodies, and socks.After opening its first South Florida store on Bird Road in Miami in December of 2018, Liberty Health Sciences has opened three more outposts — in North Miami, Hollywood, and Dania Beach. Patients who browse THC and CBD products online can place their orders for pick-up in one of its stores or request home delivery. Liberty touts discounts for veterans, seniors, children, and new patients.In February, MedMen, a national chain of cannabis dispensaries that operates in six states, announced the sale of all its Florida-based assets, including its state license, six dispensaries, inventory, and cultivation operations, for $83 million to a Fort Lauderdale-based company called Green Sentry Holdings. According to Florida’s Division of Corporations, Green Sentry is run by Brady Cobb, the son of an infamous pot smuggler in the ’70s, now a prominent cannabis attorney. Locally, MedMen operates dispensaries in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale.After opening its first dispensary in Florida in 2018, Müv quickly expanded and now operates 44 dispensaries across the state, including an outpost in Deerfield Beach. Though it merged with Chicago-based Verano Holdings, a holding company that provides medical cannabis through its subsidiaries, in 2020, the company is still run out of its facility in Apollo Beach, offering THC- and CBD-dominant flower, edibles, concentrates, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, and topical creams and ointments.Sunnyside is the national dispensary brand operated by Cresco Labs, one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in the nation, selling medical marijuana in seven states. Patients can purchase flower, resin concentrates, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, tinctures, and beverages containing THC and CBD at Sunnyside’s three South Florida stores, in North Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Oakland Park.Parallel is a vertically integrated medical marijuana company that operates a chain of dispensaries called Surterra Wellness in 43 locations across Florida, including outposts in Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Dadeland Mall, and Miami Beach. Surterra offers THC and CBD flower, edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges, and exclusively sells pop star Justin Bieber’s brand of joints, Peaches Pre-Rolls.Trulieve opened the first medical marijuana dispensary in Florida (back then it was branded as Harvest House of Cannabis) and has since opened more than 100 dispensaries across the state, including 12 locations in Miami-Dade and Broward. It’s the biggest retailer in the state and boasts the “largest selection of THC and CBD” in Florida, from flower to concentrates to edibles, tinctures, topical creams, and vape cartridges, available for in-store pick-up or home delivery.Based in Jacksonville, VidaCann is owned and operated by Floridians. The company offers THC and CBD flower, concentrates, pre-rolls, edibles, and vape cartridges at its outposts, including two locations in South Florida: in North Miami and Deerfield Beach. VidaCann operates five ACE (AutomatedCultivation Environment) “conservatories,” a proprietary production/lab combo that automatically monitors the temperature, humidity, light, watering, and air movement of plants in its cultivation facilities.