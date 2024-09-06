NFL Legend Randy Moss to Open Chicken Restaurant in South Florida

After being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, the former football star has been doing more than just cooking up fire commentary for ESPN — he's been cooking up a storm in the kitchen. Literally.
The former six-time Pro Bowl pick and five-time NFL receiving leader has entered the fast-food fried chicken space by opening his first fried chicken and waffles spot, Crisspi's Chicken, in downtown Huntington, West Virginia, in 2023.
Now, after gaining some momentum in downtown Huntington (and with Fat Joe and Busta Rhymes being fans of the restaurant), Moss is heading south to open the chain's second location in sunny Miami.
The fast-food restaurant will open at 2917 Biscayne Blvd. in Edgewater, at the former location of Diced, this fall.
Crisspi's Chicken, which was once called Chick-A-Boom, started as a food truck in the northeast serving parts of Philadelphia.
The menu features about ten fried chicken sandwich varieties, chicken nuggets, "Chicken & Waffles" combinations, and chicken nuggets.
The sandwiches, which are all served on brioche buns and come with "Crisspi's Sauce," range from the "BBQ Combo" and the "Mango Habanero Combo" to the "Honey Buff Bacon Ranch Combo" and the "Sweet Thai Combo." Each sandwich comes loaded with sauce and toppings.
The chicken nuggets come in either an eight-piece or 12-piece combo with fries and a soft drink.
Fried chicken has been all the rage in South Florida as of late. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how Crisspi's holds up in a competitive town like Miami.
Crisspi's Chicken. 2917 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; crisppischicken.com. Opening soon.