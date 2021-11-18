 10 Best Thanksgiving Weekend Parties in Miami 2023 | Miami New Times
The 10 Best Thanksgiving Weekend Parties in Miami

Had enough family time? Head to these parties throughout the Thanksgiving weekend.
November 21, 2023
German duo the Zenker Brothers take over the Ground on Friday, November 24.
German duo the Zenker Brothers take over the Ground on Friday, November 24. Photo by Nadia C. Cortellesi
Whether you're traveling into town to feast on turkey with family or driving as far south as Kendall to hear your grandfather complain about how old Biden is while praising an equally old and overweight Trump as the better option (make it make sense), Thanksgiving can be challenging. Try navigating topics like Ukraine and Israel this year without it turning into a screaming match and promises that you'll be disowned.

Luckily, once the pumpkin pie has been consumed, there are plenty of parties throughout Thanksgiving week and weekend to put some distance between you and your family — yes, even on Thanksgiving night.

As usual, the parties start on Thanksgiving Eve, so if you show up hungover to Thanksgiving dinner, you might be in too much pain to care what anyone has to say at the table. As Black Friday and the weekend progress, look forward to OBBA's Black Friday Mini Ball at R House, Resistance's takeover of M2 with Mind Against, and Gender Blender's return to Gramps.

Below, listed chronologically, are some of Miami's best Thanksgiving week and weekend parties.

Bashment at Oasis Wynwood

On Thanksgiving Eve, the Bashment crew takes over Oasis Wynwood's indoor venue, Huacachina, delivering all the dancehall, reggae, soca, and Afrobeats you can handle. The party features a lineup of Creep Chromatic, DJ Bullet, Silent Addy, Shadow Fyah, LL Cool Blaze, and Disco Neil. Regardless of who's behind the decks, get ready to dance until you're more sweaty than you thought humanly possible. 9 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Malaa at E11even

French producer Malaa stops at E11even on Thanksgiving Eve to deliver his signature bass-house beats. The Pardon My French member has been active in the dance music scene since his 2016 breakthrough track, "Notorious." This year, he performed at Coachella, and in 2022, he finally released his debut album, Don Malaa, which features collaborations with DJ Snake, Tchami, A-Trak, and Jadakiss. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at E11even, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via tixr.com.

Midnight Service at Mad Club

The holidays can often be a lonely time for members of the LGBTQ community. Perhaps that's why Midnight Service is popping up on Thanksgiving night, allowing queer people to celebrate with their chosen families. With the promise of house and disco all night, Midnight Service takes over Mad Club with DJs Miguel Clark, Naim Zarzour, and Michelle Leshem at the helm. 10 p.m. Thursday, November 23, at Mad Club Wynwood, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-843-7021; madclubwynwood.com. Tickets cost $31 via dice.fm.

Black Friday Mini Ball at R House

Ready to have a ball on Thanksgiving weekend? OBBA (AKA Only Bad Bitches Allowed) is prepared to give it to you when it hosts its Black Friday Mini Ball at R House on Friday. Come catwalk ready (the dress code is "black extravaganza," obviously) because if you're brave enough, you'll compete for cash prizes in categories like lip synch, realness, club kid bizarre, sex siren vs. body, and vogue. DJ Aulden Brown will provide the beats, while Paris the Commentator will serve as emcee. 10 p.m. Friday, November 24 at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Tickets cost $20 via shotgun.live.

Wtchcrft at Domicile

Anthony McLean's (AKA Wtchcrft) biography is pretty succinct: "Acid fiend. Techno heathen. Occasional rap producer." The Brooklyn-based producer is one of the most prominent players in New York's underground club scene, and he's flying south to flex at Miami's ultimate underground destination, Domicile, alongside Spice Crime, Marie, and Lengua. When people say DJ sets are like a "trip," know that it's certainly true regarding Wtchcrft. Pack your bags. 11 p.m. Friday, November 24, at Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/domicile.miami. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via shotgun.live.

Zenker Brothers at the Ground

Extra Credit, the monthly party by Patrick Walsh (AKA Mutant Pete) and Laura of Miami, takes over the Ground on Friday with the Zenker Brothers. The German siblings' sound is firmly rooted in techno, house, dub, and breakbeats while simultaneously distinguishing themselves from the pack with their trademark sound. With a catalogue going back to 2007, the brothers have a slew of music, both together and solo, that you can dive into before Friday's gig, which also includes locals Bort and Sdrv on the lineup. 11 p.m. Friday, November 24, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $16 to $27 via dice.fm.

We Belong Here Open Air at Miami Beach Bandshell

We Belong Here is set to return February 24-25, 2024, at Virginia Key, with Bob Moses, Gordon, Tchami, and Wax Motif serving as headliners. But to prepare you, the festival is popping up at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday for a pre-festival experience. The sunset party features sets by Jerry, Nils Hoffmann, Nora Van Elken, and Earth Signs, who will perform steps from the Atlantic Ocean. 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, November 25, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; webelonghere.world. Tickets cost $40 to $50 via posh.vip.

Mind Against and Giorgia Angiuli at M2

With a packed fall and winter lineup, Ultra Music Festival's Resistance has taken over M2 nightclub through 2024. On Saturday, Mind Against and Giorgia Angiuli will usher in an Italian takeover of the venue. Mind Against is made up of brothers Alessandro and Federico Fognini, who blend the best elements of house, techno, and IDM. Angiuli, on the other hand, prefers a live touch to her sets, with the multi-instrumentalist blending electronic beats with analog sounds. Rounding up the lineup are Egyptian producer Raxon and Polish DJ Kasha. 10 p.m. Saturday, November 25 at M2, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami; resistancemiami.com. Tickets cost $29.95 via dice.fm.

Sven Väth and Charlotte at Club Space

Tell your family you're heading home early, but instead of making your way to the airport, stop at Club Space for a night with Sven Väth and Charlotte behind the decks well past sunrise on Sunday morning. German producer Sven Väth has been making beats longer than most of us have been alive – and decades later, few can still compete on his level. Corsican producer Charlotte draws influences from the '90s and early 2000s to construct her minimal sound. Space residents Ms. Mada and Andres Line help warm up the terrace. 11 p.m. Saturday, November 25, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $27 to $50 via dice.fm.

Gender Blender at Gramps

Gender Blender, one of Miami's longest-running queer parties, returns to Gramps on Sunday with drag and burlesque performances by Mr. Mostacho, Regina Cocoa, and Sir Bastian. Giving the party its punk edge are sludge rock outfit Snake Healer, synth-rockers Guilty by Design, riot-grrrl revivalists Hijas de la Muerte, and psych-rock band Montage. The party, as usual, is hosted by Party Karloz, with DJ Zen and tarot-card readings by Reno helping add to the ambiance. 10 p.m. Sunday, November 26, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
