Little River BrewPub Off Site Sold to Local Beer Brand

Popular Little River brewpub Off Site has been sold to local beer brand No Seasons, which plans to revamp its food and vibe.
September 9, 2025
Popular Little River brewpub Off Site has been sold to local beer brand No Seasons Beer, which plans to transform its food menus, add new beer, and vibes. Off Site photo
For years, Off Site has been one of the Upper East Side's most unassuming yet beloved watering holes, tucked in Little River on the edge of Miami Shores, where locals lined up for pastrami sandwiches, fried chicken, and cold beers that punched far above their weight. But as of this fall, Off Site, as we know it, is evolving into something bigger: Off Site 2.0.

The change comes as longtime owners Adam Darnell (Boxelder) and Steve Santana (Taquiza) hand the keys to Miami-born brewer Theo Castillo, founder of No Seasons Brewing.
A Miami Kid Who Brewed His Way Back Home

Castillo's story is distinctly Miami. "I'm from here, born and raised and everything," he says. "I moved back down about two years ago to launch my own brand." That brand, No Seasons, is already one of the most buzzed-about names in beer, even without a taproom. In just a year and a half, Castillo's beers earned national nods from VinePair and Hop Culture as one of the best new breweries in the U.S. The secret? He built a brand before he built a brewhouse.

"I was learning from other people's mistakes," he explains. "How can I get my brand started without a million dollars in debt and years of buildout? With my knowledge and resources, I could launch right away through distribution and start building No Seasons without the overhead."

Today, Castillo still brews his large-scale distribution batches at Magnanimous Brewing in Tampa. "It's just easier logistically," he notes, but every recipe, design, and detail comes from him. "It's all my recipes, my vision. Our motto is people and beer. I wanted to create a brand that highlights the people behind hospitality as much as the product in the glass."
From Employee to Owner

Off Site wasn't always the plan. Castillo first worked behind the bar part-time while hustling to get No Seasons cans into local restaurants and shops. He eventually brewed a few batches on Off Site's small system and hosted low-key events, treating the spot as a kind of unofficial home base.

"I was really just an employee here, but it gave me a place to connect with people and keep No Seasons visible," he says. "Then I noticed little changes, like fewer hours; it was a tough summer. I think Adam and Steve were just spread thin. So I told them, 'Hey, I'd be interested in buying it.' It's the perfect size for me."

Now, that side gig has turned into ownership. Castillo is reimagining the space as No Seasons Brewpub, while keeping Off Site Kitchen alive as the food anchor.
What Off Site 2.0 Will Look Like

Don't worry, the soul of Off Site isn't going anywhere. "I'm keeping the staff, giving them raises, and bringing back the pastrami," Castillo says with a grin. "But I also want to push the food further. Think specialty sandwiches like a smoked French dip on Thursdays, collabs with local chefs, and sourcing bread and produce from Miami farms and bakeries."

He's also expanding the beer program. Alongside his Tampa-brewed distribution beers, Castillo plans to brew small-batch, experimental beers in-house. He also plans to collaborate with local brands, develop recipes that push Miami's palate, and create drafts you won't find anywhere else. "This way, I don't miss a beat with distribution, but I get to experiment right here," he says.

Plus, Castillo doesn't plan to close during the transition. A full grand opening is slated for late October, complete with fresh signage that puts No Seasons up front while keeping Off Site Kitchen proudly on the wall inside. "I'll be here every day," he says. "I'm not a chef, but I get to buy into one of the dopest food concepts in town and build on it. It’s about creating a space where people feel connected. For me, it's always about the people and the beer.”
The menu soon expanded to include burgers, housemade hot dogs, smoked chicken wings, and plenty of specials, which made the space a Little River gem.
A Neighborhood Legacy

When Taquiza's Santana and beer maven Darnell of Boxelder opened Off Site in 2021, the menu was as minimal as it gets. It was all inspired by their one perfect fried "Super Good Chicken" sandwich, which had become popular at their Boxelder pop-up.

The menu soon expanded to include burgers, housemade hot dogs, smoked chicken wings, and plenty of specials, which made the space a Little River gem. If you lived nearby, you'd be lucky enough to call Off Site your neighborhood hangout; the kind of place where a fried chicken sandwich and a beer doubled as the edible equivalent of a hug. The accolades followed, with Off Site winning Best Chicken Sandwich in New Times' Best of Miami Awards in both 2022 and 2024.

With Off Site 2.0, Miami's craft beer scene gains something rare: a hometown brewer returning with national recognition, determined to make the brewpub a major player in Miami's food and beverage scene. "No Seasons is the beer. Off Site is the food. Together, it's the brewpub Miami deserves."

Off Site Kitchen x No Seasons Brewery. 8250 NE Second Ave, Miami; 786-360-4237; offsite.miami and noszns.com.
