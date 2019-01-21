Reefer Registry: Here's Every Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

Below are the 13 companies that, as of April 2022, operate 57 medical marijuana dispensaries (soon to be at least 58) in Miami-Dade and Broward counties — many of them located on Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami, the Magic City’s so-called Green Mile.
CannabistA chain of dispensaries known as Columbia Care Inc. rebranded as Cannabist with the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use in September of 2021. Cannabist’s motto is “higher standard, higher knowledge, higher calling,” and employees undergo extensive training. The company operates 14 locations across Florida, but only one in South Florida, in West Kendall. Of the THC and CBD products available as edibles, flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, and vape products on the Miami website’s menu, the highest-rated products include the Green Crack sativa vape cartridge, and two indica flower strains: Island Chill and Black Raspberry.
Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. gocannabist.com.
12083 SW 117th Ave., Miami; 305-692-0317
CuraleafBack in 2020, Curaleaf operated only operated one store in all of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, but after acquiring competitor Grassroots Cannabis, the company has become the world’s largest cannabis company by revenue. In March of 2022, with the opening of its Tamarac store, Curaleaf celebrated the launch of its 45th Florida outpost. The company grows and sells a variety THC- and CBD-dominant products, including CBD flower, oil, THC hybrid topical balm, and vape cartridges, across seven locations in Miami-Dade and Broward.
Open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. curaleaf.com.
Dadeland: 9002 S. Dadeland Blvd., Miami; 786-398-4494
Deerfield Beach: 148 N. Federal Hwy., Deerfield Beach; 754-212-0060
Miami Airport: 5400 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 786-605-0844
North Miami: 16685 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; 786-605-0830
South Miami-Dade: 19000 SW 192nd St., Miami; 786-577-3976
Tamarac: 6899 N. University Dr., Tamarac; 954-546-9905
Three Lakes: 12125 SW 152nd St., Miami; 786-809-0375
The FlowerySteve Garrison, who owns an almond farm in Homestead, decided to break into the medical marijuana industry after his son sustained a brain injury while serving with the U.S. military during the Iraq War. Matthew Garrison died before his dad was able to obtain a state license, but the Flowery’s goal remains the same: to help ease pain and suffering with cannabis. The Flowery grows all its plants indoors at a new 100,000-square-foot facility in Homestead. Its THC-dominant flower, pre-rolls, and kief are available for delivery only, but that’s slated to change in June 2022 with the opening of the company’s first brick-and-mortar dispensary, on Biscayne Boulevard along North Miami’s so-called Green Mile.
Delivery only. theflowery.co.
FluentA Miami-based cannabis company, Fluent operates six dispensaries in South Florida and a 43,000-square-foot greenhouse cultivation facility in Homestead. It offers flower, edibles, pre-rolls, and vape products containing THC and CBD. Fluent’s Sour Blue Raspberry gels and Graddaddy Purple indica and Blue Dream hybrid vape cartridges are some of the most popular products offered on its website.
Open daily 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; 833-735-8368; getfluent.com.
Coral Gables: 5827 SW 40th St., Miami
Coral Springs: 1406 N. University Dr., Coral Springs
Cutler Bay: 11245 SW 211th St., Miami
Deerfield Beach: 622 S. Federal Hwy., Deerfield Beach
Kendall: 9611 North Kendall Dr., Miami
North Miami Beach: 175 NW 167th St., Miami
GrowHealthyGrowHealthy sells flower, vape cartridges, edibles, distillate syringes, topicals, and tinctures made with THC and CBD. The two locations in South Florida — in North Miami and Deerfield Beach — collect donations for the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit that works to release prisoners incarcerated for cannabis offenses. GrowHealthy offers strains of flower grown outdoors in fields in Florida, which the company touts as “similar to vintage wine,” in that each batch possesses a unique aroma and flavor profile. Through its signature blend series, GrowHealthy also sells small-batch, limited-edition releases of vape cartridges and distillate syringes.
Open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. growhealthy.com.
Deerfield Beach: 144 N. Federal Hwy., Deerfield Beach; 754-222-3199
North Miami: 13400 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-629-7956
Green Thumb Industries (Rise Dispensaries)Based in Chicago, Green Thumb Industries oversees a handful of cannabis brands, including Beboe, Doctor Solomon’s, and Good Green and operates 31 dispensaries, branded as Rise Dispensaries, in nine states. South Florida is home to three dispensaries — in Kendall, Hallandale Beach, and Deerfield Beach — all of which, in addition to flower, edibles, extracts, tinctures, pre-rolls, and vape cartridges, offer branded shirts, hoodies, and socks.
Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. gtigrows.com.
Deerfield Beach: 2305 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach; 786-540-4910
Hallandale Beach: 308 N. Federal Hwy.; Hallandale Beach; 561-440-2360
Kendall: 11611 N. Kendall Dr.; 786-788-4008
Liberty Health SciencesAfter opening its first South Florida store on Bird Road in Miami in December of 2018, Liberty Health Sciences has opened three more outposts — in North Miami, Hollywood, and Dania Beach. Patients who browse THC and CBD products online can place their orders for pick-up in one of its stores or request home delivery. Liberty touts discounts for veterans, seniors, children, and new patients.
