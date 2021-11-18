The 10 Best Thanksgiving Weekend Parties in Miami

Bashment at Oasis Wynwood

Malaa at E11even

Midnight Service at Mad Club

Black Friday Mini Ball at R House

Wtchcrft at Domicile

Zenker Brothers at the Ground

We Belong Here Open Air at Miami Beach Bandshell

Mind Against and Giorgia Angiuli at M2

Sven Väth and Charlotte at Club Space

Gender Blender at Gramps

Whether you're traveling into town to feast on turkey with family or driving as far south as Kendall to hear your grandfather complain about how old Biden is while praising an equally old and overweight Trump as the better option (make it make sense), Thanksgiving can be challenging. Try navigating topics like Ukraine and Israel this year without it turning into a screaming match and promises that you'll be disowned.Luckily, once the pumpkin pie has been consumed, there are plenty of parties throughout Thanksgiving weekweekend to put some distance between you and your family — yes, even on Thanksgiving night.As usual, the parties start on Thanksgiving Eve, so if you show up hungover to Thanksgiving dinner, you might be in too much pain to care what anyone has to say at the table. As Black Friday and the weekend progress, look forward to OBBA's Black Friday Mini Ball at R House, Resistance's takeover of M2 with Mind Against, and Gender Blender's return to Gramps.Below, listed chronologically, are some of Miami's best Thanksgiving week and weekend parties.On Thanksgiving Eve, the Bashment crew takes over Oasis Wynwood's indoor venue, Huacachina, delivering all the dancehall, reggae, soca, and Afrobeats you can handle. The party features a lineup of Creep Chromatic, DJ Bullet, Silent Addy, Shadow Fyah, LL Cool Blaze, and Disco Neil. Regardless of who's behind the decks, get ready to dance until you're more sweaty than you thought humanly possible.French producer Malaa stops at E11even on Thanksgiving Eve to deliver his signature bass-house beats. The Pardon My French member has been active in the dance music scene since his 2016 breakthrough track, "Notorious." This year, he performed at Coachella, and in 2022, he finally released his debut album,, which features collaborations with DJ Snake, Tchami, A-Trak, and Jadakiss.The holidays can often be a lonely time for members of the LGBTQ community. Perhaps that's why Midnight Service is popping up on Thanksgiving night, allowing queer people to celebrate with their chosen families. With the promise of house and disco all night, Midnight Service takes over Mad Club with DJs Miguel Clark, Naim Zarzour, and Michelle Leshem at the helm.Ready to have a ball on Thanksgiving weekend? OBBA (AKA Only Bad Bitches Allowed) is prepared to give it to you when it hosts its Black Friday Mini Ball at R House on Friday. Come catwalk ready (the dress code is "black extravaganza," obviously) because if you're brave enough, you'll compete for cash prizes in categories like lip synch, realness, club kid bizarre, sex siren vs. body, and vogue. DJ Aulden Brown will provide the beats, while Paris the Commentator will serve as emcee.Anthony McLean's (AKA Wtchcrft) biography is pretty succinct: "Acid fiend. Techno heathen. Occasional rap producer." The Brooklyn-based producer is one of the most prominent players in New York's underground club scene, and he's flying south to flex at Miami's ultimate underground destination, Domicile, alongside Spice Crime, Marie, and Lengua. When people say DJ sets are like a "trip," know that it's certainly true regarding Wtchcrft. Pack your bags.Extra Credit, the monthly party by Patrick Walsh (AKA Mutant Pete) and Laura of Miami, takes over the Ground on Friday with the Zenker Brothers. The German siblings' sound is firmly rooted in techno, house, dub, and breakbeats while simultaneously distinguishing themselves from the pack with their trademark sound. With a catalogue going back to 2007, the brothers have a slew of music, both together and solo, that you can dive into before Friday's gig, which also includes locals Bort and Sdrv on the lineup.We Belong Here is set to return February 24-25, 2024, at Virginia Key, with Bob Moses, Gordon, Tchami, and Wax Motif serving as headliners. But to prepare you, the festival is popping up at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday for a pre-festival experience. The sunset party features sets by Jerry, Nils Hoffmann, Nora Van Elken, and Earth Signs, who will perform steps from the Atlantic Ocean.With a packed fall and winter lineup, Ultra Music Festival's Resistance has taken over M2 nightclub through 2024. On Saturday, Mind Against and Giorgia Angiuli will usher in an Italian takeover of the venue. Mind Against is made up of brothers Alessandro and Federico Fognini, who blend the best elements of house, techno, and IDM. Angiuli, on the other hand, prefers a live touch to her sets, with the multi-instrumentalist blending electronic beats with analog sounds. Rounding up the lineup are Egyptian producer Raxon and Polish DJ Kasha.Tell your family you're heading home early, but instead of making your way to the airport, stop at Club Space for a night with Sven Väth and Charlotte behind the decks well past sunrise on Sunday morning. German producer Sven Väth has been making beats longer than most of us have been alive – and decades later, few can still compete on his level. Corsican producer Charlotte draws influences from the '90s and early 2000s to construct her minimal sound. Space residents Ms. Mada and Andres Line help warm up the terrace.Gender Blender, one of Miami's longest-running queer parties, returns to Gramps on Sunday with drag and burlesque performances by Mr. Mostacho, Regina Cocoa, and Sir Bastian. Giving the party its punk edge are sludge rock outfit Snake Healer, synth-rockers Guilty by Design, riot-grrrl revivalists Hijas de la Muerte, and psych-rock band Montage. The party, as usual, is hosted by Party Karloz, with DJ Zen and tarot-card readings by Reno helping add to the ambiance.