Open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. libertyhealthsciences.com.
Bird Road: 6287 Bird Rd., Miami; 786-598—2022
Dania Beach: 1103 S. Federal Hwy., Dania Beach; 754-231-4884
Hollywood: 2119 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; 76-579-1377
North Miami: 10795 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-598-2223
MedMenIn February, MedMen, a national chain of cannabis dispensaries that operates in six states, announced the sale of all its Florida-based assets, including its state license, six dispensaries, inventory, and cultivation operations, for $83 million to a Fort Lauderdale-based company called Green Sentry Holdings. According to Florida’s Division of Corporations, Green Sentry is run by Brady Cobb, the son of an infamous pot smuggler in the ’70s, now a prominent cannabis attorney. Locally, MedMen operates dispensaries in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale.
Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. medmen.com.
Miami Beach: 550 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-373-4060
Fort Lauderdale: 2949 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 754-300-1230
MüvAfter opening its first dispensary in Florida in 2018, Müv quickly expanded and now operates 44 dispensaries across the state, including an outpost in Deerfield Beach. Though it merged with Chicago-based Verano Holdings, a holding company that provides medical cannabis through its subsidiaries, in 2020, the company is still run out of its facility in Apollo Beach, offering THC- and CBD-dominant flower, edibles, concentrates, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, and topical creams and ointments.
Open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. muvfl.com.
953 S. Federal Hwy., Deerfield Beach; 833-880-5420
SunnysideSunnyside is the national dispensary brand operated by Cresco Labs, one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in the nation, selling medical marijuana in seven states. Patients can purchase flower, resin concentrates, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, tinctures, and beverages containing THC and CBD at Sunnyside’s three South Florida stores, in North Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Oakland Park.
Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. sunnyside.shop.
Fort Lauderdale: 1830 Cordova Rd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-641-8588
North Miami: 505 NE 125th St., Miami; 305-974-1566
Oakland Park: 499 E Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park; 854-500-9600
Surterra WellnessParallel is a vertically integrated medical marijuana company that operates a chain of dispensaries called Surterra Wellness in 43 locations across Florida, including outposts in Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Dadeland Mall, and Miami Beach. Surterra offers THC and CBD flower, edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges, and exclusively sells pop star Justin Bieber’s brand of joints, Peaches Pre-Rolls.
Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 850-391-5455. surterra.com.
Dadeland Mall: 6647 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami
Deerfield Beach: 699 S. Federal Hwy., Deerfield Beach
Fort Lauderdale: 1776 E. Sunrise Blvd., Unit #1, Fort Lauderdale
Miami Beach: 1523 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
TrulieveTrulieve opened the first medical marijuana dispensary in Florida (back then it was branded as Harvest House of Cannabis) and has since opened more than 100 dispensaries across the state, including 12 locations in Miami-Dade and Broward. It’s the biggest retailer in the state and boasts the “largest selection of THC and CBD” in Florida, from flower to concentrates to edibles, tinctures, topical creams, and vape cartridges, available for in-store pick-up or home delivery.
Open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. trulieve.com.
Cutler Bay: 19300 S Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay; 786-977-8684
Dania Beach: 520 Sterling Rd., Dania Beach; 954-246-0865
Deerfield Beach: 458 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach; 754-333-4535
Fort Lauderdale: 1417 SW 40th Ter., Suite C1 & C2, Fort Lauderdale; 954-399-6596
Hollywood: 2908 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; 786-396-2730
Dadeland Mall: 9600 SW 77th Ave., Miami; 305-768-1535
Miami: 4020 NW 26th St., Miami; 786-600-3887
Miami Beach: 1011 Fifth St., Miami Beach; 786-396-2700
Miami Gardens: 18350 NW 47th Ave., Miami Gardens; 786-632-1516
North Miami Beach: 15100 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach; 786-396-2730
Olympia Heights: 9578 Bird Rd., Miami; 786-634-6363
Tamarac: 5900 Rock Island., Tamarac; 954-751-3981
VidaCannBased in Jacksonville, VidaCann is owned and operated by Floridians. The company offers THC and CBD flower, concentrates, pre-rolls, edibles, and vape cartridges at its outposts, including two locations in South Florida: in North Miami and Deerfield Beach. VidaCann operates five ACE (Automated
Cultivation Environment) “conservatories,” a proprietary production/lab combo that automatically monitors the temperature, humidity, light, watering, and air movement of plants in its cultivation facilities.
Open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. vidacann.com.
Deerfield Beach: 1101 S. Powerline Rd., Suite 104, Deerfield Beach; 954-708-2114
North Miami: 11091 Biscayne Blvd, Unit 11091A, Miami; 786-275-4564